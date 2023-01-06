CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Patriot Family Homes, a veteran owned business that operates short term rentals at 400 locations across 13 states, has appointed Christian Hempell as President and Chief Operating Officer. Christian brings 30 years of hospitality experience, having held executive operating and commercial roles at hospitality technology innovator Sonder and global brand platform InterContinental Hotels Group. Christian will lead the team to deliver the company’s aggressive growth strategy, reporting to Joe Riley, the company’s founder and CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005241/en/ Christian is President and COO of Patriot Family Homes. He previously served as Vice-President Market Operations for North America for hospitality technology firm Sonder, reporting to the Founder/CEO. Christian worked for 16 years at InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), most recently as SVP Global Loyalty and Partnerships, in addition to roles in business development, brand management, and corporate strategy. He earned a BS degree from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and an MBA from Harvard Business School. (Photo: Business Wire)

18 HOURS AGO