This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
What’s New in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2023
Planning family travel to Texas this year? Be sure to add Corpus Christi to your travel plans, as the city welcomes new attractions, hotels and restaurants in 2023. Slated to open March 2, the new Wildlife Rescue Center at the Texas State Aquarium features a 20,000-square-foot space, complete with state-of-the-art tools, interpretive center and multimedia theater. Free to visitors, the center teaches the public more about the rehabilitation and conservation of marine wildlife.
Tesla posts three job listings in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three job positions have been posted for the proposed Tesla lithium battery factory that could be in the works for Nueces County. According to the Tesla website, the company is looking to fill three full-time construction and facilities positions in Corpus Christi. The jobs are...
'The Fonz' wishes Corpus Christi's 'Popcorn Guy' a Happy New Year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Dec. 28, we introduced you to Jason Grosboll after a video of him preparing popcorn at a Corpus Christi theater went viral on TikTok. Grosboll gives entertainment before customers' enjoy their movie by spinning the popcorn tubs on his thumbs and throwing them in the air-- similar to Tom Cruise's drink-making skills in "Cocktail."
CCPD give tips to help residents navigate online dating safely
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people begin to settle into the new year, some may be looking for love. Dating apps have skyrocketed in popularity, especially with streaming services such as Netflix creating documentaries based on real testimonies of online romance scams. Maybe you've heard of or seen the ‘Tinder Swindler?’
Padre Balli Park sees low reservations due to ongoing dispute
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new $7.5 million state grant will be partially used to build new campsites at Padre Balli Park. There are a total of 74 RV and tent camping areas in the park, and the plan is to double that number. "I'm pretty stoked because this...
STSARS program helps slow fentanyl crisis in South Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On February fourth, South Texas Substance Abuse Recovery Services will host a "champions" fundraiser to highlight over-dose and provide education on the serious topic. For several months, our 3NEWS team reported many stories of how opioids have been circulating the streets around and turns out,...
'J6 prayer rally' held for those in prison after Jan. 6 attacks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A prayer rally was held in honor of those who remain behind bars after the Jan. 6 attacks two years ago. The Coastal Bend Republican's Coalition called Sunday the 'J6 prayer rally'. "We feel something needs to be done," the Coastal Bend Republican's Coalition Chairman...
City of Corpus Christi announces closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
See what places will be open and which will be closed during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Jan. 16.
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
