ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health gives update on rise in COVID cases

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– COVID cases are on the rise once again following the holiday season. Novant Health says they anticipated the spike and are not surprised by it. “We’re currently in another wave of COVID cases in our community. This is not unexpected as we’ve come out of the holiday season. We know people are traveling and gathering in groups indoors as we do this time of year. People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s weaning immunity from natural infection and vaccinations,” said Dr. David Preist with Novant Health.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Residents demanding answers on water outage at senior living facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of senior citizens in Wilmington have been without water for days. Now, they’re speaking out. Residents at Robert Taylor Senior Houses say they haven’t had running water since Thursday because of a ruptured pipe. Residents like Myrus Sawyer have used water bottles to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Bellamy Mansion partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bellamy Mansion Museum will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Bellamy Mansion Museum is happy to help our community and local patient needs through events like this Red Cross blood drive,” said Gareth Evans, the museum’s executive director, in a press release. “This is a way we can use the site that gives staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives in and around the Cape Fear region.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

YWCA seeking volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network

The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps. A 200-bed long-term treatment facility, The Healing Place, is almost ready to open its doors to people in southeastern North Carolina struggling with substance abuse. Wilmington police reports decrease in violent crime in 2022, 11 homicides. Updated: 6 hours...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Port City United to host Fresh Chance Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has announced that Fresh Chance Friday is set to take place on Jan. 27 to help people looking for career opportunities and those looking for record expungements. The free event will be held at the Martin Luther King Community Center from 2 to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC DMV advises residents be on lookout for scam

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several law enforcement agencies have recently reported many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation”. According to the DMV, the scammers are encouraging targeted individuals to click on a link to pay...
WILMINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

Trees, grasses available during TreeFest in Wilmington

Get your shovels ready! The 25th annual TreeFest in Wilmington is coming up later this month and you may pick out up to five free trees or grasses and take them home to plant. More than 10,000 plants will be available during the two-day giveaway — over 5,000 trees and grasses per day — between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at Independence Mall, inside the JC Penney corridor.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pender County Schools partners with Burgaw to add school resource officers

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw and Pender County have partnered together to increase the presence of school resource officers in Pender County Schools. C.F. Pope Elementary School will have a full-time Burgaw Police officer assigned to its campus as of Monday, Jan. 9, and the PCSO middle school SRO position will also transition to a Burgaw officer in February.
PENDER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy