Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this monthAsh JurbergHillsboro, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Related
Frisco P&Z commission to consider conveyance plat, site plan for potential 2nd H-E-B project
Two H-E-B stores have opened in Frisco and Plano with more expected to open in the coming years. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) Two items related to a future big box retail grocery store located on land owned by the H-E-B Grocery Company are listed on the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission’s Jan. 10 meeting agenda.
advocatemag.com
‘Abrams Road even now is like a racetrack’: 1972 City Council dicusses zoning
It’s not just Shoreline City Church or Mockingbird Community Church or Garland Road Thrift Store. Zoning battles have been a part of life in Dallas for decades. Often, these debates are centered around zoning changes to allow multifamily or higher-density housing. Meetings start at the neighborhood level and then...
Dallas Water Utilities warns about fraudulent signage posted on doors
Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about fraudulent door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." City officials said in a press release that customers should...
Lewisville ISD changes public comment rules
Starting Monday, residents who want to address the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees during public comment sections of board meetings will be required to register online before the meeting. The change is “an effort to better serve the students, staff and communities throughout LISD,” the district said in a recent...
fortworthreport.org
Developer wants to clear Colleyville forest for homes. Hundreds of residents say no.
COLLEYVILLE — Just beyond rows of large homes in northeastern Tarrant County, trees stretch as far as the eye can see in one of Colleyville’s last remaining pieces of Cross Timbers forest. To Tim Waterworth and what he calls a ragtag group of neighbors, the 14-acre property on...
Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's announces grand opening date for North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — After many months of anticipation from hot dog fans across the North Texas area, one of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has made it known when the Lone Star state will get to try some tasty new frankfurters. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
iheart.com
Priscilla @ 1st Stop Food Store in Plano
If so, make sure to stop by and see Priscilla at 1st Stop Food Store in Plano on Friday, January 13th for some quick and easy fun!. Come play the new Cash Blitz scratch tickets from the Texas Lottery, on Friday, January 13th at 1st Stop Food Store at 2237 W. Parker Rd. in Plano from 2p - 4p.
Dallas Observer
Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'
This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
dallasexpress.com
Best Small Towns to Visit Near Dallas
While the Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the largest city communities in the country, there are also plenty of nearby small towns offering a quiet escape. Travel Awaits compiled the top seven small towns near Dallas, all within just a three-hour drive of the city. These towns include Canton,...
keranews.org
This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’
About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
These North Texas cities are some of the worst in the US for bagel lovers: report
Whether you like it as a sandwich or just with cream cheese, there is no doubt that the bagel is delicious and accessible.
Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers
Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!
Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
Grapevine Botanical Gardens
Tucked in the middle of bustling Grapevine, Texas, lies a small parcel of peace and respite. Twelve acres of botanical paradise at the corner of Wall and Ball Streets have their beginnings back in the 1930s. In 1938, the Grapevine Garden Club, formed six years earlier, urged the Grapevine City Council to purchase three acres for a park. The site was first called City Park and it was later renamed Heritage Park.
WFAA
Texas still has hundreds of millions of dollars available for homeowners who've struggled in the pandemic
DALLAS — Texas still has unspent federal COVID money. In fact, one program, Texas Homeowner Assistance, has hundreds of millions of dollars still available. That’s more money still left than the program has given out to date. So far, Harris County homeowners have gotten more money from this...
fox4news.com
I-45 closed in Ellis County due to downed power lines
ENNIS, Texas - Interstate 45 was shut down Monday because of downed power lines. It happened along the Ellis-Navarro County line between Ennis and Corsicana. It’s not clear what caused the power lines to collapse, but they affected both north and southbound traffic. Drivers were diverted between FM 1126...
dmagazine.com
Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul
Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
tourcounsel.com
The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
Comments / 0