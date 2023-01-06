ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Intersted in Buying the Los Angeles Angels

By Jason Burke
Inside The Athletics
Inside The Athletics
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IbZ7_0k5uXHkp00

Lacob has also shown interest in buying the Oakland Athletics in the past

Since Joe Lacob bought the Golden State Warriors in 2010, the team has won four championships and become a model NBA franchise. They went from making the playoffs once in sixteen seasons before he took over signing checks, to becoming a dynasty under his ownership.

Any baseball team that Lacob is interested in should get their fan base excited, and reports have been confirmed that he has expressed interest in purchasing the now-available Los Angeles Angels. Lacob grew up in Anaheim, so the connection to the city is there, but he has also expressed some hesitation about the franchise since the Warriors are up in the Bay Area. He told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic that buying the Angels is "maybe doable."

The expectation is that the Angels sale will happen before Opening Day, so the public statements could be posturing to not look too eager when it comes to negotiating a deal, or he could really be on the fence. If he's indeed on the fence now, that could mean that he won't be ready in the next couple of months.

From an A's standpoint, most fans have two hopes. The first is that John Fisher will sell the team, followed quickly by Joe Lacob being the person to buy the Oakland franchise. He'd likely keep the team rooted in Oakland, and he has shown that he is unafraid to spend. Every team's fan base wants the next Steve Cohen as their owner, and Lacob is a pretty good bet to be a big spender.

It was reported last summer that Lacob has a standing offer to buy the A's from John Fisher, so the interest in the A's is there, and they're also closer to where he currently operates.

If Lacob were to purchase the Angels, it would be a gut punch for A's fans, who have been hoping he would be the one to buy the team and start spending like the A's should. If he were to buy the Angels, then the chances of him purchasing the A's would go out the window, with the added hit of adding another owner that spends to the AL West, making the road even tougher for the A's moving forward.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023

Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees captain gets new role

Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
NBC Sports

Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants

The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to horrible Kevin Durant news

Maybe more than any other major sport, the NBA is a superstar-driven league. And with that in mind, the NBA world got some pretty concerning news on Monday afternoon that Brooklyn Nets megastar Kevin Durant will be sidelined for an extended period of time. As reported by NBA insider Adrian...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract

The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency

Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
BRONX, NY
Inside The Athletics

Inside The Athletics

Oakland, CA
267
Followers
90
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAthletics brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Oakland A's.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy