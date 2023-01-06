Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Governor Pritzker Signs Off On Pay Raises For Lawmakers
Governor Pritzker is signing off on pay raises for state lawmakers. The governor announced yesterday that he signed a bill that provides salary increases for members of the Illinois legislative and executive branches. The raises go into effect this week. State senators passed the measure Sunday after it was approved by the Illinois House last Friday.
1470 WMBD
Update: Pritzker signs off on state gov’t pay raises, closing fund
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Officials at the highest levels of state government are receiving substantial pay raises after the House and Senate passed a budget bill that also advances a $400 million business incentive fund proposal pushed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Under the bill, lawmaker salaries will...
Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation
(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
Illinois legislators to get raises after Pritzker signs $1.7 billion spending bill
(The Center Square) – Hours after the Illinois Senate approved a bill to spend $1.7 billion of taxpayer resources and give themselves raises, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure into law. Alongside giving pay raises to state legislators, constitutional officers including the governor and lieutenant governor and executive agency directors, the measure puts $850 million into the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund. Comptroller Susana Mendoza praised the rainy day fund allocation. ...
wjol.com
Jesse White Retiring As Secretary Of State
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is retiring following more than 20 years in office. White is stepping down as the head of the state agency responsible for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations. He is being replaced by Alexi Giannoulias [[ ah-lex-ee jih-new-lee-us ]], who was sworn in today. White is Illinois’ longest-serving Secretary of State, a position he has held since 1999.
Pritzker promises free college tuition for working class as he takes second oath of office
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday offered up bold promises in his second inaugural address, vowing free college tuition for working-class families and more affordable and widespread health care and child care.
Washington Examiner
Measure that would restrict local regulation of wind farms advances to Illinois House
(The Center Square) – Whether a county can have more control over renewable energy projects like wind farms is under consideration by Illinois lawmakers in the final hours of lame-duck session. Late Sunday, state Sen. Bill Cunningham advanced House Bill 4412 to provide counties with what he said were...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
advantagenews.com
Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation
A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine.
Illinois State Rifle Association: New gun bill ‘won’t hold Constitutional muster’
Richard Pearson, Executive Director, Illinois State Rifle Association, joins John Williams to talk about the effort of the Illinois General Assembly to advance a new bill that would ban some assault-style weapons. The bill passed the Illinois House but is still being debated in the Senate. Richard offers his take on the proposed legislation.
Outgoing Illinois House Minority Leader resigns amid accusations of being too far to the left
(The Center Square) – Just as Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, leaves the Illinois General Assembly, some are excited about new leadership for the Republican party. After 24 years in the legislature, Durkin said it is time to leave, claiming the Republican Party in Illinois has...
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Welch publicly scoff at proposed Senate changes to assault weapons bill
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch aren’t happy with proposed changes by the Illinois Senate on a measure that would ban assault weapons, voicing their strong opposition in separate public statements on Sunday. Senators returned to Springfield in the waning days of the...
wmay.com
‘A Springfield setup,’ Illinois lawmakers advancing $12,000 pay raises as part of $1.7 billion spending bill
(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers are looking to give themselves a $12,000 raise with a bill that spends more than $1.7 billion of taxpayer money. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill 1720. The measure now goes to the Illinois Senate, which returns Sunday evening.
cilfm.com
Lawmakers approve pay raises
During late night session over the weekend, Illinois lawmakers approved giving legislators, statewide officers and executive agency staff pay raises, amid more than $1.7 billion of other spending of tax resources. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill 1720. The Senate approved the...
Applications for $2,000 scholarships from Illinois Conservation Foundation now open
The Illinois Conservation Foundation is calling on high school seniors from around the state who are interested in preserving the future. Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.
wjol.com
Pritzker Waiting On Senate To Pass Right Assault Weapons Bans
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) A Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there’s pushback from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s too watered down. The amendment filed Sunday defines “assault weapons” and caps magazines to no more than 10 rounds for rifles and no more than 15 rounds for handguns. It’s possible the measure could be heard Monday morning in the Senate Executive Committee.
Op-Ed: New lawmakers’ top priority should be tax relief for Illinoisans
New Illinois lawmakers who will be sworn into office Jan. 11 would serve their state well if they started their terms by providing overtaxed Illinoisans with economic relief. Early into 2023, Illinoisans continue to pay many costs that residents of other states do not. Those costs include the highest cell phone taxes and second-highest property taxes in the nation.
Effingham Radio
Increasing Number Of Illinois Residents Connecting To Internet From Mediacom Using Federal Broadband Benefit
Company continues to close digital divide as more income-challenged residents gain access. Mediacom Communications reported today that it enrolled more than 40,000 customers in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a new federal program which provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills. Among Mediacom customers receiving the ACP...
advantagenews.com
House Republicans vote against Illinois lawmaker pay raises
Illinois House Republicans are bashing House Democrats for calling a late Friday night vote on a pay raise for state lawmakers, a bill that showed-up late in the day. It’s reportedly an 18.4% increase, that would make the annual salary for lawmakers $85,000. Representative Mark Batinick of Plainfield spoke...
