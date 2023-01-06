Texas wrestling notebook: Tournament host Allen claims team title, winning by nearly 100 points

By Cody Thorn

The host Allen Eagles picked up nearly a 100-point win at the Texas Outlaw Tournament held Dec. 30-31 at Allen High School.

The wrestling tournament featured 34 teams, a majority from Texas, but schools from four other states were there to create a deep field.

Texas teams brought home three of the four plaques, led by Allen’s varsity winning with 656 1/2 points. The Woodlands College Park was second with 558, while Thompson, Ala., was third with 458 1/2 points and Austin Vandegrift took fourth with 405 points.

Allen not only won the team plaque, but wrestlers Kelby Bernard and Jay Stahl were named the most outstanding wrestlers.

The Eagles finished with six individual titles and Texas wrestlers combined for 10 of the 14 crowns awarded. Tennessee won two, while Louisiana and Oklahoma won one each.

Bernard went 6-0 and dominated most of them, winning the first five by tech fall, pin or major decision. His closest was a 5-2 win against Killeen Ellison’s Francisco Limon in the 120-pound finals. Limon was one of three ranked wrestlers that Bernard knocked off.

Javin Jackson-Bey, Jospeh Liescheski, Caden Brown, Stahl and Ryan Nichols added titles for the Eagles - which has won 13 straight 6A state team championships heading into this season.

Several Oklahoma wrestlers have success at Texas tournament

Jackson-Bey won the 132 crown with an 8-6 win against Kaleb Smith of College Park. Liescheski (138) beat Prosper’s Joseph Richardson by a 5-2 decision in the finals. Caden Brown beat top-ranked Jake Moon from Rockwall in the 144 finals with a 10-7 decision.

Stahl (175) picked up seven wins to take first, ending with a pin against Nicholas Dudzikowski with 38 seconds left in the first period. Nichols (215) won the final title for the Eagles with a 5-2 victory against Gunner Wilson from Catoosa, Okla., ranked No. 1 in his state.

Vandegrift’s Derek Ruffin won the 113-pound title with a win over El Paso Franklin’s Braulio Estrada by a 9-1 major decision. Katy’s Jeremy Manibog won a title at 165 with a 10-4 decision over Comal Smithton Valley’s Efren Arizmendez.

Austin Vandegrift's Derek Ruffin

In the heavyweight division, Keller Timber Creek’s Riah Ostrander won the 285-pound championship. He secured a 1-0 win over Memphis (Tenn.) University School’s Dion Stutts in the finals.

Teurlings Catholic (La.) wrestlers experience success in a pair of holiday tournaments

In a rematch of highly ranked wrestlers, College Park’s Caio Aron won the 126-pound championship with a 3-1 decision against Ernie Perry III from Bossier City (La.) Airline. Perry is a three-time state champion but lost to Aron - who is wrestling after sitting a year after transferring - in a tournament earlier this season at the Warrior Invitational at Arlington Martin High School.

Aron has won 25 in a row since taking second in that tournament.

The Woodlands College Park's Caio Aron

East Holiday Duals

Rockwall Heath rolled to a 58-18 win against Plano East to take first place in the Gold bracket at the East Holiday Duals held at Plano East on Dec. 29-30.

Anthony Pichardo (113), Nathaniel Burchfiel (126), Merrit Clinton (132), Devin Edwards (138), Toby Panchalk (150), Kaiden Bray (190) and Zain Shalabi (215) all got pins in the finals for the Hawks.

Frisco beat Lewisville The Colony, 42-37, in the Silver bracket championship match.

Snakebite Invitational

The host Ravens won their tournament held Dec. 29 at Rio Grande City High School with 160 1/2 points. Sharyland Pioneer took second with 153 points.

Freshman Aiden Valdovinos (138) beat Roma’s Kasiel Anguiano, 7-3, in the finals for the first title for Rio Grande City. Edrick Pena (150) followed with a 3-1 decision over Angel Garza of Edcouch Elsa. Gregoria Vela made it three titles for the Ravens by taking first at 157 by pinning Sharyland Pioneer’s Michael Perales.

The final title came at 285, with Aidan Stafford moving to 25-0 on the year with a pin over Daniel Trevino of McAllen Memorial.

Raider Ruckus

Despite having only eight wrestlers, Comal Canyon secured 139 points to take first place by eight points ahead of Leander Glenn in the Raider Ruckus on Dec. 29 at Rouse High School in Leander.

Six of the eight wrestlers were top three finishers for the Cougars and three were champions.

Zayn Navarette (120) went 5-0 with four pins and the exception was a 15-0 tech fall in 3:05 against Pharr-San Juan Alamo’s Ricardo Fernandez. Shane Burden (138) dispatched Sergiel Arroyo of McAllen in the finals, 12-7.

Lucas Aldrich opened with a forfeit and then pinned his way to the title his next four matches. He needed 58 seconds to beat Leander Rouse’s Wyatt Smith in the 144-pound finals.