Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4.

At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, New York.

Investigators allegedly found 7.6 grams of cocaine, scales and packaging material reportedly for the distribution of narcotics, $1,730 in cash, and a 9mm high-capacity magazine.

Malique J. Carter, 22, of Dunkirk was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Carter was transported to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Jail for arraignment.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, FBI Safe Streets, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the City of Dunkirk Police Department and the City of Jamestown Police Department K-9 unit assisted with the search.

