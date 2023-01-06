ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Cardano Follows Bullish Sentiment, Why ADA Could Become Top 3 Coin

Cardano (ADA) follows the market’s general sentiment and records positive price action on a low timeframe. The cryptocurrency has been trading heavily since the sector took another dive into its current levels, but there is light at the of the tunnel. Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.32, with a 12%...
NEWSBTC

Cardano (ADA) Up Nearly 20%, Aiming For A Higher High?

After weeks of stagnancy and falling to new lows, the crypto market has been in a bullish trend in the past few days. Alongside it is Cardano (ADA) following suit in the same direction of the upward movement. ADA has spiked by over 15% in the last 24 hours, following...
NEWSBTC

Why The VIX Could Predict A 20% Bitcoin And Crypto Rally

Thomas Lee, managing partner and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, outlined in a recent CNBC interview why the VIX – a real-time volatility index from the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) – will become an important indicator for equity markets and possibly Bitcoin in the coming months.
NEWSBTC

Is The Bitcoin Bottom In Yet? Here’s What aSOPR Metric Suggests

A quant has explained using past trends of the Bitcoin adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR) whether the current cycle has yet met all the bottom conditions. As an analyst in a CryptoQuant post explained, the aSOPR EMAs are looking to form a golden cross soon. The “Spent Output Profit Ratio” (SOPR) indicates whether the average Bitcoin investor is selling at a profit or at a loss right now.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Fall To 2020 Levels As Activity Remains Low

Data shows the Bitcoin exchange inflows and outflows have both shrunk recently as market activity has remained low. Bitcoin Exchange Inflows & Outflows Continue To Decline. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the BTC inflow volumes are now only around $350-$400 million per day. The “exchange inflow” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin currently being deposited to centralized exchanges by holders. Its counterpart metric is the “exchange outflow,” and it naturally tracks the volume leaving exchange wallets.
NEWSBTC

Top 5 Crypto To Watch As CPI Data Is Released This Week

The crypto market has been very bullish in the past week as the turn of the year sparked positive investor sentiment for the industry, especially to our top 5 crypto to watch this week. Since January 1st, the total market cap of crypto rose by 8.25% which shows a complete...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Reaches New Three-Week High Above $1,300, But Will Rally Last?

Ethereum, just like bitcoin, saw a relief rally that pushed its price to a new three-week high. The digital asset is now trading above $1,300 for the first time since mid-December 2021, and so far, has been able to hold its gains in the market. However, not everyone is betting on the continued growth of the cryptocurrency, which could end up being a deterrent to further upside for the digital asset.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin On-Chain Data Shows Weak Baseline For 2023: Report

Even though Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market are experiencing an upswing in the first days of the new year, on-chain data shows that the market remains in a deep slumber. As Glassnode explains in its latest report, the BTC price has shown historically low volatility over the past weeks.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Records 9% Rise, Why Traders Bet On More Profits

The Ethereum price has been trending to the upside over the past week as the general sentiment in the market improves. The second crypto by market capitalization could extend its gains if macroeconomic conditions continue to support the rally. As of this writing, the Ethereum price trades at $1,333 with...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Struggles Above $17K, Why BTC Is Still In Bullish Zone

Bitcoin price extended its rise and traded towards $17,400. BTC is correcting gains, but it remains well supported near the $17,000 zone. Bitcoin extended its increase above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. The price is trading above $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
NEWSBTC

Despite A Relief Rally Polkadot Struggles Under $5, What’s Next?

The Polkadot price posted significant gains over the last week after Bitcoin showed recovery on its chart. Other altcoins have also moved in the same direction. At the moment, however, DOT has been trying to breach the immediate resistance of $5. In the past 24 hours, DOT noted a fall...
NEWSBTC

BNB Price Gearing For Another Lift-Off to $300: Rally Isn’t Over Yet

BNB price (Binance coin) found support near $240 against the US Dollar. BNB rallied above $260 and might aim more upsides towards the $300 level. Binance coin price started a recovery wave from the $240 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $265 and the 100...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Climbs Above $1,300, Is This A Clear Bullish Signal

Ethereum climbed higher and surpassed the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating gains and might aim more upsides towards the $1,400 resistance. Ethereum was able to gain pace for a move above the $1,275 and $1,280 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,280 and...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Breaks Key Barrier And Aims Fresh Rally To $18K

Bitcoin price gained pace and cleared the $17,000 resistance. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise towards the $18,000 resistance. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $16,800 and $17,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a major...
NEWSBTC

Ripple (XRP) Related Flare Network Token Airdrop: FLR dumps by 71%

In late 2020, the Flare Network attracted a lot of attention in the Ripple (XRP) community. The creators wanted to open up the DeFi space for Ripple and announced an airdrop of Flare (FLR) tokens for all XRP holders. However, holders of XRP had to be patient for a long...
NEWSBTC

Bullish Signal: Bitcoin Whales Go On 20,000 BTC Buying Spree

Bitcoin whales have now started accumulating BTC once more. This comes at a time when the crypto market is seeing struggling prices marked with low momentum. Now, with these large investors picking up the pace with their investments, there could be more movement on the horizon for bitcoin. Bitcoin Whales...
NEWSBTC

Why Are Liquid Staking Cryptocurrencies Seeing Double-Digit Gains?

Over the last week, liquid staking cryptocurrencies have been seeing a significant upside. All of these tokens have successfully moved into the green territory, recording double-digit gains for their holders. Although these digital assets seem to be following the general crypto market uptrend, there is another factor pushing up their prices.
NEWSBTC

Solana Moves On From FTX Calamity, Sparkles 46% In Last 7 Days

Solana (SOL) has been included in the top cryptocurrencies to watch out for this week of finance and crypto-focused site Investopedia. This no longer comes as a surprise considering that at one point during the last seven days, the digital asset, which was pulled all the way down to $9 towards the end of December, managed to increase its value by 46%.
NEWSBTC

