Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
Aidan Hutchinson caps strong rookie season with postgame Lambeau leap
Aidan Hutchinson put the bow on an impressive rookie season for the Detroit Lions by sacking Aaron Rodgers twice and celebrating with a Lambeau leap. During a postgame interview with NBC’s Sunday Night Football crew, the rookie defensive end went into the stands for his leap into the faithful fans hanging around. Check out video of the leap by clicking here. Hutchinson initially declined the chants of “Lambeau leap!” from the Lions fans holding court, saying, “No, I can’t. I can’t. I mean, ... All right. All right,” before going for it.
Watch Dan Campbell tell Lions in passionate speech: ‘This is just the beginning’
Dan Campbell delivered a passionate speech worth watching after his Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers to close the regular season under the lights from Lambeau Field. The second-year Lions head coach reinforced the fact that they never doubted their chances in this game, whether still in the postseason picture or not. Campbell didn’t back away from embracing the role of spoiler, keeping the Packers out of the postseason, and that’s what it came down to in Week 18. He mentioned it multiple times throughout the week leading in and then even told NBC after the first quarter: “We don’t want them to go, so that’s our motivation.”
See 32 photos as Lake Fenton girls beat No. 1-ranked Ypsilanti Arbor Prep
Linden, MI -- Lake Fenton High School hosted Ypsilanti Ann Arbor Prep High School for a girls varsity basketball game Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Lake Fenton won the game with a final score of 45-39, continuing their unbeaten streak. Arbor Prep is ranked No. 1 in Division 3. Makenna Clement...
Lions GM Brad Holmes’ wide-ranging year-end press conference: Live updates recap
The start: Brad Holmes is at the podium, rocking the “Grit” sweatshirt. Holmes thanks the ownership for their continued support, belief and patience with what we’re trying to build in Detroit. He also thanks the game-day operations and coaching staff for the impressive work. Rob Lohman, the team’s director of pro scouting, gets a shoutout for his work, with the additions of John Cominsky, Justin Jackson and Isaiah Buggs getting love.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Montrose wins pair
FLINT – Montrose’s girls won for the fifth time in six games Monday, beating visiting LakeVille 49-31. Nadiyah Walsh led the Rams with 19 points. She also had 10 rebounds and seven assists.
localsportsjournal.com
Big Reds take down Ferndale; Keith Guy captures 400th career victory
As soon as the clock hit triple zeroes, a raucous cheer broke out among the crowd. Dozens of fans rushed onto the court, clutching balloons, posters, and pieces of paper to be autographed. The occasion?. Muskegon head coach Keith Guy had just reached the career milestone of 400 victories. The...
Lions-Packers draws largest viewership for Sunday Night Football finale in 6 years
ALLEN PARK -- Well, it turns out the Detroit Lions are a prime-time draw, after all. NBC reports that the season finale Lions-Green Bay Packers Week 18 game was the network’s most-watched Sunday Night Football finale in six years. Detroit’s 20-16 win to keep the Packers from punching their ticket to the postseason averaged 23.4 million viewers, according to the network. That’s not too shabby for a Lions team that needed to get flexed in the season’s final week for their first taste of prime-time action.
Beecher defense ‘dynamite’ in second quarter of battle of unbeatens with Hamady
Hamady hosts Beecher for boys basketball — MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Much has been made this season about Beecher’s high-powered offense. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Report: Colts request interviews with Lions’ Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn
ALLEN PARK -- It didn’t take long for NFL teams without head coaches to call on the Detroit Lions and their coordinators. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Indianapolis Colts submitted requests to interview offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head-coaching vacancy. Glenn had his fair share of suitors through the past two seasons, interviewing with the New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos and New York Jets. Johnson, the first-year offensive coordinator, has also drawn reported interest from the Houston Texans and their job. He also is reportedly on the short list for the Carolina Panthers, too, per NFL Network.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Detroit Lions don’t plan to drift far from selective approach to free agency
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has taken a “selective and strategic” approach to free agency through his two first offseasons. And while it sounds like Holmes will stay the course, he didn’t rule out the possibility of chasing a big-ticket item, so long they deem that player a fit for what they’re trying to build. Holmes was asked at his year-end press conference on Tuesday whether that mentality would change entering Year 3, after winning eight of 10 games, saying, “it really doesn’t.”
Inside the locker room: Lions didn’t let Rams-Seahawks derail focus in Green Bay
The Detroit Lions were in the tough position of knowing their postseason dreams were gone while preparing for a high-pressure game against a division rival under the lights to close the NFL’s regular season. Detroit (9-8) beat the Green Bay Packers (8-9) 20-16 on Sunday Night Football in Week...
Vote for Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Jan. 2-7
FLINT – With the winter sports season in full swing, it’s time for the first MLive-Flint-area Athlete of the Week poll for the 2022-23 campaign. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Jan. 13 and we’ll publish the results shortly afterward.
Chick-fil-A opening in Livonia this week will be Metro Detroit’s 13th location
LIVONIA, MI -- Chick-fil-A continues to expand in Metro Detroit. The Atlanta-based fast-food chain announced Monday that its newest location will open in Livonia on Thursday, Jan. 12. It will be the 13th Chick-fil-A location in Metro Detroit. Restaurants also recently opened in Monroe in November and Southfield in September...
So close in Year 2: Dan Campbell’s Lions may kick themselves over these losses
The Detroit Lions (9-8) finished the season as the last team left out of the postseason. And while that’s quite the accomplishment in Year 2 of a rebuild, it’s easy to see how the Lions could have gone dancing had a couple more plays gone their way. Detroit...
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: 3 burning questions ahead of Week 18
It all comes down to this. The Detroit Lions (8-8) and Green Bay Packers (8-8) will close the regular season under the lights, with playoff implications in Week 18 from Lambeau Field. These are two of the hottest teams in the NFL, with the Lions winning seven of their last...
Exclusive: Inside Grand Blanc High School’s New Athletic Building [75 PHOTOS]
Construction on Grand Blanc High School's new athletic center is moving along quickly, and it's like nothing we've ever seen before. Grand Blanc, Michigan will soon be home to a brand-new high school football stadium and athletic center. The construction will be done this year and fans will hopefully see the stadium come alive within the next six months.
Lions grades: Defense shines while offense closes Week 18 win over Packers
The Detroit Lions (9-8) ended their season by beating the Green Bay Packers (8-9) 20-16 in Week 18 action from Lambeau Field. This post will run through MLive’s grades from the game:. Quarterbacks: Dan Campbell put the ball in his quarterback’s hands with a chance to seal the game...
Mott Community College to host special admissions event for adult learners
FLINT, MI — Mott Community College (MCC) invites adult learners to get their education and their dreams back on track. To help those interested in taking the first step toward earning a college credential, MCC is hosting an event especially for students returning to school after a long pause.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
24K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0