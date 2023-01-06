ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Ferris City Council severs ties with city attorney after deadly crash

FERRIS, Texas - There is new information in the deadly crash that killed a father and son in 2021. Michael Halla was arrested and charged late last week with two counts of manslaughter from an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in Ferris in 2021 fourteen months ago. Halla contracted with Ferris...
FERRIS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville ISD changes public comment rules

Starting Monday, residents who want to address the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees during public comment sections of board meetings will be required to register online before the meeting. The change is “an effort to better serve the students, staff and communities throughout LISD,” the district said in a recent...
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

I-45 closed in Ellis County due to downed power lines

ENNIS, Texas - Interstate 45 was shut down Monday because of downed power lines. It happened along the Ellis-Navarro County line between Ennis and Corsicana. It’s not clear what caused the power lines to collapse, but they affected both north and southbound traffic. Drivers were diverted between FM 1126...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Woman killed in head-on crash near Denton

A Denton County woman died Sunday afternoon outside Denton in a head-on crash with another vehicle. About 3 p.m., a pickup was headed west on FM 1173, between Denton and Krum, when the driver braked and veered into the eastbound lane to avoid striking stopped traffic, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The pickup crashed head-on with an eastbound SUV.
DENTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul

Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Dead in Major Accident Along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth: Police

According to Fort Worth police, two people are dead from a crash that occurred along an access road on Interstate 30 early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Westbound lanes of West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive in reference to a major accident involving a motorcyclist. Call details stated...
FORT WORTH, TX
Trisha Faye

Grapevine Botanical Gardens

Tucked in the middle of bustling Grapevine, Texas, lies a small parcel of peace and respite. Twelve acres of botanical paradise at the corner of Wall and Ball Streets have their beginnings back in the 1930s. In 1938, the Grapevine Garden Club, formed six years earlier, urged the Grapevine City Council to purchase three acres for a park. The site was first called City Park and it was later renamed Heritage Park.
GRAPEVINE, TX
ketr.org

Driver dies in two-vehicle accident on I-30 near Caddo Mills

In Hunt County, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills. The incident happened on westbound I-30 near the intersection with FM 1903. That’s the intersection where there are several gas stations and a travel center. A DPS spokesman says a blue Nissan Versa struck a tractor-trailer from behind. The driver of the truck was unharmed but the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were released.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

How to Spend a Day in Rockwall

Following World War II, Rockwall was best known for having the first aluminum plant in the Southwest. It wasn’t until Lake Ray Hubbard was constructed in 1969 that people started to see this former cattle town as a recreation destination. In addition to the lake, where the annual Rubber Duck Regatta happens, the town attracts visitors with its downtown concert series on San Jacinto Plaza (which runs every Friday and Saturday, May through October) and a popular Christmas festival. Maybe while you’re there you can crack open a can of Dr Pepper to pay tribute to its former stature.
ROCKWALL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Resident Wins Mega Millions

There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
PLANO, TX
wbap.com

Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
DALLAS, TX
US105

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
fox7austin.com

Loved ones of Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang gather for memorial service

FLOWER MOUND, Texas - A memorial service was held for Texas A&M University student Tanner Hoang. Family, friends and fellow students gathered virtually and in person for a celebration of life service in Flower Mound Saturday morning, two weeks after searchers found Hoang's body in West Austin on Christmas Eve. Hoang had been reported missing a week earlier.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

