9 Best Business Books for Entrepreneurs in 2023

Many of the most successful business leaders, from Warren Buffett to Oprah Winfrey to Tory Burch, share a common thread: They are voracious readers. Books have the power to educate, inspire and give you a fresh perspective on what you can do to improve your business and personal growth.

As 2023 begins, Entrepreneur 's editors have hand-selected the following list of best-selling books that will give you a concrete roadmap for your entrepreneurial journey ahead. Whether you are launching a business, side hustling for the first time or looking to ramp up your existing business, this selection can be your blueprint for a successful and fulfilling year.

Now in its 8th edition, Start Your Own Business covers every detail of what entrepreneurs will face in their first three years of running a business. Okay, we know a lot of books profess to be a "one-stop shop" for everything you need to know, but this edition more than lives up to that claim. Experts from all industries chime in with clear, concise and easy-to-understand advice to get you on your way. It is an indispensable resource that you will find yourself returning to repeatedly as you progress. Simply put, it is the bible of startup business books. Buy now

After 30 years of telling it like it is, we've collected legendary millionaire-maker Dan S. Kennedy's best sales and marketing wisdom into one tome, The Best of No B.S. Kennedy's frank and, well, no b.s. approach to educating readers is fresh, fun and most importantly, it works. Kennedy breaks down what really matters in your marketing, how not to get distracted by ego-centric goals that actually don't add up to any monetary value and so much more. If you want realistic, straight-talking marketing advice, this is the book. Buy now

This book is perfect for entrepreneurs who want to get started fast. The Ultimate Guide to Shopify shares all the inside tricks to getting the most out of Shopify's low-cost, low-risk platform. It is packed with easy-to-digest and simple-to-implement advice on everything from product selection to targeting your ideal audience to managing your inventory. Many people who use Shopify leave its most powerful functions unused — this book will teach you how to leave no stone unturned and no tool unused to accomplish your goals. Buy now

Facing debilitating fatigue and depression, best-selling author Ben Angel set out on a 90-day mission to ﬁnd and conquer the root of his issues. Enlisting the help of biohackers, neuroscientists, doctors and New York Times bestselling author Dave Asprey, Angel discovered a world of wellness and in Unstoppable shares tactics that have helped him reduce stress, increase focus, improve physical performance and eliminate fears. This is a compelling and useful guide to healthier, happier and more productive living. Buy now

Based on interviews with hundreds of successful people, leadership and success coach Brian Tracy's Million Dollar Habits shares insights from their habits that we can all use to work more effectively, make better decisions and ultimately boost our income. Tracy breaks down how getting into the right habits will give you a better handle on your finances, give you better physical health, strengthen relationships and help you turn your personal and financial dreams into reality. Buy now

"Work less and make more money" sounds like a pipe dream, but Perry Marshall has a simple theory for marketing pros: You can save 80 percent of your time and money by zeroing in on the right 20 percent of your market. 80/20 Sales and Marketing outlines his process for identifying your precise customers, and the book comes with access to a powerful online tool that helps marketers track and improve positions on search engines, differentiate themselves from competitors and gain a foothold in the market. Buy now

This comprehensive companion to Start Your Own Business is a deep-dive into what can be the most critical step to launching a successful business. Before you spend a penny on your idea, Write Your Business Plan will help you vet your concept, fine-tune it and give you advanced insights into where your advantages and pain points lie. Unfortunately, there are no crystal balls that will let you know with certainty if an idea will succeed, but having a solid plan is the next best thing. Buy now

Social media seems so simple, but as anyone who has tried to get more than get a few likes on a great sunset photo knows, it can be confusing and frustrating. We pulled together a team of experts to create The Ultimate Guide to Social Media so that startup founders can learn efficient and effective brand-building techniques without having to become social media mavens. The book breaks down all of the best practices for the most well-known platforms and identifies what business owners can do on their own, and which initiatives they may want to farm out to save time and energy. Social media, it goes without saying, is the most powerful tool a brand can use to get its name out there — and using organic tactics, won't cost you a penny. Buy now

Serving as a compliment to the tactics outlined in Unstoppable, Ben Angel's The Unstoppable Journal is a planner to help you structure your day and reach your goals more efficiently while helping you identify triggers that destroy your focus, zap your energy and bring on anxiety. The journal offers tips along the way, and we especially love that it forces you to put down your devices and be mindful about your journey. Buy now

