Illinois State

High School Sports Year in Review

*The East St. Louis Flyers rolled to another Illinois Class 6A state championship with head coach Darren Sunkett picking up his 200th career victory. The Flyers defeated Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 57-7 to win a 10th state championship. The Flyers had speed, talent at every position and incredible size on the offensive line, which was led by 6'7" 350-pound Alabama recruit Miles McVay.
Heart of Illinois, Central Illinois Conference set to merge in football

WCIA — Two premier high school conferences in Central Illinois are teaming in football starting in 2024. The Central Illinois Conference and Heart of Illinois Conference are merging to form the Heart of Central Illinois Conference, forming a 17-team football only super conference. “It’s a good match-up for all teams involved and we’re excited about […]
Local high school football conferences merge for 2024 season

(WAND) — Two high school conferences have unanimously agreed to merge for football in the 2024 season. The Central Illinois Conference and Heart of Illinois Conference announced their merger on Monday. The two conferences said that they were, "excited for this opportunity that creates stability for 11-man football and...
'I've had a wonderful ride'; Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White set to retire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- His motto is "do something good for someone every day." Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is arguably one of the most popular elected officials in the state's history, with a career that's spanned decades.Days away from retirement, he's the longest-serving secretary of state in Illinois, and the first African American to hold the office.He officially retires from political life on Monday, when his successor will be sworn in.CBS 2's Jim Williams recently spent time with White, starting at the place where his life in Chicago began."When I moved here from Alton, Illinois, we moved to a...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10

Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
New Illinois amendment may leave some parents on edge

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A late-night vote may leave some parents on edge. Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday night, the Illinois Senate Executive Committee approved an amendment that will mandate school districts to implement new sex education curriculums. Last year Illinois lawmakers passed a controversial sex education bill that...
New court date for former Illinois Speaker of the House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A court date has been set for former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan. Madigan faces racketeering charges. The trial is set for April 1, 2024. Madigan was originally indicted in 2022. The original indictment says Madigan and a close friend Michael McClain conspired...
Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A multibillionaire Democrat whose actions in the past year have suggested a possible interest in running for president has been sworn in as Illinois governor for the second time. J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year...
IDPH launch online COVID-19 tracker

CHICAGO (WICS) — The Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced a new website that tracks the levels of COVID-19 in wastewater samples in Illinois. Officials say the interactive online tool builds on the statistics posted on the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker website...
SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14

Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana

CHICAGO - A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Illinois Right to Life responds to Gov. Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker laid out his plans for his second term on Monday. The Governor doubled down on his efforts to make Illinois a leader in reproductive rights. Pritzker called for lawmakers to add protection of reproductive rights to the state's constitution. In an impassioned...
