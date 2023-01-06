Data: ValuePenguin; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Premiums for marketplace health plans dropped more in Virginia than any other state last year.What’s happening: The state, aided by federal grants, started covering a portion of insurers’ most expensive claims in a bid to lower prices.The 2021 policy change went into effect for the first time this enrollment period, which began Nov. 1 and ends on Jan. 15.By the numbers: Virginia went from having the 20th most expensive average premiums in the country to having the fifth lowest, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.The average monthly premium for a 40-year-old applicant on a silver plan dropped from $450 to $371, per the foundation.Before the plan went into effect, insurance companies had been planning to increase rates by an average of 2%, according to the State Corporation Commission, which regulates the insurance industry.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO