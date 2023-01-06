Read full article on original website
sylacauganews.com
Comer Museum and Arts Center’s January exhibit features photographer Nadia
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Every month, the Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center hosts an exhibit featuring a unique artist. For January, photographer Nadia Lynn Voils is the featured artist. Nadia moved to the United States at the age of eight, and soon after, she discovered her passion for...
Bham Now
5 new + coming soon Birmingham businesses, including Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Have you been on the hunt for a new sushi spot? Or maybe you’re craving some ice cream. We have the latest new and coming soon Birmingham businesses to check out this week. Keep reading to see what’s new around the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. K & J’s...
Bham Now
Skinny dipping businessmen and other memories of the downtown YMCA
On December 31st, the Downtown YMCA in Birmingham officially closed. One of Birmingham’s longest running charitable, civic, religious and wellness organizations, the Downtown Y was established in 1884, 13 years after the founding of the Magic City itself. Days after its closure, Bham Now reached out to former members...
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
‘Hamilton’ and beyond: 5 famous musicals you can see in Birmingham in 2023
Theatergoers in Birmingham are looking forward to a blockbuster start to 2023. A national touring production of “Hamilton” will arrive on Jan. 24 (finally)! We’ll have 16 chances to see the Tony-winning show, which caused a sensation on Broadway and catapulted creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to stardom. Other...
Birmingham bar Dave’s Pub using unique sign to bring awareness to dangers of fentanyl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One Birmingham bar has taken a distinct approach to discourage people from taking fentanyl-laced drugs, one that’s making waves online. Mirroring a national trend, Jefferson County has seen a drastic increase in accidental fentanyl overdoses, rounding out to over 400 in 2022 alone. Those at Dave’s Pub, a bar in Birmingham’s […]
sylacauganews.com
A&M Clothing in Sylacauga closing after 48 years in business
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A&M Clothing, the popular work clothing retail store located on Norton Ave. in Sylacauga, is closing its doors after 48 years in business. The clothing shop was opened in 1975 by Richard Blades who served Sylacauga residents for more than four decades until his passing in 2016.
Poppa G’s Billiards to open new location in Pelham
A beloved Birmingham establishment will reopen in a new location after a large fire destroyed their previous home. WBRC reported that Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124, a business development located at 2408 Pelham Parkway in Pelham. The city announced in its newsletter this month that Poppa G’s will be located in the southern part of the campus. Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and other businesses currently occupy the space as well.
Krystal opening prototype restaurant in Center Point: First new location in 6 years
Krystal is hosting its first company store opening in more than six years at a new location in Center Point Tuesday. And it’s also the debut of its smaller prototype design - a 1,700-square-foot drive-thru without a dining room, using a smaller footprint. The new location, at 2408 Center...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern students push to save school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
Bham Now
55% of our respondents said they hadn’t heard of the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard—what about you?
The current talk of the town is the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard that is being installed on top of the Two North Twentieth building. According to our most recent LinkedIn poll, “What are your thoughts on the HUGE Alexander Shunnarah billboard coming to downtown Birmingham?”, most respondents said they haven’t heard about it. We believe that opinion will soon be changed. Keep reading to view the results.
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Blue Bell brings back popular Tin Roof flavor
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Blue Bell Creameries has released a vintage flavor to start 2023 for those that had the New Year’s resolution of eating more ice cream. Tin Roof was discontinued in 2019, but due to popular demand, the old classic has been reinstalled amongst the Blue Bell product line.
Moody plans 60,000-square-foot entertainment center with bowling alley, trampoline park
A family entertainment center off Interstate 20 could open in Moody by late 2024. The city entered into a development agreement Monday for the 60,000-square-foot project, which would feature a bowling alley, trampoline park and other attractions, and serve as the anchor for an entertainment district. The city’s agreement with...
aldailynews.com
Birmingham mayor proposes micro-shelters for unhoused people
Unhoused people in Birmingham could get up to 100 prefabricated tiny homes with heating and cooling, as well as a desk and bed, under a proposed pilot program. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will present the “Home for All” plan to the City Council on Jan. 10, AL.com reported Friday. The proposal calls for setting up the micro-shelters in safe, private communities, according to the news outlet.
thecutoffnews.com
Snapshots & Scores From Pleasant Grove vs Fairfield - Friday, January 6, 2023 @ Pleasant Grove
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
Listen to Birmingham’s gun violence crisis
Each individual who died from gun violence was assigned a note on a musical scale.
City of Birmingham looks to launch safe sleep program for homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is trying to work toward solving the chronic issue of homelessness in the area. City leaders say they are ready to put an end to this problem, and they plan to start small with temporary micro-shelter housing. Officials say they hope to address homelessness through a 12-month […]
wvtm13.com
City of Moody gives go-ahead for large entertainment center near I-20
MOODY, Ala. — A new facility geared toward family entertainment is planned to open in Moody in the near future. According to a news release, the city of Moody's city council voted on Jan. 9 to join with Signature Developments, LLC, and Starz events, LLC, to build a new entertainment center near the Interstate 20 interchange.
sylacauganews.com
Childersburg Tigers capture big area win on the road at Indian Springs
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – The Childersburg Tigers notched a big basketball win in Area 9 on Monday night as they defeated Indian Springs on the road with a final score of 58-53. The Tigers again had very balanced scoring as four of their five starters were in double figures. This...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
