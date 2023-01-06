ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

Aidan Hutchinson caps strong rookie season with postgame Lambeau leap

Aidan Hutchinson put the bow on an impressive rookie season for the Detroit Lions by sacking Aaron Rodgers twice and celebrating with a Lambeau leap. During a postgame interview with NBC’s Sunday Night Football crew, the rookie defensive end went into the stands for his leap into the faithful fans hanging around. Check out video of the leap by clicking here. Hutchinson initially declined the chants of “Lambeau leap!” from the Lions fans holding court, saying, “No, I can’t. I can’t. I mean, ... All right. All right,” before going for it.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Watch Dan Campbell tell Lions in passionate speech: ‘This is just the beginning’

Dan Campbell delivered a passionate speech worth watching after his Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers to close the regular season under the lights from Lambeau Field. The second-year Lions head coach reinforced the fact that they never doubted their chances in this game, whether still in the postseason picture or not. Campbell didn’t back away from embracing the role of spoiler, keeping the Packers out of the postseason, and that’s what it came down to in Week 18. He mentioned it multiple times throughout the week leading in and then even told NBC after the first quarter: “We don’t want them to go, so that’s our motivation.”
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions GM Brad Holmes’ wide-ranging year-end press conference: Live updates recap

The start: Brad Holmes is at the podium, rocking the “Grit” sweatshirt. Holmes thanks the ownership for their continued support, belief and patience with what we’re trying to build in Detroit. He also thanks the game-day operations and coaching staff for the impressive work. Rob Lohman, the team’s director of pro scouting, gets a shoutout for his work, with the additions of John Cominsky, Justin Jackson and Isaiah Buggs getting love.
DETROIT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Big Reds take down Ferndale; Keith Guy captures 400th career victory

As soon as the clock hit triple zeroes, a raucous cheer broke out among the crowd. Dozens of fans rushed onto the court, clutching balloons, posters, and pieces of paper to be autographed. The occasion?. Muskegon head coach Keith Guy had just reached the career milestone of 400 victories. The...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Lions-Packers draws largest viewership for Sunday Night Football finale in 6 years

ALLEN PARK -- Well, it turns out the Detroit Lions are a prime-time draw, after all. NBC reports that the season finale Lions-Green Bay Packers Week 18 game was the network’s most-watched Sunday Night Football finale in six years. Detroit’s 20-16 win to keep the Packers from punching their ticket to the postseason averaged 23.4 million viewers, according to the network. That’s not too shabby for a Lions team that needed to get flexed in the season’s final week for their first taste of prime-time action.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Report: Colts request interviews with Lions’ Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn

ALLEN PARK -- It didn’t take long for NFL teams without head coaches to call on the Detroit Lions and their coordinators. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Indianapolis Colts submitted requests to interview offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head-coaching vacancy. Glenn had his fair share of suitors through the past two seasons, interviewing with the New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos and New York Jets. Johnson, the first-year offensive coordinator, has also drawn reported interest from the Houston Texans and their job. He also is reportedly on the short list for the Carolina Panthers, too, per NFL Network.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions don’t plan to drift far from selective approach to free agency

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has taken a “selective and strategic” approach to free agency through his two first offseasons. And while it sounds like Holmes will stay the course, he didn’t rule out the possibility of chasing a big-ticket item, so long they deem that player a fit for what they’re trying to build. Holmes was asked at his year-end press conference on Tuesday whether that mentality would change entering Year 3, after winning eight of 10 games, saying, “it really doesn’t.”
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
24K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy