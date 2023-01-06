ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV



WVNS

Massive Hinton sinkhole filled by WVDOH

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — For months a sinkhole has been forming in Hinton and had reached a size that raised alarm for people in the area. Today, January 9, 2023, WVDOH said they have filled the sinkhole. Since June 2022 a sinkhole, about six feet wide and 30 feet deep, opened on WV 20 next […]
HINTON, WV
WSAZ

Several flown to trauma centers after accident in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several people were flown to trauma centers and hospitals following an accident in Nicholas County. Tuesday morning, according to the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department. The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck happened near Turnpike Road and Jerry’s Fork Road. Emergency crews...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

WorkForce West Virginia reveals new facility, initiatives to help fill jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The state’s workforce development agency is ready to use space in an old department store in hopes of getting more West Virginians back to work. WorkForce West Virginia announced the Jobs Connect Center and Work4WV initiatives Tuesday. Both will be operated out of Workforce’s new headquarters at the former Elder Beerman location at the Shops of Kanawha in Kanawha City.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Toddlers found in residence with no heat, needles and drug paraphernalia in open areas

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested on child neglect charges in late December during an investigation regarding a wanted individual. Trooper First Class K.A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police reports that, on December 26, 2023, Mercer County 911 dispatched Trooper Filer to a Bluefield residence regarding Christopher Dempsey Jr. who was wanted by authorities.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

911: I-64 Belle exits closed due to West Virginia coal truck crash

UPDATE (Jan. 10, 4:52 p.m.): Metro 911 says crews closed the northbound and southbound ramps of the Belle exits (Mile Marker 96) on Interstate 64/77. The closure follows a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 60 in Campbells Creek. The West Virginia 511 traffic map shows significant backup in the area. […]
BELLE, WV
Metro News

Elk River Trail community meetings to be held this month

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — A series of public meetings kicks off this week regarding new business development for Elk River Trail communities. The first meeting will be held in Clendenin this Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the community building. Additional meetings will be held in Gassaway, Clay and Sutton this...
CLENDENIN, WV
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

Group gives back to seniors struggling with mobility issues

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Southern Appalachian Labor School is trying to help seniors in need in the upper Kanawha valley. Some of whom are seniors with mobility issues. Barbara Brooks she said she could barely make it out of her house before a ramp was built and installed.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

This West Virginia gas station is home to some of the best hotdogs around

PAX, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located off I-64 in Fayette County sits the Corner Gas ‘n Grill in Pax which has been serving up some of the most popular food around for years. The establishment is a staple within the Pax community as it is one of the only businesses left in the town. The little stop off the interstate has attracted many visitors from near and far just for its food, especially its famed hotdogs.
PAX, WV
Lootpress

Multiple arrests and tickets issued in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – On January 6, 2023, a multijurisdictional operation was conducted in the Western part of Tazewell County, including the Towns of Cedar Bluff and Richlands. Law enforcement officers from The Richlands Police Department, The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, The Virginia State Police, and the Cedar Bluff Police Department, participated in the eight-hour-long operation, which was designed to focus on narcotics violations, impaired drivers, and safe driving practices. During the eight-hour timeframe, over twenty law enforcement officials participated from the aforementioned agencies, and were successful in identifying and charging multiple violations.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
wchsnetwork.com

Celebration planned for West Virginia Republicans

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — On the eve of the first day for the new legislative session, West Virginia Republicans are taking time to celebrate their success from last November. The Republican party plans to gather to recognize their accomplishments Tuesday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. West...
CHARLESTON, WV

