lbmjournal.com
G Wood Pro expands Tantimber distribution through US Lumber Brokers
NEW YORK — G Wood Pro, the licensed U.S. supplier of Tantimber, a global leader in ThermoWood production, — Thermally Modified Timber — has expanded its U.S. distribution partnerships by adding US Lumber Brokers. They join a growing list of distributors throughout the U.S. stocking Tantimber ThermoWood products.
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
msn.com
Video shows jubilant Harry as Charles wed Camilla, undermining claims
Slide 1 of 10: A video of the King and Queen Consort's wedding day shows a jubilant Prince Harry throwing confetti over the happy couple as they emerged from St George's Chapel — despite the duke's claims that he and William did not support the marriage. In his long-awaited memoir Spare, due for release in the UK tomorrow but accidentally published already in Spain, Harry claims he and Prince William 'begged' their father not to marry Camilla.
KSAT 12
Robots, AI, quirky tech products debut at Consumer Electronics Show
Innovation, some of it pretty quirky, is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Thousands of companies, from startups to titans, are debuting their futuristic, must-have gadgets and gizmos. Sure, robots are fun, but the central focus of the show is serious. “And, that’s...
Slow trickle of sales as Harry’s book hits shelves after spate of leaks
Bookshops opened early on Tuesday as the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir hit the shelves – but queues were sparse following days of leaks ahead of the book’s publication.Just one person was waiting outside Waterstones’ flagship branch in Piccadilly in central London when it opened at 8am.Other royal fans had queued for midnight store openings, with a handful waiting outside WH Smith in London’s Victoria station to be one of the first to buy a copy.Spare, which was sold early by some bookshops in Spain, contains a string of bombshell revelations and private details about Harry’s life and family, and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Real Estate Fintech Built Technologies Names Digital Payment Professional Bora Chung and Engineering Veteran Matt Marenghi as Advisors
Built Technologies, the “fastest growing” construction and real estate fintech provider in the U.S., announced the addition of two industry veterans as company advisors, Bora Chung and Matt Marenghi. Their expertise will help Built “drive innovation and value for its customers as the company scales and expands the...
9 of the fastest-growing industries to start a business, according to the founders of Ritual, Feed, and Kaiyo
Founders surveyed by Insider said AI technology, healthcare, wellness, and cannabis were among the industries poised to gain market value in 2023.
livingetc.com
'It's the only thing that made sense' – this Brooklyn loft's clever TV display isn't just for looks, it's key to the home's layout
In New York's trendy Dumbo neighborhood, with its cobblestone streets and the Brooklyn Bridge looming between buildings, this apartment in a former warehouse is pretty much the mental picture I conjure in my loft living fantasy. Once inside, it's no less dreamy. Interior designer Crystal Sinclair was tasked with decorating...
Harry: I shopped in TK Maxx despite official clothing allowance from the King
The Duke of Sussex has revealed that despite receiving an official clothing allowance from his father, the King, he would shop for his “everyday casual clothes” in TK Maxx.Harry said that he was “particularly fond” of the discount store’s annual sale, where he could buy designer items at cheaper prices.Writing in his autobiography Spare, the duke shared his “system” for snagging bargains and optimising his time spent shopping.“Each year I received from Pa an official clothing allowance, but that was strictly for formal wear. Suits and ties, ceremonial outfits,” he wrote.“For my everyday casual clothes I’d go to TK Maxx,...
NEWSBTC
Metropoly is Taking Real Estate Innovation to the New Web3.0 Era through Blockchain and NFT
The meteoric METRO presale is the latest talk of the crypto town. METRO serves as the utility token of Metropoly, the world’s first NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties. Metrolopoly’s ambitious vision to revamp the real estate market has resonated with the audience, if the growing traffic to the presale and the community is any sign.
Furniture Today
Outdoor insights: Companies strategize to capture market share in 2023
HIGH POINT — The outdoor industry has a new home for showrooms in 2023 with the official move of Casual Market Chicago to Atlanta in July, but optimism for the category extends far beyond the city’s boundaries. Buoyed by ongoing popularity of outdoor living spaces, the casual category is in a competitive position for discretionary consumer dollars at every price point, including those found in first-time homebuyer budgets.
aiexpress.io
Don Manifold and Equity & Advisory Support Sale of YourDC to Amber Infrastructure
Iseek Communications — and majority stakeholder Amber Infrastructure — recently announced it acquired knowledge heart firm YourDC. The worth of the deal hasn’t been disclosed, however it’s anticipated to vary from AU$50 to AU$100 million (roughly $34 to $67 million). Don Manifold’s company advisory agency, Fairness & Advisory, helped shut the deal.
Marc Lore’s ‘Wonder’ Pivots as Funding Dwindles for Costly Startups
Marc Lore’s would-be disruptive restaurant tech startup is changing course amid a difficult market. The Jet.com co-founder’s food company Wonder, which was initially intended to be something of a blend of food delivery, food trucks and ghost kitchens, bringing mobile kitchen vans to consumers’ homes to offer fresh-made meals, is pivoting to a fixed-space model. Effectively, the company is shifting to something resembling a souped-up ghost kitchen.
techaiapp.com
On Tap at CES: Health Tech, Smart Mixers and Edge AI
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. CES 2023 opened as usual Tuesday with a media-only event offering a peek at some of the consumer electronics that throngs of other visitors to Las Vegas will see when the show opens today.
AOL Corp
'Aging is a state of mind': Jaclyn Smith launches HSN clothing line for 'real people'
Jaclyn Smith has spent 35 years working in the apparel industry and a lifetime honing her own personal style. Now she's combining the two with the launch of her first-ever clothing line for HSN, a collection designed to bring the comfort and versatility of her own wardrobe to every woman, everywhere. "It's from my closet to their closet," she told Yahoo Life.
Patriot Family Homes selects seasoned hospitality executive Christian Hempell as President and Chief Operating Officer after closing its Series B $60M Investment
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Patriot Family Homes, a veteran owned business that operates short term rentals at 400 locations across 13 states, has appointed Christian Hempell as President and Chief Operating Officer. Christian brings 30 years of hospitality experience, having held executive operating and commercial roles at hospitality technology innovator Sonder and global brand platform InterContinental Hotels Group. Christian will lead the team to deliver the company’s aggressive growth strategy, reporting to Joe Riley, the company’s founder and CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005241/en/ Christian is President and COO of Patriot Family Homes. He previously served as Vice-President Market Operations for North America for hospitality technology firm Sonder, reporting to the Founder/CEO. Christian worked for 16 years at InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), most recently as SVP Global Loyalty and Partnerships, in addition to roles in business development, brand management, and corporate strategy. He earned a BS degree from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and an MBA from Harvard Business School. (Photo: Business Wire)
ReverseEngineering.com® 2023 Fusion 360 Faro and Romer Arms Add-In is Now Released
LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- ReverseEngineering.com ®, the world’s leading CAD/CAM Integrated reverse engineering and 3D scanning software, today announced the release of ReverseEngineering.com 2023 Fusion 360 Faro and Romer Arms add-in. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005027/en/ ReverseEngineering.com 2023 add-in Fusion 360 and Romer Absolute arm 3D scanning pump impeller. (Photo: Business Wire)
theblock.co
Early Facebook investor and Proof CEO Kevin Rose signs with Hollywood's UTA: Exclusive
UTA’s signing shows continued faith in representing successful NFT creators and brands amid several months of poor sales volumes. Kevin Rose is CEO of Proof, which counts both Moonbirds and Proof Collective among the NFT projects it manages. Hollywood’s United Talent Agency has nabbed another top-flight web3 client in...
Business trends for 2023 include AI, blockchain, secondhand shopping, and health
Founders Insider surveyed said more companies will adopt AI technology, wellness brands will rise, and e-commerce will continue to boom.
astaga.com
Terra Classic (LUNC) Now Compatible With The Interchain Station
The price of Terra Classic (LUNC) rose almost 3% up to now couple of minutes following the information of a significant growth slated to happen on the community. This comes after Jared, who lately served because the liaison for TFL and the LUNC group, asserted that the Terra Traditional community stands to realize considerably from the brand new “breakthrough in chain integrations”.
