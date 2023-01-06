Read full article on original website
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case.
Investigators reportedly discovered blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the couple's home. The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading a police...
Officials identify body found in 1971 as Mass. woman Katherine Ann Alston
For more than five decades, investigators hoping to put a name to the body of a woman found in a wooded area in New Hampshire were stumped. But with the help of recent DNA testing, state officials believe they have now determined her identity. On Monday, New Hampshire Attorney General...
Here’s what we know so far about missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe
A woman from Cohasset has not been seen since the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. She never boarded the flight Washington, D.C., she reportedly was heading to the airport for 6 a.m. that morning, and there’s no record of her getting into an alleged rideshare vehicle to Boston Logan International.
Police return from Washington, D.C. in search for missing Cohasset woman
Massachusetts police officers are returning from Washington, D.C. Sunday, where they were searching for evidence or information on the whereabouts of a missing Cohasset woman, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. It was not immediately clear if police were able to find any clues to the whereabouts...
5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson
HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
Conn. man who threatened to kill Massachusetts woman to be sentenced
A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages to, harassing, and intimidating a Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston federal court Tuesday morning. Marshall Nicholas Fain, 31, of New Haven, Connecticut, pleaded guilty in August to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting...
Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe tried calling family, friends on night of disappearance
Ana Walshe, a missing woman from Cohasset, reportedly tried calling her friends and family members at midnight and again at 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, just hours before she was allegedly last seen before her disappearance on Jan. 1, according to an interview with Walshe’s mother with Fox News.
A contractor fell from Mass. General Hospital’s roof. Now OSHA is involved
A man working as a contractor fell to his death at the Massachusetts General Hospital campus on Monday. First responders arrived at around 12:29 p.m. to reports that a person had fallen from the roof of an MGH building on Blossom Street, according to the Boston Globe. “All of a...
Trial underway for man accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader in her Rutland home
The trial of a former Worcester man accused of beating Diane Lamarche-Leader to death with a baseball bat in December 2013 is underway in Worcester Superior Court again after a mistrial due to a COVID exposure in October. With a new jury in place, opening statements took place Monday in...
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
Ben Affleck pays for customer’s coffee at Dunkin’ in Medford
Batman was signaled over to the Dunkin’ in Medford with his trusted partner in crime, Jennifer Lopez, on Tuesday morning to help citizens in need get their coffee, according to customer Lisa Mackay’s Instagram post. Mackay shared an image of Affleck in a Dunkin’ uniform, complete with a...
Man charged in extensive car vandalism spree in East Boston
BOSTON - Boston Police have arrested a man who they say keyed several cars in East Boston recently.Santos Moscoso, 47, was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with 38 counts of "willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200," police said in a statement Friday.There's no word yet on a motive for the vandalism.Drivers told WBZ-TV someone went up and down Bremen Street twice in the last month keying cars. In some instances, insurance will not cover the vandalism."The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable," Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed, told WBZ Wednesday.Moscoso will be arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court.
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe is real estate company employee who commuted to DC
Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother who vanished on New Year’s Day after leaving her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, works in real estate. She commuted to a job in Washington, D.C.
Ex-cop, wife charged in connection with teen’s death appear in court Monday
A former Massachusetts State Police Officer and his wife appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Monday. The couple faces charges of child endangerment and furnishing alcohol to minors in connection with the 2021 death of Alonzo Polk, a Dedham High School graduate who died in the couple’s backyard during a graduation party.
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
FBI, Boston police find AK-47 rifle, pistol, meth, fentanyl in apartment
Local police and federal authorities made quite the discovery while searching an apartment building in Boston on Friday, finding an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to law enforcement. As part of an ongoing drug in investigation, local officers as well as FBI agents executed three...
Western Massachusetts legislators need coordinated voice (Editorial)
The Healey Administration has promised to keep the needs of Western Massachusetts in mind. What’s important to remember, both in Boston and in our region, is that these needs are as diverse as are the communities and people who live here. The priorities of the four western counties, which...
Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud
The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
Fire Breaks Out At Former Home Of Missing Cohasset Mother, Real Estate Manager
The former home of a missing mother of three young children caught fire two days before her disappearance, according to officials. Ana Walshe, age 39, has been missing since around 4 or 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, as reported by Daily Voice. Police were alerted of her absence by...
Firefighters battle fire at former home of missing Cohasset mom
COHASSET, Mass- — Firefighters responded to Jerusalem Road in Cohasset Friday afternoon after a large fire erupted at a home. Around 2:15 p.m., Cohasset Fire and Police responded to 725 Jerusalem Road and smoke was seen coming from the attic of the home. Cohasset crews struck a second alarm shortly after arriving on the scene.
