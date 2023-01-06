Read full article on original website
Luke Bryan’s Wife Joins Viral ‘Your Man’ Trend on TikTok [Watch]
If there's a trend on social media that involves poking fun at your spouse, there's a good chance Carolina Bryan is going to jump on it. Luke Bryan's wife recently participated in the "Your Man" trend on TikTok and offered up some goofy clips of her country-singing husband. Fans of...
Carrie Underwood’s Son Jacob Adorably Gets His Workout On [Watch]
New year, new Jacob Fisher! Carrie Underwood's youngest son seems to be taking his New Year's resolutions seriously. The country singer posted an adorable video of Jake working out alongside an old fitness DVD. "The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and...
Morgan Wallen Tips His Hat to Keith Whitley in an Unreleased Song [Listen]
Morgan Wallen had a little extra time during a hunting excursion on Sunday morning (Jan. 8), and so he hopped on social media to offer fans a snippet of an unreleased song with a traditional twist. "Sitting here waiting on the sun in a deer blind..here's a new one," Wallen...
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric
Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, have a new favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy they named Lyric Lee Baldridge, on Dec. 30. The country singer, 30, is best known for his songs "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound." Krause and Baldwridge married in May 2021.
Maren Morris Seemingly Subtweeted Miranda Lambert for Performing With Jason Aldean
In 2022, Maren Morris seemed to subtweet Miranda Lambert on Twitter after Lambert performed at Jason Aldean's concert in Nashville, Tennessee.
Watch 11-Year-Old Justin Timberlake Perform Alan Jackson’s “Love’s Got A Hold On You” Back In 1992
To the time machine we go. Way, way back in 1992, Justin Timberlake appeared on Star Search, showing off the twang, dance moves, cowboy hat, and love of country music. Alan Jackson‘s “Love’s Got a Hold on You” from his Don’t Rock the Jukebox album. And damn, you gotta love it.
Faith Hill Enters the New Year With 'Very Rare' Video of Tim McGraw
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw know just how to kick off 2023. The longtime couple are welcoming the new year in good spirits—and with a little bit of dancing. In a new Instagram video posted by Hill, 55, the country songstress gives her followers a peek into the side of her husband that is rarely seen by the public.
Carrie Underwood And Dolly Parton’s Duet Of “I Will Always Love You” Is Absolutely Beautiful
What a duo… Back in 2009, Carrie Underwood hosted her Carrie Underwood: All Star Holiday Special, and invited Dolly Parton to come sing one of her signature songs with her, one you’ve probably heard a time or two, “I Will Always Love You.” Dolly released it as a stand alone single in 1974, when it peaked at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart later that year, and then rereleased it October 1982, with a re-recording for The […] The post Carrie Underwood And Dolly Parton’s Duet Of “I Will Always Love You” Is Absolutely Beautiful first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Jolene’ After Witnessing a Real Situation With Her Husband
While the song “Jolene” involves two fictional characters, Dolly Parton wrote the track after an event between her husband and another woman
Morgan Wallen Teases New Country Heartbreaker Inspired By The Late, Great Keith Whitley
Morgan Wallen is teasing a brand new song inspired by the late, great Keith Whitley, with several references to his music and songs like “Kentucky Bluebird,” “I’m No Stranger to the Rain” and even “I Never Go Around Mirrors.”. Though we lost one of...
Here's Carrie Underwood's 'Short And Sweet' Workout To Get Sculpted Legs
Carrie Underwood shared one of her favorite ways “to add a little extra credit to my workouts,” and it’s a way that’s beginner-friendly and quick. Underwood previously added her actual “leg day” routine to fit52, her fitness app that launched hand-in-hand with her book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit 52 Life. The “Denim & Rhinestones” artist added her leg day workouts to fit52 after many people frequently questioned how she sculpted her legs. The workouts were adapted so app users could participate at any fitness level.
Fans Speculate As Eric Church Blacks Out His Social Media, Shares Cryptic Clip Featuring “Springsteen,” Jelly Roll, Cody Jinks & Ashley McBryde
Chief’s got something cooking up. This afternoon, Eric Church blacked out his profile picture on all of his social media accounts. And he shared a cryptic video featuring radio static in between clips of Jelly Roll‘s “Son of a Sinner,” Ashley McBryde‘s “Bonfire at Tina’s,” a clip that sounds like it might be Cody Jinks’ “Must Be the Whiskey,” and his own hit “Springsteen.” pic.twitter.com/EmaIotVHGv — Eric Church (@ericchurch) January 8, 2023 The video ended with the radio dial showing […] The post Fans Speculate As Eric Church Blacks Out His Social Media, Shares Cryptic Clip Featuring “Springsteen,” Jelly Roll, Cody Jinks & Ashley McBryde first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Why “Blown Away” by Carrie Underwood Is Such a Relatable Song
There is no doubt that many people will empathize with any song about alcohol. After all, the bulk of us uses alcohol as an escape from our own personal problems. That being said, Carrie Underwood’s song “Blown Away” is the perfect song for this topic. The song...
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Reba McEntire Describes Finding Love Again With ‘Handsome Mysterious Cowboy’ Rex Linn
Reba McEntire is in love with Rex Linn and wants the world to know. And she recently shared the story behind the sweet romance while chatting about her most recent acting project, The Hammer. The Lifetime Movie stars McEntire as traveling circuit judge Kim Wheeler. And Linn also has a...
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up’ Spreads Joy, Pure and Simple [Listen]
In the late '90s, Shania Twain opened her now-signature hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," with an emphatic, euphoric declaration: "Let's go girls." Now, as she prepares to release her new album Queen of Me, the singer is once again bringing optimistic, high-energy and simple joy to her lyrics in her new song, "Giddy Up!"
Chapel Hart Are Fulfilling Loretta Lynn’s Wish for Them to Remake One of Her Songs
Chapel Hart made a big impression on America's Got Talent judges and the fans at home last July, when they performed a barn-burning updated version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" called "You Can Have Him Jolene." Parton herself even saw and applauded their take on her 1970s hit, and she wasn't the only country legend to be impressed by the video: Loretta Lynn also saw Chapel Hart's TV audition, and requested that the trio put their spin on one of her songs, too.
Ree Drummond’s New Granddoggy Is the Sweetest [Pictures]
Ree Drummond is officially a grandmother — to her daughter's new puppy, that is. The Pioneer Woman star's daughter Alex and son-in-law Mauricio have adopted a sweet golden retriever puppy, and they introduced their new family member to the world with adorable photos. Alex debuted the new puppy, named...
