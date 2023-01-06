Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Virginia delegate investigating sky-high Appalachian Power bills
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia lawmaker is fighting for answers after hundreds of Appalachian Power customers saw their bills skyrocket over the last couple of months. Delegate Wren Williams (R-9th District) is digging into those bills trying to get answers for the outrageous costs. Many of you noticed...
cardinalnews.org
Clean energy is not the Red vs. Blue issue it once was
As the General Assembly session takes shape in Richmond this month, our leaders are drawing lines in the sand and plotting legislative strategy. The commonwealth’s energy policies are the point of frequent contention, but not all Virginians are toeing the historical party lines on clean energy policy. Clean energy is not the political wedge issue that it once was, and for good reason: this old dichotomy misses what Virginians actually care about. In addition to getting policy right in the eyes of Virginians, our leaders would be well served to first consider the proper role of government, if any, in energy decisions at the local level.
bloombergtax.com
Youngkin Says Virginia Missed on Intel, Hyundai on Poor Planning
‘We just haven’t gotten the big stuff,’ GOP governor says. Virginia has lost out in recent months when major companies have opted to put manufacturing plants in other states, where the land is ready for construction and where the cost of living and doing business is lower, Republican Governor.
WHSV
Legislators push to keep funding program for Virginia dairy farmers
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Federal Dairy Margin Coverage Program is being considered after positive reviews. 165 small to mid-size dairy farms applied to the program during the trial period with 157 dairy farms reimbursed. Delegate Tony Wilt describes the dairy bill as an insurance program that farmers can...
Colonial Pipeline section restarts after Virginia fuel leak
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A portion of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline has restarted, days after it was shut down by a diesel fuel leak in Virginia, Colonial Pipeline said. The spill at the Witt booster station near Danville was discovered Tuesday, prompting a shutdown of the line, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said. The affected line returned to normal operations Sunday evening after crews completed repairs, spokesperson David Conti said in an email. The restart was initially expected Saturday. An equipment failure caused the spill that was detected during a routine station check and appears to be contained to the property, the...
virginiapublicradio.org
Virginia lawmaker calls for roll-back of electric car legislation over cobalt mining
A lawmaker from Virginia Beach is attacking the requirement that more electric cars be sold here because he says a component of their batteries is mined by slave labor. Sandy Hausman reports.
alxnow.com
Notes: New bill could kill snow days in Virginia for good
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 5:06 pm. 🚨 You need to know. A new bill could mean...
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
globalconstructionreview.com
Ferrovial cuts ribbon on $3.6bn toll road in Virginia
Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial opened the 36km I-66 Managed Lanes toll road in Virginia at the end of November, completing one of the biggest public-private partnership (PPP) road projects in the US this century. Representing an investment of $3.6bn, the I-66 runs between Route 29 near Gainesville to the Capital...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
Virginia legislator wants to remove minimum standards for homeschooling
A new proposal from a Virginia delegate would roll back standards for homeschooling in the state, eliminating minimum qualifications and educational standards.
royalexaminer.com
Are rising interest rates getting you down? Consult an expert.
Soaring interest rates can radically impact mortgages, home equity loans, student loans, car loans, lines of credit, and more. If the upsurge in interest has affected your budget or compromised your quality of life, reach out to a financial expert. A professional can help you minimize increased rates’ impact on your finances.
Essence
If I Become Virginia's First Black Congresswoman, I Won’t Just Shatter A Glass Ceiling– I’ll Fight For Progress
State Senator Jennifer McClellan, Virginia’s Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District, shares how she’ll continue to move the state forward if she wins the February 21 special election. Lois McClellan grew up in the segregated South in a family of domestic workers and laborers during the Great...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices in Virginia are going up
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices around the commonwealth are up due to a post-holiday spike. Right now, the average cost for a gallon across Virginia is $3.18. AAA says that’s about where we were a month ago, but it’s an increase of about $0.08 since last week, and in line with a national increase.
connect-bridgeport.com
Trout Stockings Return to State of West Virginia with DNR Announcing New Required Fishing Regulations
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources last week announced the publication of updated fishing regulations and the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams around the state. “Trout stocking in West Virginia is just one of the ways we contribute to the preservation and enhancement of our...
Report shows 25% of Virginia homes have dangerous levels of this radioactive gas
January is "Radon Action Month," and the American Lung Association (ALA) says a lack of attention can lead to long-term concerns.
Virginia sees biggest health insurance price drop in the country
Data: ValuePenguin; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Premiums for marketplace health plans dropped more in Virginia than any other state last year.What’s happening: The state, aided by federal grants, started covering a portion of insurers’ most expensive claims in a bid to lower prices.The 2021 policy change went into effect for the first time this enrollment period, which began Nov. 1 and ends on Jan. 15.By the numbers: Virginia went from having the 20th most expensive average premiums in the country to having the fifth lowest, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.The average monthly premium for a 40-year-old applicant on a silver plan dropped from $450 to $371, per the foundation.Before the plan went into effect, insurance companies had been planning to increase rates by an average of 2%, according to the State Corporation Commission, which regulates the insurance industry.
Augusta Free Press
DMV, car dealerships across Virginia team up with license plate contest
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and car dealerships across the state are participating in a contest to raise money for organizations through the sale of revenue-sharing license plates. A revenue-sharing license plate is a license plate in which a portion of the cost is donated to benefiting organizations. Popular...
Restoration underway of Criminal Justice databases operated by Virginia State Police
RICHMOND, Va. (VR) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) is steadily making progress with its ongoing restoration efforts of several data systems and webpages. As of 11 a.m. Friday (Jan. 6, 2023), access to the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) was restored for Virginia law enforcement queries. The VSP Information Technology Division’s application and engineering teams worked through the night and are now focused on reinstating VCIN-affiliated systems, to include the Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction V-Check system. All stakeholders are being updated as the situation evolves. The VCIN outage occurred mid-morning Jan. 5, 2023, when the...
Virginia lawyer dodged taxes using Chinese shell corporation, defrauded US military
A Newport News lawyer who sat on the state bar's disciplinary committee dodged over $800,000 in taxes and defrauded the U.S. military by passing off Chinese-manufactured supplies as American-made.
Comments / 0