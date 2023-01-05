ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee

The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
MANHATTAN, KS
republic-online.com

PHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas. Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
territorysupply.com

9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri

As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide

LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted to hospitals following crash in Bates County

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, were airlifted to local hospitals after a van struck a tree in Bates County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Friday when the 35-year-old woman lost control of a 2007 Chrysler Van. According to the report, the woman lost control of the vehicle as she crested a hill on Northeast 9004 at Northeast 7003.
BATES COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy