Sylacauga, AL

Bham Now

Skinny dipping businessmen and other memories of the downtown YMCA

On December 31st, the Downtown YMCA in Birmingham officially closed. One of Birmingham’s longest running charitable, civic, religious and wellness organizations, the Downtown Y was established in 1884, 13 years after the founding of the Magic City itself. Days after its closure, Bham Now reached out to former members...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

A&M Clothing in Sylacauga closing after 48 years in business

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A&M Clothing, the popular work clothing retail store located on Norton Ave. in Sylacauga, is closing its doors after 48 years in business. The clothing shop was opened in 1975 by Richard Blades who served Sylacauga residents for more than four decades until his passing in 2016.
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

Poppa G’s Billiards to open new location in Pelham

A beloved Birmingham establishment will reopen in a new location after a large fire destroyed their previous home. WBRC reported that Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124, a business development located at 2408 Pelham Parkway in Pelham. The city announced in its newsletter this month that Poppa G’s will be located in the southern part of the campus. Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and other businesses currently occupy the space as well.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Southern students push to save school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

55% of our respondents said they hadn’t heard of the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard—what about you?

The current talk of the town is the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard that is being installed on top of the Two North Twentieth building. According to our most recent LinkedIn poll, “What are your thoughts on the HUGE Alexander Shunnarah billboard coming to downtown Birmingham?”, most respondents said they haven’t heard about it. We believe that opinion will soon be changed. Keep reading to view the results.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

[WATCH] Blue Bell brings back popular Tin Roof flavor

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Blue Bell Creameries has released a vintage flavor to start 2023 for those that had the New Year’s resolution of eating more ice cream. Tin Roof was discontinued in 2019, but due to popular demand, the old classic has been reinstalled amongst the Blue Bell product line.
SYLACAUGA, AL
aldailynews.com

Birmingham mayor proposes micro-shelters for unhoused people

Unhoused people in Birmingham could get up to 100 prefabricated tiny homes with heating and cooling, as well as a desk and bed, under a proposed pilot program. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will present the “Home for All” plan to the City Council on Jan. 10, AL.com reported Friday. The proposal calls for setting up the micro-shelters in safe, private communities, according to the news outlet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Snapshots & Scores From Pleasant Grove vs Fairfield - Friday, January 6, 2023 @ Pleasant Grove

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
CBS 42

City of Birmingham looks to launch safe sleep program for homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is trying to work toward solving the chronic issue of homelessness in the area. City leaders say they are ready to put an end to this problem, and they plan to start small with temporary micro-shelter housing. Officials say they hope to address homelessness through a 12-month […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Moody gives go-ahead for large entertainment center near I-20

MOODY, Ala. — A new facility geared toward family entertainment is planned to open in Moody in the near future. According to a news release, the city of Moody's city council voted on Jan. 9 to join with Signature Developments, LLC, and Starz events, LLC, to build a new entertainment center near the Interstate 20 interchange.
MOODY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender

Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

