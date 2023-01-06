ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville ISD changes public comment rules

Starting Monday, residents who want to address the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees during public comment sections of board meetings will be required to register online before the meeting. The change is “an effort to better serve the students, staff and communities throughout LISD,” the district said in a recent...
LEWISVILLE, TX
US105

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
iheart.com

Priscilla @ 1st Stop Food Store in Plano

If so, make sure to stop by and see Priscilla at 1st Stop Food Store in Plano on Friday, January 13th for some quick and easy fun!. Come play the new Cash Blitz scratch tickets from the Texas Lottery, on Friday, January 13th at 1st Stop Food Store at 2237 W. Parker Rd. in Plano from 2p - 4p.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'

This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Best Small Towns to Visit Near Dallas

While the Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the largest city communities in the country, there are also plenty of nearby small towns offering a quiet escape. Travel Awaits compiled the top seven small towns near Dallas, all within just a three-hour drive of the city. These towns include Canton,...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’

About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!

Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Trisha Faye

Grapevine Botanical Gardens

Tucked in the middle of bustling Grapevine, Texas, lies a small parcel of peace and respite. Twelve acres of botanical paradise at the corner of Wall and Ball Streets have their beginnings back in the 1930s. In 1938, the Grapevine Garden Club, formed six years earlier, urged the Grapevine City Council to purchase three acres for a park. The site was first called City Park and it was later renamed Heritage Park.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

I-45 closed in Ellis County due to downed power lines

ENNIS, Texas - Interstate 45 was shut down Monday because of downed power lines. It happened along the Ellis-Navarro County line between Ennis and Corsicana. It’s not clear what caused the power lines to collapse, but they affected both north and southbound traffic. Drivers were diverted between FM 1126...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul

Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
FRISCO, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
DALLAS, TX

