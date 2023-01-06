ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

95.3 The Bear

Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]

Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Popculture

Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric

Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, have a new favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy they named Lyric Lee Baldridge, on Dec. 30. The country singer, 30, is best known for his songs "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound." Krause and Baldwridge married in May 2021.
Parade

Faith Hill Enters the New Year With 'Very Rare' Video of Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw know just how to kick off 2023. The longtime couple are welcoming the new year in good spirits—and with a little bit of dancing. In a new Instagram video posted by Hill, 55, the country songstress gives her followers a peek into the side of her husband that is rarely seen by the public.
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood And Dolly Parton’s Duet Of “I Will Always Love You” Is Absolutely Beautiful

What a duo… Back in 2009, Carrie Underwood hosted her Carrie Underwood: All Star Holiday Special, and invited Dolly Parton to come sing one of her signature songs with her, one you’ve probably heard a time or two, “I Will Always Love You.” Dolly released it as a stand alone single in 1974, when it peaked at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart later that year, and then rereleased it October 1982, with a re-recording for The […] The post Carrie Underwood And Dolly Parton’s Duet Of “I Will Always Love You” Is Absolutely Beautiful first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
iheart.com

Here's Carrie Underwood's 'Short And Sweet' Workout To Get Sculpted Legs

Carrie Underwood shared one of her favorite ways “to add a little extra credit to my workouts,” and it’s a way that’s beginner-friendly and quick. Underwood previously added her actual “leg day” routine to fit52, her fitness app that launched hand-in-hand with her book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit 52 Life. The “Denim & Rhinestones” artist added her leg day workouts to fit52 after many people frequently questioned how she sculpted her legs. The workouts were adapted so app users could participate at any fitness level.
Whiskey Riff

Fans Speculate As Eric Church Blacks Out His Social Media, Shares Cryptic Clip Featuring “Springsteen,” Jelly Roll, Cody Jinks & Ashley McBryde

Chief’s got something cooking up. This afternoon, Eric Church blacked out his profile picture on all of his social media accounts. And he shared a cryptic video featuring radio static in between clips of Jelly Roll‘s “Son of a Sinner,” Ashley McBryde‘s “Bonfire at Tina’s,” a clip that sounds like it might be Cody Jinks’ “Must Be the Whiskey,” and his own hit “Springsteen.” pic.twitter.com/EmaIotVHGv — Eric Church (@ericchurch) January 8, 2023 The video ended with the radio dial showing […] The post Fans Speculate As Eric Church Blacks Out His Social Media, Shares Cryptic Clip Featuring “Springsteen,” Jelly Roll, Cody Jinks & Ashley McBryde first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
103.1 Kickin Country

Chapel Hart Are Fulfilling Loretta Lynn’s Wish for Them to Remake One of Her Songs

Chapel Hart made a big impression on America's Got Talent judges and the fans at home last July, when they performed a barn-burning updated version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" called "You Can Have Him Jolene." Parton herself even saw and applauded their take on her 1970s hit, and she wasn't the only country legend to be impressed by the video: Loretta Lynn also saw Chapel Hart's TV audition, and requested that the trio put their spin on one of her songs, too.
103.1 Kickin Country

Ree Drummond’s New Granddoggy Is the Sweetest [Pictures]

Ree Drummond is officially a grandmother — to her daughter's new puppy, that is. The Pioneer Woman star's daughter Alex and son-in-law Mauricio have adopted a sweet golden retriever puppy, and they introduced their new family member to the world with adorable photos. Alex debuted the new puppy, named...
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

