Cardinals Among League's Worst Across Week 18 Power Rankings

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals have one week left until the real fun begins. Until then, they still remain fairly low in Week 18 NFL Power Rankings.

The Arizona Cardinals remain in the basement of NFL power rankings, and rightfully so. The Cardinals have lost their last six games and even fumbled the chance to win one of their final two after allowing rookie Desmond Ridder to march the Atlanta Falcons down the field on a game-winning drive.

Now, with just one week left, the Cardinals hope to play spoiler to the San Francisco 49ers, who host Arizona and have won their last nine games.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Cardinals are still fairly low in the eyes of NFL peeps across the web:

Bleacher Report: No. 28

"Have you ever wanted to be an NFL quarterback? The Arizona Cardinals might be hiring," said B/R Staff.

"The waking nightmare that is their season rolled on Sunday, with Arizona trotting out its fourth quarterback in four weeks in David Blough. Given that Blough had been with the team for only a couple of weeks, he actually played well, completing 22 of 40 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown.

"But the Cardinals lost for the sixth time in a row and eighth time in nine games. That skid has led to rumors that head coach Kliff Kingsbury may be fired, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network … Frankly, given how disastrously the season has gone, Kingsbury might view getting fired as a relief."

ESPN: No. 29

"Regular season in five words or fewer: Nothing went right

"This season has been one long, constant letdown for the Cardinals. They came off a playoff appearance for the first time since 2015 only to not live up to expectations amid a slew of injuries, suspensions and an underperforming offense that looked like a Super Bowl-caliber roster on paper. Behind the scenes, the Cardinals have been a mess, as well, with relationships souring between all the major parties in Arizona. -- Josh Weinfuss"

NFL.com: No. 30

Dan Hanzus: "A cursed Cardinals season took one more step to its merciful conclusion with a 20-19 loss to the Falcons. Quarterback David Blough stepped into the lineup on short notice and performed admirably after Colt McCoy developed concussion symptoms late in the week.

"If the journeyman plays well in Sunday’s season finale against the Niners (good luck with that), he could give himself a chance to compete for a backup spot on the roster next summer. That may also depend on Kliff Kingsbury still being the head coach next summer -- a very real question in the present moment."

