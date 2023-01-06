ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinton, VA

yourerie

Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

Water Rescue Team breaks down responding to cold water calls

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though they see a significant drop in water rescue calls over the winter months, the Richmond Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team says they’re still responding to calls about two to three times a week. Everything from what they wear to how they train...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

COVID-19 spread continues at high levels across Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmonders gifted $100 for sharing stories of kindness in the new year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Sometimes it pays to be kind and that rings even more true in this week’s Acts of Kindness. NBC12′s Anthony Antoine and photojournalist Dan Heffner teamed up to ask Richmonders in Carytown for $100, “What’s the kindest thing you’ve done for someone else recently?”
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘I just broke down in the store crying’: Family grieves missing 19-year-old identified as body found in Colonial Heights

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family is grieving after a body found in Colonial Heights in December was identified as a missing 19-year-old Chesterfield man. Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road in Chesterfield, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27, 2022, after being last seen on Nov. […]
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
NBC12

Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Chamber of Commerce Richmond has been ranked the 4th loneliest city in America. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households. To determine the loneliest cities, data from more than 170 cities with a minimum population of 150,000 were evaluated.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Pedestrian killed in fatal hit and run in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George police are investigating what happened to a pedestrian on South Crater Road. Police say a man was walking northbound on the 2100 block of South Crater Road when a car struck them from behind. The force of the impact caused the man to be launched onto the edge of the road.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

Missing Henrico 15-year-old found safe

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old last seen leaving her home in Henrico has been found safe, police say. Aaliyah Armani-Cherie Moore left the home - located in the 1600 block of Eden Avenue - of her own accord around 4:15 a.m. Monday morning. Moore is now safe with family,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

