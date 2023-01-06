ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Hollywood Flashback: In 1985, Vicki the Robot Wreaked Havoc on ‘Small Wonder’

By Seth Abramovitch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Br4kQ_0k5uXz9R00

M3GAN , the new Blumhouse flick about a homicidal robot doll (in theaters Jan. 6), is not Hollywood’s first foray into little-girl AI.

A campy ’80s sitcom called Small Wonder followed the exploits of Vicki — an acronym for Voice Input Child Identicant — who was a child android played by Tiffany Brissette, then 10. The show was created by the late Howard Leeds, who wrote on Bewitched and The Brady Bunch . Leeds had also written on My Living Doll , a short-lived sitcom from 1964 starring Julie Newmar as a robot woman. He borrowed that premise for Small Wonder , which debuted in syndication on Sept. 10, 1985. (It aired on the newly launched Fox network from 1986 until its cancellation in 1989, then lived on in reruns.)

More from The Hollywood Reporter

After a nationwide search for the role of Vicki, producers “just loved Tiffany,” says Dick Christie, who played her inventor dad, Ted Lawson, “because she could pull off that monotone for the first three seasons.” (By season four, Brissette was permitted to speak more naturally, while her growth spurt was explained as being a “system upgrade.”) Beneath her signature red-and-white dress was a circuitry board on her back.

“They had guys who were well-versed in the electrical boards of the time,” recalls Christie. “They could make them flash and beep.”

The humor of the show, geared at young audiences, relied on gags involving Vicki taking language too literally (she throws salad across the room when asked to “toss the salad”) and duping the nosy neighbors who suspect she might not be human (Edie McClurg played the mom next door in the first two seasons). Among the guest stars were wrestler/future Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura and late NFL defensive lineman Lyle Alzado.

Christie, now 75 and in his ninth year on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful , thinks Small Wonder endures because of its fantastical premise: “Think about it — you’re 9 years old and you’re given a robot for a sister that will do anything you want. ‘Make the bed.’ ‘Set the table.’ ‘Do my homework.’ Kids loved that.”

This story first appeared in the Jan. 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe .

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 8

Olivia Bouvier
4d ago

I couldn't stand not even 5 minutes of the show. Thank God it's off the air and there's no reruns.

Reply(4)
5
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Austin Butler Thanks Elvis Presley in Golden Globe Acceptance Speech: “I Love You So Much”

Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama for his performance in Elvis and thanked Elvis Presley, himself, in his acceptance speech. “You were an icon and a rebel, and I love you so much,” said Butler at the end of his speech, where he thanked director Baz Luhrmann, co-star Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington for “championing me when you did not have to.” (Washington and Butler worked together in the Broadway revival of The Iceman Cometh, and Washington called Luhrmann to vouch for Butler.)More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Winners...
The Hollywood Reporter

Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Awkwardly Face Off Over Interfaith Tensions in ‘You People’ Trailer

Netflix has dropped the full trailer for You People, its upcoming Kenya Barris comedy starring and co-written by Jonah Hill. The three-minute teaser for Barris’ directorial debut delivers a fuller look at Hill’s character, Ezra Cohen, and his effort to find love, and more specifically, woo Lauren London’s Amira Mohammed in Los Angeles. At the top of the trailer, Ezra reveals to his friend (played by Sam Jay) his desperation to find partnership amid feeling “alone, on a building, dangling my legs off wondering what it’s like to feel companionship.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Lying Life of Adults' Review: Netflix's Vibrantly...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sally Field on How Potential Date With Steven Spielberg Led to 50-Year Friendship: “I Can’t Imagine My Life Without Him”

Steven Spielberg focused a lens on his family history in The Fabelmans so it was fitting that Thursday’s Palm Springs Film Awards saw someone he loves like family take the stage to honor his team with a Vanguard Award. Sally Field, who starred as Mary Todd Lincoln opposite Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis’ Abraham Lincoln in Spielberg’s 2012 film Lincoln, kicked off her tribute by attempting to recall the exact moment she met the filmmaker. “Somewhere in the ‘70s, I think — he’ll correct me,” Field admitted. (And Spielberg did, by revealing that their paths crossed at a party in 1968.)More from...
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record

Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Essence

A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years

The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy