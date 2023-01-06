Read full article on original website
The NHL and its players association have been given a rough timeline to decide on their participation in the 2026 Olympics after missing the last two events. International Ice Hockey Federation president Luc Tardif said Thursday he would like a decision by Spring 2024 to provide two years of preparation. The NHL and NHLPA have agreed to go if they’re able to reach a deal with the IIHF and IOC.
