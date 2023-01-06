ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas to receive more than $45M in settlement money regarding opioid epidemic

By Wilson Truong
 4 days ago
Outgoing Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday the state will receive over $45 million in settlement money to resolve opioid epidemic allegations against two companies.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers Teva and Allergan agreed to pay at least just over $28.4 million and $16.9 million, respectively, in settlement money.

Teva has also agreed to quit lobbying for opioid products, and Allergan plans to leave the market entirely.

Schmidt says Kansas will use the settlement money to provide treatment services to constituents struggling with substance abuse, based on legislation he proposed that was enacted in 2021.

Thus far, Kansas has received $340 million in settlement from 11 defendants in cases "related to unlawful opioid manufacturing, marketing and distribution," per Schmidt.

Kansas City, MO
