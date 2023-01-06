Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Dates Announced for 2023 Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival
Circuit Arts, the West Tisbury-based nonprofit film company, has announced dates for the 23rd annual Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival. The annual community-focused festival will start Wednesday, March 22 and run through Sunday, March 26 at screening locations including the Grange Hall, the Old West Tisbury Library, the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury and the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center in Oak Bluffs.
vineyardgazette.com
Mikado to Add Oak Bluffs to the Menu
Xi Yu, proprietor of Mikado in Vineyard Haven, aired plans for a new restaurant location in Oak Bluffs this week, receiving partial approval from the town select board to serve food and alcohol at the former location of the Cardboard Box on Circuit avenue. “When we first got to the...
vineyardgazette.com
Meshaket Commons Receives Zoning Board Approval
Meshacket Commons cleared another bureaucratic hurdle Wednesday after a public hearing hosted by the Edgartown zoning board of appeals yielded zero opposition to the proposed affordable housing development. The project, located at 38 Meshacket Road across from the former landfill, would be the first major affordable housing project planned in...
Comments / 0