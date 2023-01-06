Mysterious heavy snowfall in Chanhassen Friday morning

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard

The mysterious snowfall that piled up to a half inch in Chanhassen Friday morning wasn't associated with an organized storm system. No precipitation showed up on radar. So what happened? Where did the freak snow come from?

Anyone who was out and about yesterday with all that sunshine saw there was a lot of melting going on, even though temperatures were below freezing. When you have moisture, frozen or liquid, it evaporates into the air. With the skies clearing out yesterday and temperatures dropping, along with very light winds, that moisture condensed into fog across much of Minnesota. Here’s a loop of visibility from 5 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday. The dark areas represent low visibility or fog.

The fresh snowfall contributed to this foggy scenario in two ways: 1) the obvious addition of moisture to the air, and 2) it helped drop the temperatures more rapidly last night.

Fresh snow, due to it being so white, reflects back up to 90% of incoming radiation. On a normal night, the ground reabsorbs some of the heat it gives off from the atmosphere or cloud cover, but if you have fresh snow, it bounces right back to space, accelerating the cooling process. The colder the air mass the less water vapor it can hold, so it must condense into fog (or a cloud). And remember, fog is just a cloud on the ground.

When temperatures are way below freezing – like early this morning when they ranged from subzero to the low teens – that moisture in the cloud/fog layer will condense onto surfaces, making for pretty frost-covered (or rime ice-covered) tree branches, cars, etc.

So far none of this may seem terribly exciting, but in a few lucky spots they saw bursts of snow showers while most others in the metro got some flurries. In particular, the National Weather Service in Chanhassen saw a burst of early morning snow that resulted in 0.6 inches.

How does this happen when the atmosphere was totally clear above us?

Remember, the fog is merely a cloud on the ground. If that fog is thick enough and cold enough, it can produce snowflakes. Snowflakes are easier to produce than raindrops since snow is made up of a fraction of the amount of water (by volume).

If we look at the weather balloon data from 6 a.m. Friday, which is launched from the NWS office in Chanhassen, we can see how all this played out.

The scale on the charts we use to plot balloon data are logarithmic with skewed temperature, so that’s why the scale looks a little odd, but the important thing to see is the temperature and dew point lines. You can see in the very lower part of the atmosphere these come together, which means the air is saturated (i.e. fog/low cloud layer).

Fog, as we know, is highly localized. If you’re in a river valley, or sit on a slightly higher plateau, you will cool off more quickly or have more moisture content than other areas and that means snow bursts in those fog banks are going to also be highly localized.

Below is a look at the visibility snapshot at 6 a.m. this morning. You can see that Chanhassen (the yellow circled area) and some pockets to the west and south saw some particularly dense fog and consequently some fresh coatings of snow, while the rest of us saw flurries.

Why didn't the snow show up on radar? Because the radar beam height is 1,000 feet and the fog layer that produced the snow was 900 feet, so it was under the radar.

As NWS meteorologist Bill Borghoff stated this morning, "the atmosphere wants to snow at every opportunity this year." Even without a storm system or precipitation showing up on radar.