BBC
Rishi Sunak's use of jet for hospital trip defended by No 10
Downing Street has defended Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's use of a jet to visit a hospital as "appropriate" given his busy schedule. His spokesman said flying to Leeds when visiting a healthcare centre was the "most effective use of his time". But critics say Mr Sunak's choice of taxpayer-funded transport...
BBC
Al Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes deal to back Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr say his contract does not include any commitment to back a Saudi Arabia bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Reports claimed Ronaldo will earn 200m euros (£177m) to promote the bid on top of his annual salary of £177m. But the...
BBC
Mikaela Shiffrin equals Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup wins record
Mikaela Shiffrin equalled the women's record for World Cup skiing victories with the 82nd win of her career. The American, 27, moved alongside compatriot Lindsey Vonn's mark with victory in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. She finished 0.77 seconds ahead of the field in Sunday's giant slalom to claim an eighth win...
BBC
Zinedine Zidane: FFF president Noel le Graet urged to quit over comments
French football federation president Noel le Graet has been told to quit by the head of the organisation's ethics committee over his comments about Zinedine Zidane. Le Graet was criticised for saying he would not take a call from Zidane about the role of national team manager. He later apologised...
