Verona, WI

veronapress.com

Free student workshop set for Optimist International Oratorical Contest

The Optimist Club of Verona and Madison Achievers Toastmaster Club have teamed up to bring a free workshop to middle and high school students in February. Students in the workshop will get assistance from public speaking experts to write and practice their four-to-five-minute speeches on the topic “Discovering the Optimism within Me” as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for the 2022-2023 year.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Senior Center hosting Nutrition Made Clear series

The Verona Senior Center will launch a new series on Monday, Jan. 30, called Nutrition Made Clear to help you sort through nutrition misconceptions and replace them with hard science you can understand. Join dietitian and award-winning professor Roberta H. Anding on Mondays for 36 in-depth lectures to help explore...
VERONA, WI
x1071.com

MGE warns of new flyer scam

Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?

Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
WHITEWATER, WI
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
nbc15.com

Benton woman killed in Lafayette Co. crash

TOWN OF ELK, Wis. (WMTV) - A Benton woman who was thrown from her vehicle during a rollover wreck Tuesday morning died as result of the crash, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, Karissa Ann Bollant was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 11000...
BENTON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Scott Walker still profits by demonizing educators

For years, Madison author Lawrence Tabak studied Scott Walker, but almost certainly not in a way the former Republican governor welcomed. In 2021, Tabak published his meticulously researched book about Foxconn, Walker’s signature economic development catastrophe. The book’s title summarized Tabak’s takeaway: “Foxconned: Imaginary jobs, bulldozed homes and the sacking of local government.”
WISCONSIN STATE
wissports.net

WIAA Boys Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Jan. 9

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

One Vehicle Crash In Barneveld

Iowa County authorities received a report of a crash on Knutson Road in Barneveld Sunday around 12:30pm. Arena EMS and the Barneveld Fire Department responded to the scene along with an Iowa County Deputy. One occupant of the vehicle was taken by EMS to be evaluated at a hospital. The name of the person was not released Disch Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
BARNEVELD, WI
veronapress.com

Girls basketball: Verona rolls by Middleton to remain unbeaten in Big Eight

The Verona girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Big Eight play after an 82-37 conference win over Middleton on Friday, Jan. 6, at Middleton High School. The Wildcats (9-2, 8-0 Big Eight) were led by junior guards Taylor Stremlow and Reagan Briggs – who both finished with 21 points each. Stremlow has scored 20 or more points in three straight games, while Briggs has 17 or more points in five straight contests.
VERONA, WI
wisportsheroics.com

2024 Four-Star Running Back Schedules Official Visit at Wisconsin

There have been many changes under head coach Luke Fickell already, but one thing that has not changed is Wisconsin recruiting running backs. According to Evan Flood of 247 Sports, four-star running back Jordan Marshall is scheduled to visit Wisconsin on January 21. Marshall will be a senior at Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, Ohio this year.
MADISON, WI

