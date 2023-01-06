Dan Campbell delivered a passionate speech worth watching after his Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers to close the regular season under the lights from Lambeau Field. The second-year Lions head coach reinforced the fact that they never doubted their chances in this game, whether still in the postseason picture or not. Campbell didn’t back away from embracing the role of spoiler, keeping the Packers out of the postseason, and that’s what it came down to in Week 18. He mentioned it multiple times throughout the week leading in and then even told NBC after the first quarter: “We don’t want them to go, so that’s our motivation.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO