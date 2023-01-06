ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burger King franchise that shuttered Warren store files bankruptcy

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaGT1_0k5uYYTj00

(WKBN) — The same franchisee that shut down downtown Warren’s Burger King has filed for bankruptcy.

According to documents filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio, TOMS King (Ohio) LLC has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Restaurant catches fire in Niles

TOMS King Holdings operates 90 locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and is one of the largest franchises of Burger King, the court documents stated.

The company said over the past several years, it has suffered a significant loss in foot traffic, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in declining revenue. Also, recent increases in shipping and food costs, decreased availability of labor and inflation have driven the company to have “cash flow issues,” according to the filing.

Some restaurants have remained profitable, the filing stated, but others have been operating at a loss.

TOMS King operates restaurants locally in the following locations:

Cortland
Columbiana
Girard
Hubbard
Niles
North Jackson
Salem
Warren
Youngstown
Austintown
Poland


WKBN

WKBN

