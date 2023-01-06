Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
Related
WECT
New COVID-19 strain creating an increase in infection rates
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new COVID strain is spreading across the country and it’s known as one of the most transmissible forms of the Omicron variant to date. Known as XBB 1.5, the strain is helping cause coronavirus infection rates to rise once again. This variant has gone...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health gives update on rise in COVID cases
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– COVID cases are on the rise once again following the holiday season. Novant Health says they anticipated the spike and are not surprised by it. “We’re currently in another wave of COVID cases in our community. This is not unexpected as we’ve come out of the holiday season. We know people are traveling and gathering in groups indoors as we do this time of year. People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s weaning immunity from natural infection and vaccinations,” said Dr. David Preist with Novant Health.
WECT
Residents demanding answers on water outage at senior living facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of senior citizens in Wilmington have been without water for days. Now, they’re speaking out. Residents at Robert Taylor Senior Houses say they haven’t had running water since Thursday because of a ruptured pipe. Residents like Myrus Sawyer have used water bottles to...
WECT
The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 200-bed long-term treatment facility, The Healing Place, is almost ready to open its doors to people in southeastern North Carolina struggling with substance abuse, and the New Hanover County commissioners approved a lease agreement with the operator of the facility on Monday. “The construction of...
WECT
Local leaders discuss opioid settlement funding, drug addiction in homeless population
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 100 people died from drug overdoses in New Hanover County in 2021, marking the fifth-highest overdose death rate among North Carolina’s 100 counties. Help is on its way into the community to fight the ongoing opioid epidemic. A joint subcommittee of leaders from the...
WECT
NCDOT: Wilmington International Airport contributes $2.5 billion in economic impact
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s “The State of Aviation” for January 2023, they announced that the aviation industry’s economic impact totaled $72.3 billion. Based on the most recent year with complete data, 2021, the Wilmington International Airport contributed $2.5 billion in economic impact.
WECT
U.S. 117 closes near Magnolia after hazardous smoke conditions; officials say it will reopen Jan. 11
MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities with Duplin County Emergency Management became aware of hazardous conditions along U.S. 117 at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. As of 8:30 p.m., The North Carolina Department of Transportation has closed Highway 117 South between Magnolia and Rose Hill to be closed for the remainder of the night.
WECT
Bellamy Mansion partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bellamy Mansion Museum will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Bellamy Mansion Museum is happy to help our community and local patient needs through events like this Red Cross blood drive,” said Gareth Evans, the museum’s executive director, in a press release. “This is a way we can use the site that gives staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives in and around the Cape Fear region.”
WECT
YWCA seeking volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network
The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps. A 200-bed long-term treatment facility, The Healing Place, is almost ready to open its doors to people in southeastern North Carolina struggling with substance abuse. Wilmington police reports decrease in violent crime in 2022, 11 homicides. Updated: 6 hours...
WECT
UNCW receives over $1 million in funding to help local students interested in STEM
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced it has received $1.1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to support local high school students through their Seahawk Upward Bound Math and Science (UBMS) Program. According to the announcement, Seahawk UBMS is part of the...
WECT
Port City United to host Fresh Chance Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has announced that Fresh Chance Friday is set to take place on Jan. 27 to help people looking for career opportunities and those looking for record expungements. The free event will be held at the Martin Luther King Community Center from 2 to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC DMV advises residents be on lookout for scam
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several law enforcement agencies have recently reported many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation”. According to the DMV, the scammers are encouraging targeted individuals to click on a link to pay...
WECT
Local leaders continue discussion on how to spend opioid settlement funds
Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control. The court’s decision on the ban addresses the fact that although there were efforts by lawmakers to address bump stock legality, the ATF acted first. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. Dozens of senior citizens in...
WECT
Education activist says trespass notice from school district ‘is personal’
The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that it is looking for volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network (GSN) for the spring of 2023. The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A 200-bed long-term treatment facility, The Healing Place, is almost...
WECT
Wilmington police reports decrease in violent crime in 2022, 11 homicides
The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that it is looking for volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network (GSN) for the spring of 2023. The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A 200-bed long-term treatment facility, The Healing Place, is almost...
WECT
Crews respond following early morning traffic incident at Market St., Gingerwood Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market St. at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to New Hanover County authorities. According to a representative of the Wilmington Police Department, one individual was injured in the incident. Updates on the...
coastalreview.org
Trees, grasses available during TreeFest in Wilmington
Get your shovels ready! The 25th annual TreeFest in Wilmington is coming up later this month and you may pick out up to five free trees or grasses and take them home to plant. More than 10,000 plants will be available during the two-day giveaway — over 5,000 trees and grasses per day — between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at Independence Mall, inside the JC Penney corridor.
WECT
Local leaders to face off in ‘Family Promise Feud’ game show fundraiser
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo will be a team captain in the “Family Promise Feud” game show fundraiser at the Community Arts Center on Jan. 14. Team Saffo will also include Rebecca Trammel, Dallas Brown, Jr., Tru Spit, Travis Stewart and Chakema Quintana. The other...
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves Masonboro Trail Project funding, purchase of Salvation Army property
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council approved a purchase of a property owned by the Salvation Army and funding for the Masonboro Trail Project at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Masonboro Loop Road Trail Project construction contract. The Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to sign a $1.53...
WECT
Pender County Schools partners with Burgaw to add school resource officers
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw and Pender County have partnered together to increase the presence of school resource officers in Pender County Schools. C.F. Pope Elementary School will have a full-time Burgaw Police officer assigned to its campus as of Monday, Jan. 9, and the PCSO middle school SRO position will also transition to a Burgaw officer in February.
Comments / 0