Massive Hinton sinkhole filled by WVDOH
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — For months a sinkhole has been forming in Hinton and had reached a size that raised alarm for people in the area. Today, January 9, 2023, WVDOH said they have filled the sinkhole. Since June 2022 a sinkhole, about six feet wide and 30 feet deep, opened on WV 20 next […]
Water Distribution Schedule for Raleigh County – Sunday, Jan. 8
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Several water distribution events have been scheduled to take place throughout the Raleigh County area on Sunday. A list of water distribution events for Raleigh County as announced Sunday by Beckley Water Company can be seen below. Slab Fork Post Office, 9:00 AM –...
Occupants safe after fully-involved structure fire in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Saturday for a fire on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia. Dispatchers said the fire happened in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Charleston Fire Department said it was a fully-involved fire, but all occupants made it out of the structure. Firefighters were […]
Several flown to trauma centers after accident in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several people were flown to trauma centers and hospitals following an accident in Nicholas County. Tuesday morning, according to the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department. The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck happened near Turnpike Road and Jerry’s Fork Road. Emergency crews...
WorkForce West Virginia reveals new facility, initiatives to help fill jobs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The state’s workforce development agency is ready to use space in an old department store in hopes of getting more West Virginians back to work. WorkForce West Virginia announced the Jobs Connect Center and Work4WV initiatives Tuesday. Both will be operated out of Workforce’s new headquarters at the former Elder Beerman location at the Shops of Kanawha in Kanawha City.
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
Residents in Fayette County dealing with contaminated water for decades
SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — As one water crisis comes to an end, another continues in Fayette County. For residents of Ramsey, Victor, and other smaller communities, the lack of clean water is an issue spanning decades. The New Haven Public Service District held a meeting where two contracts were discussed, on Monday, January 9. If […]
Toddlers found in residence with no heat, needles and drug paraphernalia in open areas
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested on child neglect charges in late December during an investigation regarding a wanted individual. Trooper First Class K.A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police reports that, on December 26, 2023, Mercer County 911 dispatched Trooper Filer to a Bluefield residence regarding Christopher Dempsey Jr. who was wanted by authorities.
Leftovers of atmospheric river will bring rain and snow to West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Leftovers of the atmospheric river slamming the west coast will be in our area with gusty showers on Thursday that that will be replaced by snow showers Friday. A strong weather system anchored to our north will pivot a cold front through on Thursday with gusty showers. Wind gusts will jump up to […]
911: I-64 Belle exits closed due to West Virginia coal truck crash
UPDATE (Jan. 10, 4:52 p.m.): Metro 911 says crews closed the northbound and southbound ramps of the Belle exits (Mile Marker 96) on Interstate 64/77. The closure follows a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 60 in Campbells Creek. The West Virginia 511 traffic map shows significant backup in the area. […]
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
Elk River Trail community meetings to be held this month
CLENDENIN, W.Va. — A series of public meetings kicks off this week regarding new business development for Elk River Trail communities. The first meeting will be held in Clendenin this Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the community building. Additional meetings will be held in Gassaway, Clay and Sutton this...
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
County commission votes to hire project attorney for Capital Sports Center project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has voted to hire an attorney to help it in the efforts to develops the Capital Sports Center project. Commissioner Ben Salango said the county needs assistance as it joins the City of Charleston in the significant project. “To give us ideas...
Group gives back to seniors struggling with mobility issues
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Southern Appalachian Labor School is trying to help seniors in need in the upper Kanawha valley. Some of whom are seniors with mobility issues. Barbara Brooks she said she could barely make it out of her house before a ramp was built and installed.
Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
This West Virginia gas station is home to some of the best hotdogs around
PAX, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located off I-64 in Fayette County sits the Corner Gas ‘n Grill in Pax which has been serving up some of the most popular food around for years. The establishment is a staple within the Pax community as it is one of the only businesses left in the town. The little stop off the interstate has attracted many visitors from near and far just for its food, especially its famed hotdogs.
Multiple arrests and tickets issued in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – On January 6, 2023, a multijurisdictional operation was conducted in the Western part of Tazewell County, including the Towns of Cedar Bluff and Richlands. Law enforcement officers from The Richlands Police Department, The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, The Virginia State Police, and the Cedar Bluff Police Department, participated in the eight-hour-long operation, which was designed to focus on narcotics violations, impaired drivers, and safe driving practices. During the eight-hour timeframe, over twenty law enforcement officials participated from the aforementioned agencies, and were successful in identifying and charging multiple violations.
Longtime Charleston, West Virginia, department store to close by spring
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved Charleston, West Virginia, business will close the doors to its West Side location by Spring 2023. The business has served the Charleston community for over 100 years. Barry Ogrin with Charleston Department Store said they are closing the 1661 West Washington Street location that has operated since 2005. He […]
Celebration planned for West Virginia Republicans
CHARLESTON, W. Va. — On the eve of the first day for the new legislative session, West Virginia Republicans are taking time to celebrate their success from last November. The Republican party plans to gather to recognize their accomplishments Tuesday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. West...
