The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Yardbarker

Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings

The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
ClutchPoints

4 trades Bears must make with No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The last Chicago Bears No. 1 pick was Oklahoma A&M running back Bob Fenimore in 1947. Before that, it was Michigan RB Tom Harmon in 1941. Harmon never played for the Bears, and Fenimore had a grand total of 53 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown in his lone NFL season. It’s safe to say the top Bears NFL draft picks ever haven’t worked out all that well. Between that and not needing a quarterback with Justin Fields in place a Bears trade out of the No. 1 slot makes sense. Here are the four best Bears draft trades they can make with the first overall pick.
FanSided

Bears News: Lovie Smith helps Chicago one last time

The Chicago Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. They were never really in it enough against the NFC North Champion Vikings for anyone to actually think they had a chance. By the end of the game, the result was becoming obvious. The Vikings seemed to be content...
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
