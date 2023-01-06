ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens found at Girard football field returned to facility

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Four teenage boys that took off from Belmont Pines Thursday night are back in the facility.

Liberty Police Captain Ray Buhala said on Friday that the boys were located by Girard police at Girard Arrowhead Stadium around 1 a.m., just a few hours after the boys had left the facility on Churchill Hubbard Road.

Officers said the teens tried to give false information to them.

Buhala said Liberty officers met Girard police and brought the boys back to Belmont Pines.

Stephen Kuhn, interim CEO of Belmont Pines, released the following statement on Friday:

“On Thursday, we had an instance whereby patients left the facility grounds. The individuals were safely returned to the facility. Due to HIPAA patient privacy laws, I cannot offer additional comments on specific patients/residents in our care. I can confirm that we have facility process improvements underway.

Belmont Pines Hospital is the largest freestanding behavioral health hospital for children and adolescents in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania. We are committed to providing high quality treatment and care to individuals with special, and often complex, mental health needs.”

