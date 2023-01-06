Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
k105.com
Man injured after hitting cow on Falls of Rough Rd.
A driver suffered a serious injury after hitting a cow on Falls of Rough Road (Hwy 79). Monday night at approximately 5:20, Grayson County Deputy Caleb Owens, the Falls of Rough Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident in the 14500 block of Falls of Rough Road. Upon arriving...
wevv.com
Semi destroys power pole in Greenville causing road closure
Police in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Greenville are sharing a traffic alert for drivers. The Greenville Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. that a tractor trailer had hit a utility pole, causing a road to close. GPD says anyone traveling through the city will need to avoid East...
wcluradio.com
Funeral arrangements organized for teacher killed in crash
GLASGOW — The funeral arrangements for a teacher killed in a crash along North Jackson Highway last week have been finalized. Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, died Friday after colliding with in a head-on manner with a Hart County school bus. She was a music teacher in Barren County at North Jackson Elementary.
WBKO
Hart County family offers reward for safe return of stolen dog
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A family in Hart County is asking for answers after one of their dogs was reportedly stolen out of their front yard in broad daylight. Like any dog owner, the Layton’s love for their dogs knows no bounds. “They’re family,” said Cheyenne Layton....
wkdzradio.com
Child Flown To Hospital After Equipment Landed On The Child
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-rear old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
WBKO
Bowling Green native named part of 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native has been named part of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court. Mallory Hudson, 21, is a junior at the University of Kentucky majoring in Communications and minoring in Political Science. She has served as an ambassador for Jovani Fashions and is the reigning Miss Bowling Green, as well as the founder of Inclusive Stages, which provides theatrical experiences for individuals with special needs.
WBKO
$239 million bond issued to build glass manufacturing facility in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transpark will be the home of O-I Glass’ brand-new, 160,000-square-foot, bottle manufacturing facility. They join the likes of Envision AESC electric-vehicle battery plant, as one of the newest economic developments in the county. During the first Fiscal Court meeting of the new...
wnky.com
Man dies in motorcycle collision on Louisville Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man is dead following a motorcycle collision on Louisville Road in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Department was dispatched at around 1:01 p.m. Thursday for an injury collision between a Honda motorcycle and a Ford 550 pulling a tandem axel black dump trailer.
k105.com
Clarkson man trapped, airlifted after striking guardrail
A Grayson County man has been airlifted after hitting a guardrail on Grayson Springs Road and becoming partially trapped. Saturday night at approximately 6:15, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Clarkson and Leitchfield Fire Departments, and EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Grayson Springs Road, just before the intersection of Peonia Road.
Child treated for suspicious injuries, Hardin County couple charged
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police said a Hardin County couple was charged after a 5-year-old was treated for injuries on Sunday. A statement from police said on Sunday, around 4:30 p.m., the Hardin County Department of Community Based Services contacted Kentucky State Police regarding a child brought into Baptist Health Hardin. The […]
wnky.com
UPDATE: Woman dies in Hart County car crash
MAGNOLIA, Ky. – One woman is dead following a collision between a vehicle and school bus in Hart County. Around 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, the Kentucky State Police was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway.
wnky.com
WCSO in search of subject in package theft
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Authorities are asking for help in identifying a person in a package theft. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a person stole a package on the porch of a home off of Memphis Junction Road. If you know this man or vehicle, call the...
WBKO
Barren County releases ‘sizzle reel’ highlighting tourism, community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren Inc. just released a sizzle reel that highlights the area’s tourism and all the community has to offer. The video depicts various parts of the whole county, from Mammoth Cave to Barren River Lake. Barren County Judge Executive Jamie Bewley Byrd says the...
wdrb.com
22-year-old Magnolia woman dies after vehicle collision with Hart County school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died after crashing her vehicle into a Hart County School bus on Friday. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred around 4 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. Police say the initial investigations shows that Robin Rutledge of Magnolia...
k105.com
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
School bus involved in fatal 2-vehicle collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Friday.
whvoradio.com
Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer was reported stolen on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a dual axle trailer worth $2,500 was taken off the property without the owner’s consent sometime between Saturday and Sunday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft.
whopam.com
Elkton traffic stop leads to arrest on multiple charges
A traffic stop by Elkton police Monday led to the arrest of Todd County man on multiple drug-related charges. Captain Jakop Smith stopped 49-year old Michael Bohonis of Clifty for having expired tags and a computer check showed his license was suspended in Kentucky and Pennsylvania. Police say Bohonis was...
WBKO
Ohio County couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
Damar Hamlin’s possible diagnosis, Commotio cordis, what is it?. Barren County releases 'sizzle reel' to highlight their biggest tourist attractions. Bowling Green High School and Greenwood High School were the only two schools to represent Warren County.
WBKO
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
Comments / 2