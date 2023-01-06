ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Damar Hamlin progressing ‘remarkably’ and speaks to Buffalo Bills teammates

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ScG5e_0k5uXdyh00
Damar Hamlin is continuing to ‘progress remarkably’ in hospital, the Buffalo Bills have reported.

Damar Hamlin is progressing “remarkably” and talking to doctors and his family after having his breathing tube removed overnight, the Buffalo Bills have announced.

“His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team,” the National Football League team said on Friday, citing an update from his physicians at the University of Cincinnati medical center.

The Bills also said on social media that the 24-year-old safety appeared at their team meeting on Friday via FaceTime to talk with players and coaches.

“To see Damar with my own eyes, to watch the reaction in the room with the players, the staff … they stood up and clapped for him,” the Bills head coach, Sean McDermott, told media on Friday. “It was not a long interaction, but he made a heart symbol, and said ‘I love you, boys.”

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, suffering a cardiac arrest. He had to have his heartbeat restored on the field in a scene that stunned fellow players, coaches and millions of NFL fans.

Physicians on Thursday said Hamlin was “demonstrating signs of good neurological recovery” but that it was too soon to comment on his long-term medical prognosis.

The frightening incident has prompted a huge outpouring of support from fans and the wider football community. Donations to an online toy drive fundraiser that Hamlin launched in December 2020 have soared, raising more than $7.8m as of Friday.

Thursday’s update from physicians said Hamlin had asked in writing who had won Monday’s game. Their response was “Damar, you won – you won the game of life,” said Dr Timothy Pritts. “It’s not only that the lights are on – he’s home”, Pritts said. “It appears all cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying.”

An emotional Bills quarterback Josh Allen told reporters on Thursday about receiving word their teammate was awake and thinking of them. “His dad said the first thing he is going to ask when he wakes up is who won the game,” Allen said. “Sure enough, that’s what he did.”

The NFL said on Thursday that the game between the Bills and Bengals, which was abandoned, would not be resumed or replayed, with both teams poised to make an impact in the playoffs. The Bills are set to play the New England Patriots as the regular season concludes on Sunday, having already secured a playoff spot.

The Bills, Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are all still in contention to be the No 1 seed in the AFC. The NFL competition committee outlined plans to potentially play the AFC Championship game at a neutral venue if deemed necessary, with owners giving their approval to the plans on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Damar Hamlin posts on social media for first time since cardiac arrest on field

Damar Hamlin has posted his first public statement on social media since suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL match on Monday. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much…” the Buffalo Bills safety said in an Instagram post on Saturday. “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.
The Guardian

Andrew Tate isn’t feminism’s inadvertent bastard child. He’s sexism’s last gasp

Is feminism ultimately to blame for the rise of Andrew Tate, the “trillionaire” guru and self-identified misogynist who once claimed women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted and who last week was arrested in Romania on charges of people trafficking? Is it western strides in equality that have pushed young men to join his 4 million followers online? Plenty of people think so.
The Guardian

Meet the people who took an evening class… and changed their life

‘When I missed home most, cooking helped’: Baneta Yelda, baker, Manchester. I studied biology in Iraq for my undergraduate degree and worked in a pathology lab. In my 20s, I fled the place where I was born and raised, when Islamic State were advancing. I arrived in the UK in 2014, only intending to stay for a week, but I became a refugee. Living in London I took a job working for the NHS. I loved being part of the health service, starting as a lab assistant before moving on to train doctors and nurses.
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
extratv

Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'

Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
The Guardian

Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18

Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

‘Just be yourself,’ my colleague said. It was the first time in my life anyone told me I could do that

A cliche, overused in movies and young adult novels with Anglo protagonists, changed my life. In June 2016, on a humid night in Mumbai, India, I was at a skate park-themed bar with colleagues from an internship I’d just finished. Sitting on the edge of the skateboard rink, drink in hand, and very nervous, I confided in a colleague that I was at a crossroads; unsure if I should leave Mumbai and study journalism in Sydney or stay in Mumbai as my parents wanted me to. It was a privileged position to be in, I knew that. But I was still nervous.
The Guardian

If Harry sounds callous about killing, he is. All of us who served were – at least he knows why

As a former soldier, I’ve followed Prince Harry’s career with a mix of ironic and genuine interest. We served at similar times and in the same war. Friends who worked alongside him in the Household Cavalry and Army Air Corps reflect that he was a decent, rather laddish officer who did his job – which is about the highest accolade available to anyone who went to Sandhurst.
The Guardian

Are you siding with Harry or the palace? Either way, you fall into the royalist trap

Must we, really? I’m afraid there is no avoiding the great crown soap opera as this finely crafted Prince Harry publicity spectacular engulfs the news. However nugatory the revelations about scenes of brotherly rivalry, beards, bridesmaids and broken dog bowls, it’s no use pretending it’s not happening or that the country and its households aren’t dividing into Harryites and Williamists.
The Guardian

Hope and doubt among Venezuelan refugees with country at fork in road

As Venezuela crumbled and its people began to starve, pastor Jesús Campo founded a sanctuary for hunger-stricken refugees across the border in Brazil. He called it Vila Esperança – the Village of Hope. More than 7 million Venezuelans have fled their country’s economic meltdown in recent years and scores of them found shelter in his ramshackle shantytown in the border town of Pacaraima, cobbling huts together from recycled wood, scrap metal and mud.
The Guardian

The Guardian

548K+
Followers
125K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy