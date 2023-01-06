ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WATCH: Troy Nehls clashes with CNN host and calls it 'Clinton News Network'

By Luke Gentile
 4 days ago

Rep. Troy Nehls ( R -TX) clashed with CNN's Erin Burnett Thursday after he called the host "young lady" and referred to CNN as the "Clinton News Network."

Nehls made the comments while defending his support for House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy in the battle for speaker.

"I'm a combat veteran, served in law enforcement for 30 years, I can be here till July," Nehls told Burnett.


The host asked if that was meant to be a metaphor.

"Is your support for McCarthy, [is] tthere nothing that can break or shake it at this point?" Burnett questioned.

"Listen, I don't know if you're aware of, young lady, but I am also a member of the House Freedom Caucus," Nehls responded. "So, I am one of those America First patriots, and I have said to my friends, my colleagues in the Freedom Caucus, that I don't believe that this is the battle we should be waging."

"I think the real battle starts when we start drafting legislation and policy in the 118th Congress under a Speaker McCarthy," he continued. "You have to understand, your viewers have to understand, there's 35 to 40 of us in the House Freedom Caucus. If we have a simple, a small, a thin margin of 222 Republicans, it takes 218 of us to pass any legislation. The House Freedom Caucus is more relevant than ever."

Burnett did not appear to let Nehls slide with his "young lady" remark.

"I'll assume when you call me a 'young lady' it was a compliment," the CNN host said.

"Of course it was," Nehls replied. "This is my first time on the Clinton News Network."

"That I will say was a bit, in my opinion, rude," Burnett said. "But I'm glad you're talking to me, and I will treat you with the respect that you deserve."

