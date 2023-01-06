Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this monthAsh JurbergHillsboro, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
fox4news.com
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
fox4news.com
Ferris City Council severs ties with city attorney after deadly crash
FERRIS, Texas - There is new information in the deadly crash that killed a father and son in 2021. Michael Halla was arrested and charged late last week with two counts of manslaughter from an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in Ferris in 2021 fourteen months ago. Halla contracted with Ferris...
Lewisville ISD changes public comment rules
Starting Monday, residents who want to address the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees during public comment sections of board meetings will be required to register online before the meeting. The change is “an effort to better serve the students, staff and communities throughout LISD,” the district said in a recent...
fox4news.com
I-45 closed in Ellis County due to downed power lines
ENNIS, Texas - Interstate 45 was shut down Monday because of downed power lines. It happened along the Ellis-Navarro County line between Ennis and Corsicana. It’s not clear what caused the power lines to collapse, but they affected both north and southbound traffic. Drivers were diverted between FM 1126...
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to 10 burglary, motor vehicle theft reports since January 1
Since the start of the new year, Frisco Police have responded to multiple reports of burglary and motor vehicle theft. According to community crime map data, Frisco police responded to 10 reports of burglary in the residential category between Jan. 1 and Jan. 8. That includes:
Woman killed in head-on crash near Denton
A Denton County woman died Sunday afternoon outside Denton in a head-on crash with another vehicle. About 3 p.m., a pickup was headed west on FM 1173, between Denton and Krum, when the driver braked and veered into the eastbound lane to avoid striking stopped traffic, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The pickup crashed head-on with an eastbound SUV.
dmagazine.com
Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul
Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Dead in Major Accident Along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth: Police
According to Fort Worth police, two people are dead from a crash that occurred along an access road on Interstate 30 early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Westbound lanes of West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive in reference to a major accident involving a motorcyclist. Call details stated...
Grapevine Botanical Gardens
Tucked in the middle of bustling Grapevine, Texas, lies a small parcel of peace and respite. Twelve acres of botanical paradise at the corner of Wall and Ball Streets have their beginnings back in the 1930s. In 1938, the Grapevine Garden Club, formed six years earlier, urged the Grapevine City Council to purchase three acres for a park. The site was first called City Park and it was later renamed Heritage Park.
ketr.org
Driver dies in two-vehicle accident on I-30 near Caddo Mills
In Hunt County, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills. The incident happened on westbound I-30 near the intersection with FM 1903. That’s the intersection where there are several gas stations and a travel center. A DPS spokesman says a blue Nissan Versa struck a tractor-trailer from behind. The driver of the truck was unharmed but the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were released.
dmagazine.com
How to Spend a Day in Rockwall
Following World War II, Rockwall was best known for having the first aluminum plant in the Southwest. It wasn’t until Lake Ray Hubbard was constructed in 1969 that people started to see this former cattle town as a recreation destination. In addition to the lake, where the annual Rubber Duck Regatta happens, the town attracts visitors with its downtown concert series on San Jacinto Plaza (which runs every Friday and Saturday, May through October) and a popular Christmas festival. Maybe while you’re there you can crack open a can of Dr Pepper to pay tribute to its former stature.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite police respond approximately 50 incidents since start of 2023
The Mesquite Police Department responded to around 50 incidents between Jan. 1-9, according to community crime map data. Police responded to 11 accounts of assault, according to the crime map.
dallasexpress.com
Local Resident Wins Mega Millions
There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
wbap.com
Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Plano resident claims $1 million Mega Millions prize from July drawing
PLANO, Texas — A Plano resident has claimed a previously unclaimed Mega Millions prize worth $1 million, Texas Lottery said Monday. The ticket was from a drawing held on July 29, 2022, and was set to expire on Jan. 25, 2023. Lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at...
Plano police investigating the death of a child brought to hospital late Sunday night
Plano police are still investigating the death of a child brought to the emergency room late Sunday night. Police say just before midnight a parent brought the child to Medical City Plano for medical treatment
fox7austin.com
Loved ones of Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang gather for memorial service
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - A memorial service was held for Texas A&M University student Tanner Hoang. Family, friends and fellow students gathered virtually and in person for a celebration of life service in Flower Mound Saturday morning, two weeks after searchers found Hoang's body in West Austin on Christmas Eve. Hoang had been reported missing a week earlier.
cbs19.tv
Parents pull their two children from Allen ISD after racist message written on their home
ALLEN, Texas — Two Allen ISD students, including a star high school quarterback, have left the district after an incident involving racist vandalism at their home. Police confirmed the incident happened at the home of now-former Allen High School quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and that an investigation is underway.
