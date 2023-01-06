Following World War II, Rockwall was best known for having the first aluminum plant in the Southwest. It wasn’t until Lake Ray Hubbard was constructed in 1969 that people started to see this former cattle town as a recreation destination. In addition to the lake, where the annual Rubber Duck Regatta happens, the town attracts visitors with its downtown concert series on San Jacinto Plaza (which runs every Friday and Saturday, May through October) and a popular Christmas festival. Maybe while you’re there you can crack open a can of Dr Pepper to pay tribute to its former stature.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO