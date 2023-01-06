Certain Cereals Can Actually Lower Your Energy to Start the Day. Reach for These Breakfast Foods Instead

Read full article on original website
Ask an expert: how many bananas a day you can eat
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can or can't eat in a day however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and in excess it can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan to Lower Cholesterol
While added sugars and desserts can certainly be included in moderation, many eat way more of the sweet stuff than realizing. In fact, according to the CDC, the average adult in the United States consumes 17 teaspoons of added sugars each day, far more than the American Heart Association's recommended daily max of 6 teaspoons for females and 9 teaspoons for males.
Professional FAQs: Are bananas good for you?
Bananas are a low-calorie and low-fat source of carbohydrate. One medium banana is an excellent source of vitamin B6; a good source of potassium, fiber, and vitamin C; and a source of magnesium. The less ripe the banana, the more complex carbohydrate and bitter flavor it contains. The riper the banana, the less complex carbohydrate and sweeter flavor it contains. Because bananas are a good source of potassium and fiber, they can contribute to heart and digestive health, respectively.
Can You Eat Cheese If You Have Heart Disease?
Cheese is high on many people's list of favorite foods. But it's also one of the foods that is suggested to "eat in moderation", especially for those with heart disease. Cheese has beneficial nutrients, like protein and calcium, as well as other nutrients that are best to limit, like saturated fat and sodium. The good news is that a little bit of cheese goes a long way in the flavor department. So, how much can you really have if you have heart disease? Here are the details on whether or not cheese can and should be part of a heart-healthy diet, plus some of the healthiest ways to include cheese to your eating pattern.
Nutritionists pick out the most effective intermittent fasting diets based on the latest science
This article was originally published on The Conversation. On top of kickstarting a new exercise regime, the new year is traditionally a period when many people reconsider their eating habits. In recent years, intermittent fasting has become a popular habit — and has been credited with some health benefits, be it to manage excess weight, chronic illnesses or flagging energy levels. But what exactly is intermittent fasting? And does all the hype around it stand up to scientific scrutiny?
The matrix effect: The surprising science of how cheese impacts your heart health
Your stomach is likely to tell you when you have reached peak cheese, but is there an exact measure of how much is too much?. Cheese is packed with healthy protein and calcium but is also high in saturated fat and salt. According to the British Heart Foundation, a 30g portion of Cheddar can contain more salt than a packet of crisps.
Why It's So Important to Get Enough Magnesium
When it comes to getting the vitamins and minerals your body needs to function, chances are you’re familiar with the big ones, like iron, vitamins C and D and calcium. You’ve probably also heard about magnesium but probably haven’t been sure if you really need to prioritize it. Experts will be quick to tell you it’s important.
Soursop: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more
Benefits by Iyanuoluwa OyetunjiSoursop may help to boost immunity because of its high vitamin C content. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that help to destroy free radicals in the body. A whole fruit contains about 215% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C.Soursop may also help in digestion due to its high fiber content.
Should You Drink Onion Water When You Have a Cold or the Flu? Experts Weigh In
When you have a respiratory virus like the cold or flu, it’s understandable to want to do all you can to feel better ASAP, if not sooner. Well, there’s a hack making the rounds on TikTok that claims to do just that—but it’s a little questionable.
This is how much muscle you can gain in a month, according to experts
It can be tempting to step on the scale following a week of intense workouts at the gym to check whether you’ve gained any muscle - but chances are, you haven’t.In reality, building muscle doesn’t happen overnight - and it requires significant work and commitment to see results.Noticeable, substantial muscle gain is more likely to take years rather than months and the amount of muscle weight gain possible in a month is actually quite small.Any drastic weight fluctuations over the course of a month are typically the result of fluid loss or retention - and not new, bulging muscles.How...
Is beetroot beneficial for ageing eyes? Find out what the experts say
Expert opinion from Stephanie SmallMaster of Science in Exercise Physiology & Sports Nutrition · 6 years of experience · USABeet roots contain considerable amounts of vitamin A which are beneficial for overall eye health and care. Other vitamin A containing foods include carrots and tomatoes.
Easy 'Sheet Pan Taco Quesadillas' Give Takeout a Run for Its Money
These are just so easy to throw together.
Do celery seeds begin to unblock blocked arteries? Find out what the experts say
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
Why Does My Hair Feel Like Straw? 6 Causes + Best Fixes
Loss of moisture in the hair is the most common reason hair can feel like straw. The loss of moisture can depend upon several factors, from improper hair care to environmental issues. As a hairstylist, this is one of the most common questions I receive. So you’re not the only...
Why radish is healthy: Nutrition facts
Radishes are a rich source of antioxidants and minerals like calcium and potassium, these nutrients help in lowering blood pressure and reduce risks of chronic illnesses. Radishes also help with the liver and stomach health, they detoxify and purifies the blood removing toxins and wastes in the blood. Radishes also...
Daily 5-Minute Exercise Yields Major Health Benefits
Are you already struggling to keep your New Year's Resolution to exercise more?. Are you struggling to keep your Resolution to start exercising at all?. I have good news and encouragement! A new research study suggests that short, intense periods of exercise can have major health benefits.
Blueberry Overnight Oats - Healthy & Gluten Free🫐
Easy Blueberry Overnight OatsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Mornings are hectic around our house, between kids, farm animals, and the 1001 things your wanting to get accomplished, you don't always have time to whip up an elaborate breakfast for the family. You want to start everyone's day on the right foot, correct?!? But who has the time? Thankfully I've found a super easy, healthy, filling option! Overnight oats to the rescue!
When Times Are Tough, I Turn to Budget Bytes
Like many millennials, I spent much of my 20s broke. Freelance-writer, no-savings-account, five-dollars-in-the-gas-tank type broke. And on many evenings during that decade of living paycheck to paycheck, I stirred together cooked spaghetti, brown sugar, and soy sauce to make the effortlessly perfect spicy sriracha (aka “dragon”) noodles from my most beloved broke-era recipe blog, Budget Bytes.
Do Air Purifiers Help with Dust? Here's What to Know Before Adding One to Your Home
Air purifiers are helpful devices that improve home air quality. Yet, some people are skeptical about whether they really work and what exactly air purifiers filter out. If you've been thinking about putting air purifiers in your home—or just aren't sure how your existing purifiers work—here's what you need to know.
