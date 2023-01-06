Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lcnme.com
LincolnHealth and Coastal Rivers Sponsor Physical Activity Challenge
Many people find they are likely to exercise less during the long, cold winter in Midcoast Maine. As a way to encourage people to be active and perhaps discover some new places to explore, LincolnHealth, 5-2-1-0 Let’s Go! Lincoln County, and Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust are collaborating to offer the 20th annual Winter Physical Activity Challenge, “Mushing Across Maine.”
newscentermaine.com
As Maine's climate continues to change, so does its growing scallop farming industry
BELFAST, Maine — When you work on the water in Maine, the cold months make for hit-or-miss days. For Andrew Peters and his three-person crew, undocking from Buck's Harbor Marina in Brooksville to tend to their scallops is a year-round venture. It takes about 45 minutes by boat to...
This Long Time Waterville Business has Relocated to Southern Maine
Let's go shopping, shall we? It is one of my favorite past times and I can tell you right now, if I am having an icky day, a little retail therapy does wonders, especially when you can uncover great finds local and affordably. Madlyn's New & Used Consignment Shop is...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Can You Make Sense of This Really Weird Online Review of Portland, Maine?
Now that Portland, Maine, has become such a hot destination, there's bound to be some people who come visit the city and leave with negative feelings after a bad experience. There are plenty of places on the internet to vent those feelings, including a city-review website called BestPlaces.net. But this particular review was shared on Reddit by sidewaysplanet, and it's so spectacularly odd that it simply can't be real.
This Maine Pizza Went on a 9+ Hour Delivery to a Super Fan in New Jersey
When I moved away from Maine for a few years, I mourned a handful of restaurants. I used to wish I could get a Bruce’s Burrito overnight shipped to me and I would do some crazy things for Pat’s Pizza. A favorite food from a specific restaurant is...
Former Maine Police Chief Writes Memoir of Husbands Battle With Mental Illness
Lisa Beecher is a former police chief at the University of Southern Maine and a retired detective at the Portland Police Department with thirty-three years in law enforcement. She also happens to be the mother of Karen Goldberg and mother-in-law to Lee Goldberg of News Center Maine along with being the grandmother to more kids than we can count in this article.
WMTW
Saying goodbye: Legion Square Market closing its doors
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — With more than 80 years of history in South Portland, Legion Square Market has announced it will be closing its doors for good. The family-run market made the announcement on its Facebook page. For the last 11 years, the Cardinal family has been responsible for...
lcnme.com
Luxury Property Company Names New Chief Executive Officer
Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury property company with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, has named Andrew “Andy” Lynch chief financial officer. Lynch is entering his fifth year with the company, having joined as the financial controller in 2018....
foxbangor.com
Former Maine Chief of Police pens Memoir
STATEWIDE–A former Maine police officer is finding a new calling as an author. Lisa Beecher and her husband spent decades serving in law enforcement in southern Maine. Beecher’s book called ‘Living With Mr. Fahrenheit’ is a memoir that follows her husband’s battle with mental illness and the stigma that often exists for those seeking help.
WMTW
'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns
Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read. “This might be the most relaxing hotel I’ve stayed in,” I thought, and apparently, I wasn’t alone.
lcnme.com
A Familiar Face at the CLC YMCA
This week many members of the Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta are doing a double take as they see a familiar face from the community at the front desk. On Tuesday, Jan. 2, former King Eider’s Pub co-owner Cynthia Weiss joined the team as the local Y’s new membership director. In her new role, Weiss will lead the Y’s welcome center.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Priscilla Block to Return to Maine this Spring
There's going to be big Block Party in Portland, Memorial Day weekend. Saddle up, Block Party. Priscilla Block is set to return to Portland in May. The "You, Me, And Whiskey" co-singer will return to Aura, May 27. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 13. Block was in Portland last year,...
Popular Maine Roast Beef Food Truck Opening Restaurant in Westbrook
Lovers of all things roast beef can rejoice, as a new restaurant is set to open later this year in Southern Maine. Starting with a food truck and adding a restaurant in just three years is very impressive for the extremely popular George's North Shore Roast Beef. The new restaurant...
mainebiz.biz
Farmington hospital chief takes expanded MaineHealth role
MaineHealth has created a new regional president role that will oversee the three most western networks and hospitals in the organization. Trampas Hutches, who served since January 2020 as president of Franklin Community Health Network, was appointed to the position. The network includes Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and Hutches took over just a few months before COVID-19 hit Maine and dramatically changed the health care landscape across the country.
lcnme.com
Leola M. Russell
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, 12:30 a.m., Leola M. Russell passed peacefully in her sleep. She was the eldest daughter of Henry N. Russell and Leola M. Flint Russell of Lewiston and Damariscotta. Leola was 76 years old and graduated from Lincoln Academy in Newcastle in 1965. Leola grew up...
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Avesta to add 167 affordable dwellings in 2023
With thousands of people on Avesta Housing’s wait list for affordable dwellings, the head of the Portland-based nonprofit has a lot on her plate for 2023 and well beyond. “We are working diligently to provide more homes for people in need,” says Rebecca Hatfield, president and CEO. “Avesta has 700-plus units in various stages of our real estate development pipeline and are actively pursuing additional opportunities to bring more affordable homes to the market.”
lcnme.com
Carolyn Ann Murray
Carolyn Ann Murray, 76, of Livermore Falls, formerly of Whitefield, passed away on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2023 after a period of declining health. Born in Damariscotta, on Nov. 26, 1946, she was the only child of Norman and Sylvia (Klepsar) McKinnon. Carolyn grew up in Whitefield, attended local...
Comments / 0