ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

No excuses! La Retama Library offers free workout classes to community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When most people visit the library, they get shushed. Visitors at La Retama Library, however, have the chance to get shhh-shredded instead. Gabby Sanchez of Corpus Christ Public Libraries joined us live to share the great many ways the community can get in shape at La Retama, thanks to free resources such as group workouts, nutrition classes and walking sessions.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

New Corpus Christi tourism campaign highlights diversity with a spotlight on black owned businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visit Corpus Christi is partnering with the Black Chamber of Commerce to launch a campaign that focuses on the diversity our city has to offer. Joseph and Katina Stith are the owners of PKK Restaurant. The duo have been serving up comfort food for almost a year in the basement of the old Wells Fargo building on North Upper Broadway.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Rise in egg prices impacting local bakers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the CDC over 57 million birds have been affected by the bird flu. This deadly virus has reduced egg production which has driven up prices. There have been more than 700 reported outbreaks of the bird flu among poultry. For small business owners...
INGLESIDE, TX
whereverfamily.com

What’s New in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2023

Planning family travel to Texas this year? Be sure to add Corpus Christi to your travel plans, as the city welcomes new attractions, hotels and restaurants in 2023. Slated to open March 2, the new Wildlife Rescue Center at the Texas State Aquarium features a 20,000-square-foot space, complete with state-of-the-art tools, interpretive center and multimedia theater. Free to visitors, the center teaches the public more about the rehabilitation and conservation of marine wildlife.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Tesla posts three job listings in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three job positions have been posted for the proposed Tesla lithium battery factory that could be in the works for Nueces County. According to the Tesla website, the company is looking to fill three full-time construction and facilities positions in Corpus Christi. The jobs are...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

'The Fonz' wishes Corpus Christi's 'Popcorn Guy' a Happy New Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Dec. 28, we introduced you to Jason Grosboll after a video of him preparing popcorn at a Corpus Christi theater went viral on TikTok. Grosboll gives entertainment before customers' enjoy their movie by spinning the popcorn tubs on his thumbs and throwing them in the air-- similar to Tom Cruise's drink-making skills in "Cocktail."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

STSARS program helps slow fentanyl crisis in South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On February fourth, South Texas Substance Abuse Recovery Services will host a "champions" fundraiser to highlight over-dose and provide education on the serious topic. For several months, our 3NEWS team reported many stories of how opioids have been circulating the streets around and turns out,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy