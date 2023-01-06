Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Intersted in Buying the Los Angeles Angels

Lacob has also shown interest in buying the Oakland Athletics in the past

Since Joe Lacob bought the Golden State Warriors in 2010, the team has won four championships and become a model NBA franchise. They went from making the playoffs once in sixteen seasons before he took over signing checks, to becoming a dynasty under his ownership.

Any baseball team that Lacob is interested in should get their fan base excited, and reports have been confirmed that he has expressed interest in purchasing the now-available Los Angeles Angels. Lacob grew up in Anaheim, so the connection to the city is there, but he has also expressed some hesitation about the franchise since the Warriors are up in the Bay Area. He told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic that buying the Angels is "maybe doable."

The expectation is that the Angels sale will happen before Opening Day, so the public statements could be posturing to not look too eager when it comes to negotiating a deal, or he could really be on the fence. If he's indeed on the fence now, that could mean that he won't be ready in the next couple of months.

From an A's standpoint, most fans have two hopes. The first is that John Fisher will sell the team, followed quickly by Joe Lacob being the person to buy the Oakland franchise. He'd likely keep the team rooted in Oakland, and he has shown that he is unafraid to spend. Every team's fan base wants the next Steve Cohen as their owner, and Lacob is a pretty good bet to be a big spender.

It was reported last summer that Lacob has a standing offer to buy the A's from John Fisher, so the interest in the A's is there, and they're also closer to where he currently operates.

If Lacob were to purchase the Angels, it would be a gut punch for A's fans, who have been hoping he would be the one to buy the team and start spending like the A's should. If he were to buy the Angels, then the chances of him purchasing the A's would go out the window, with the added hit of adding another owner that spends to the AL West, making the road even tougher for the A's moving forward.