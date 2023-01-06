ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Mayer Is Hiring 'Hotdoggers' to Drive Its Wienermobile. But the Salary Could Repel Even the Most Hot Dog Obsessed Applicants

By Sam Silverman
 5 days ago

The perfect job for hot dog lovers is looking to hire, but takers may have to cut back on the fixings.

Oscar Mayer is scouting for 12 new "Hotdoggers" to drive the iconic Wienermobile around the country as part of the brand's annual and most-known marketing strategy.

The hotdog company first introduced the Wienermobile, a car in the shape of a giant frankfurter, in 1936 on the streets of Chicago to help boost sales. In 1988, the brand enacted its Hotdogger program , which recruits recent graduates to drive the Wienermobile and promote the brand across the country for a year. They've hired a new class of Hotdoggers every year since.

Today, the brand has six Wienermobiles each spanning 27 feet long. According to Fox Business , Hotdoggers must commit to a one-year contract and travel across 20,000 miles to more than 20 states. They will also be responsible for creating social content and collectively handing out more than 250,000 Wiener Whistles.

While a job description for the role says it covers expenses and offers a "competitive salary," according to Glassdoor , Hotdoggers only make about $36,000 a year.

Entrepreneur has reached out to Oscar Mayer for more information on salary.

Still, the company said the job gets plenty of applicants.

"Less than 1% of applicants are typically selected for the 12 positions, making it statistically easier to get accepted into an Ivy League university than be granted acceptance into Oscar Mayer's coveted Hotdogger class!" the company said in a statement to Fox Business.

Candidates with a bachelor's degree, preferably in communications, can apply until January 31.

RedDot
5d ago

$36g a year is a decent salary if you're single, and hell...you'd also get to travel on their dime. Doesn't sound like too terrible of a gig in my opinion. 😉 🤔

Tell the Truth
5d ago

The car look cute though. Not a bad job for those love traveling through driving. And it is even better if you are retired and love driving while sightseeing…seems fun to me.

Sherry Wright
5d ago

I'd do it just for the fun of touring the country. Like a paid vacation!!!! Plus it's really fun seeing ppls reactions to seeing the ride....

