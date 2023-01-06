ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 8

Related
Effingham Radio

Governor Pritzker Signs Off On Pay Raises For Lawmakers

Governor Pritzker is signing off on pay raises for state lawmakers. The governor announced yesterday that he signed a bill that provides salary increases for members of the Illinois legislative and executive branches. The raises go into effect this week. State senators passed the measure Sunday after it was approved by the Illinois House last Friday.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Update: Pritzker signs off on state gov’t pay raises, closing fund

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Officials at the highest levels of state government are receiving substantial pay raises after the House and Senate passed a budget bill that also advances a $400 million business incentive fund proposal pushed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Under the bill, lawmaker salaries will...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation

(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois legislators to get raises after Pritzker signs $1.7 billion spending bill

(The Center Square) – Hours after the Illinois Senate approved a bill to spend $1.7 billion of taxpayer resources and give themselves raises, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure into law. Alongside giving pay raises to state legislators, constitutional officers including the governor and lieutenant governor and executive agency directors, the measure puts $850 million into the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund. Comptroller Susana Mendoza praised the rainy day fund allocation. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Jesse White Retiring As Secretary Of State

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is retiring following more than 20 years in office. White is stepping down as the head of the state agency responsible for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations. He is being replaced by Alexi Giannoulias [[ ah-lex-ee jih-new-lee-us ]], who was sworn in today. White is Illinois’ longest-serving Secretary of State, a position he has held since 1999.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation

A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine.
ILLINOIS STATE
cilfm.com

Lawmakers approve pay raises

During late night session over the weekend, Illinois lawmakers approved giving legislators, statewide officers and executive agency staff pay raises, amid more than $1.7 billion of other spending of tax resources. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill 1720. The Senate approved the...
wjol.com

Pritzker Waiting On Senate To Pass Right Assault Weapons Bans

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) A Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there’s pushback from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s too watered down. The amendment filed Sunday defines “assault weapons” and caps magazines to no more than 10 rounds for rifles and no more than 15 rounds for handguns. It’s possible the measure could be heard Monday morning in the Senate Executive Committee.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Increasing Number Of Illinois Residents Connecting To Internet From Mediacom Using Federal Broadband Benefit

Company continues to close digital divide as more income-challenged residents gain access. Mediacom Communications reported today that it enrolled more than 40,000 customers in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a new federal program which provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills. Among Mediacom customers receiving the ACP...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

House Republicans vote against Illinois lawmaker pay raises

Illinois House Republicans are bashing House Democrats for calling a late Friday night vote on a pay raise for state lawmakers, a bill that showed-up late in the day. It’s reportedly an 18.4% increase, that would make the annual salary for lawmakers $85,000. Representative Mark Batinick of Plainfield spoke...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy