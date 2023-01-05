Read full article on original website
Food Network Says This is the Most Awesome BBQ Joint in Missouri
Everyone has a food opinion they feel strongly about. However, I tend to pay special attention when an entire network dedicated to food declares they know which BBQ joint in Missouri is the most awesome of them all and that's what just happened. Food Network just landed their "Best Barbeque...
kcur.org
This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
republic-online.com
PHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weather
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas. Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an...
Best BBQ in Missouri, according to the Food Network
Many people want to know which place in their state was honored in the "50 States of Barbecue" list.
Winning Scratcher sold in Independence is 200th $1M+ prize in Missouri Lottery history
The winning “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was sold at QuikTrip, 6501 E. Highway 40, in Independence, according to Missouri Lottery.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City
Kansas City might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kansas City.
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City? This is what locals had to say
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. KCUR recently asked Kansas Citians to share their favorite hidden gems from around the area. We received hundreds of responses from every corner of the metro’s...
territorysupply.com
9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri
As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
What diners need to know about Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023
It's that time of year. Kansas City Restaurant Week is back once again for 10 days of dining deals.
KAKE TV
Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide
LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
2 dead after Sunday morning shooting in KCMO
Two people are dead after a shooting near a residence in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
$160M green-space plan above I-670 gets another $30M, still several years away
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Millions of state dollars are being used toward a new look above I-670 in downtown Kansas City, but it will be several years and many millions of dollars before the green-space project is complete. Millions more from the feds, state, and public-private entities are still...
Saint Mary student killed, another injured in crash returning from college bowl
A University of Saint Mary football player was killed and another critically injured Monday morning in Oklahoma as they traveled back from a bowl game.
Woman dies in shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence
One person died in a shooting around 10:56 a.m. Saturday near the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
“Most Haunted Road In Kansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kansas is a state with a rich history and a colorful past. It's no surprise that some of its roads are rumored to be haunted by ghosts and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll take a look at the five most haunted roads in Kansas.
1 in serious condition after KCFD rescues vehicle from Brush Creek
One person is in serious condition after the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department rescued a vehicle from Brush Creek overnight.
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
KCTV 5
KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted to hospitals following crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, were airlifted to local hospitals after a van struck a tree in Bates County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Friday when the 35-year-old woman lost control of a 2007 Chrysler Van. According to the report, the woman lost control of the vehicle as she crested a hill on Northeast 9004 at Northeast 7003.
