Read full article on original website
Tim B Carlson
2d ago
Looks like brain washed children to me! How many legal guns are used in killings? Exactly, yet you want to take from people trying to protect them selves and there neighbors from the ones that are not law abiding. For my customers that back the dems still and said they would never take our guns, you can stand in line to give yours up! Good for you! Hope you pat yourself on the back!
Reply
2
Max Shawgo
4d ago
we don't feel say with our current government infringing on our rights. we do not have to be paid to say it. we do this on our own.
Reply(1)
2
Related
wglt.org
How 23-year-old Nabeela Syed wants to make space for more people in Illinois state politics
Nabeela Syed was a senior in high school when she decided to go into politics. It was 2016 and former President Donald Trump was campaigning on banning immigration from Mexico, African nations and Muslim-majority countries. “Just seeing how Trump was growing in popularity, and the kind of support he was...
Pritzker promises to immediately sign gun ban with opponents set to sue
(The Center Square) – After passage of a ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines in Illinois, Gov. J.B. promises his signature. Gun-rights groups say they’ll see him and legislative leaders in court. The Senate passed amendments to House Bill 5471 Monday night. The House approved the measure...
Gun rights advocates: legal challenges coming if Illinois assault weapons ban passes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois State Senate passed a statewide assault weapons ban Monday evening.The Illinois House of Representatives also passed its own bill last week, which would make it illegal to sell or purchase assault weapons in the state. The Senate bill must go back to the House for reconciliation, after which the bill will go to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey had a look Monday at other states that have banned the sale of assault weapons. The laws in each of those other states have come with their legal challenges.The Illinois State Rifle Association said they...
Assault weapons ban Illinois: Gov. Pritzker signs gun law after House passes amended version
Illinois is now the ninth state, plus Washington D.C., to ban assault weapons.
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
Ill. Senate OKs gun ban, House Democrats agree with changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — The Illinois Senate approved a ban on semiautomatic weapons Monday, hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to a second term and expressed disgust over shootings so frequent each "needs a title so you know which one we're referring to." The Senate...
Local trauma surgeons dissatisfied with Illinois Senate's version of assault weapons ban bill
Doctors from Chicago and the suburbs spoke at Rush University Medical Center in support of the Protect Illinois Communities Act, a bill which would ban some firearms and high-capacity magazines.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Welch publicly scoff at proposed Senate changes to assault weapons bill
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch aren’t happy with proposed changes by the Illinois Senate on a measure that would ban assault weapons, voicing their strong opposition in separate public statements on Sunday. Senators returned to Springfield in the waning days of the...
wjol.com
Pritzker Waiting On Senate To Pass Right Assault Weapons Bans
Governor Pritzker is waiting for the Illinois Senate to pass what he believes is the right assault weapons ban. State Senators were expected to vote on the measure, but they adjourned last night without one taking action. The governor released a statement saying the state of Illinois needs a bill “that meets the urgency of now” and the current version in the Senate “falls short.” The Illinois House last week passed a measure that would make it illegal to sell or purchase any assault weapon in the state. The bill is in response to the deadly July 4th shooting in Highland Park.
Illinois Senate passes its version of proposed assault weapons ban
The Illinois Senate passed its version of an assault weapons ban bill.
Effingham Radio
Governor Pritzker Signs Off On Pay Raises For Lawmakers
Governor Pritzker is signing off on pay raises for state lawmakers. The governor announced yesterday that he signed a bill that provides salary increases for members of the Illinois legislative and executive branches. The raises go into effect this week. State senators passed the measure Sunday after it was approved by the Illinois House last Friday.
wjol.com
Biden Approves CA Emergency Declaration
(Mexico City) — California will get federal help as it deals with the impacts of deadly storms. President Biden approved the state’s emergency declaration as he’s in Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit. Governor Gavin Newsom noted 12 people have already died in the last week from storm-related weather. Forecasters say the system is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain until Tuesday.
Several Illinois agency directors to retire later this month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — With the start of Governor Pritzker’s second term, four Illinois agency heads have announced their departure from public service. According to a news release from the Governor’s office, Illinois Department of Natural Resources director Colleen Callahan, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Sylvia Garcia, and Illinois Department of Central […]
Pritzker promises free college tuition for working class as he takes second oath of office
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday offered up bold promises in his second inaugural address, vowing free college tuition for working-class families and more affordable and widespread health care and child care.
WAND TV
State Senate passes bill that would abolish life without parole for juveniles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB 1046, a bill that would abolish life without parole sentences for those under 21 years old, has passed both the Illinois Senate and House. If the bill goes into effect, those who are 21 and under who have been given life sentences after the bill has gone into effect will be able to petition for parole after serving 40 years.
Colorado will halt busing of migrants to Chicago after conversation with Lightfoot, governor says
Chicago leaders are grappling with an overflow of asylum seekers.
Illinois statehouse measure modifies timeline state facilities have to accept criminal detainees unfit for trial
(The Center Square) – Legislation in Springfield has advanced that would change the timeline for criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial being transferred from county jails to state facilities. House Bill 240 would eliminate the 20-day requirement to transfer mentally ill inmates to Department of Human Services facilities. The measure also essentially would shield the state from a lawsuit filed by county sheriffs in an effort to prevent mentally ill defendants from sitting in county jails for months without proper treatment. ...
What Assault Weapons Ban Could Mean For Illinois Gun Owners
A proposed law in the state of Illinois (House Bill 5471) would make changes to current laws related to firearms and gun violence. If passed, it would give more responsibilities to the Illinois State Police to investigate illegal firearms trafficking, as well as human trafficking and illegal drug trafficking. But...
Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation
(The Center Square) – A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system for a lawn in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. Opponents say it's unnecessary. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine. The legislation...
wjol.com
Jesse White Retiring As Secretary Of State
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is retiring following more than 20 years in office. White is stepping down as the head of the state agency responsible for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations. He is being replaced by Alexi Giannoulias [[ ah-lex-ee jih-new-lee-us ]], who was sworn in today. White is Illinois’ longest-serving Secretary of State, a position he has held since 1999.
Comments / 4