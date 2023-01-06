ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industrial accident kills truck driver at Warren steel plant

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A truck driver died at a suburban Detroit steel plant after he apparently fell between a truck and a trailer and was crushed, police said.

The 61-year-old Shelby Township man died Thursday following the industrial accident at Super Steel Treating Company in Warren, The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reported.

Warren police said officers and fire crews were dispatched to the scene on a report that a truck driver had fallen.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the man, who wasn’t employed with the steel company, was apparently crushed when he fell and became trapped between a truck and a trailer on company grounds.

After the man was freed, he was pronounced dead due to his injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

Police said their investigation was ongoing.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

