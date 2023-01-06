Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WAVY News 10
NSU professor: Pandemic-related perfect storm may have set stage for NN teacher shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some academics were not surprised by what happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News last Friday when police said a teacher was shot in the chest by a first-grader who was armed with a 9mm pistol. Norfolk State psychology professor Dr. Ernestine Duncan said...
Wasps force Henrico mom, daughter out of apartment: 'Something needs to be done'
The Henrico mother of one said wasps are coming out of a hole that her apartment complex cut after she reported a leak.
yourerie
Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
NBC12
Water Rescue Team breaks down responding to cold water calls
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though they see a significant drop in water rescue calls over the winter months, the Richmond Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team says they’re still responding to calls about two to three times a week. Everything from what they wear to how they train...
NBC12
COVID-19 spread continues at high levels across Metro Richmond
NBC12
Richmonders gifted $100 for sharing stories of kindness in the new year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Sometimes it pays to be kind and that rings even more true in this week’s Acts of Kindness. NBC12′s Anthony Antoine and photojournalist Dan Heffner teamed up to ask Richmonders in Carytown for $100, “What’s the kindest thing you’ve done for someone else recently?”
New photo shows damage to party bus, tractor trailer after deadly crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary investigation details regarding a deadly party bus crash in York County.
‘I just broke down in the store crying’: Family grieves missing 19-year-old identified as body found in Colonial Heights
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family is grieving after a body found in Colonial Heights in December was identified as a missing 19-year-old Chesterfield man. Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road in Chesterfield, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27, 2022, after being last seen on Nov. […]
NBC12
Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Chamber of Commerce Richmond has been ranked the 4th loneliest city in America. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households. To determine the loneliest cities, data from more than 170 cities with a minimum population of 150,000 were evaluated.
NBC12
‘It’s unbelievable’: Virginians test their luck for chance to win $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Across Virginia, people are buying lottery tickets for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing with the hope their six numbers will win them the $1.1 billion jackpot. Inside Styles Bi-Rite Convenience Store in Chesterfield, Robin Moran was one of the dozens lined up to buy a lottery...
'This is unbelievable,' Emotions high as community searches for Codi Bigsby
Emotions were high as organizations "Six Women and a Notebook", "United We Stand", and "Building Back Black" came together with locals of the area to search for Codi Bigsby.
Her Richmond mansion 'Tiara' sold for millions, she died the next day
The 8,300-square-foot “Tiara” mansion at 5511 Cary Street Road in Richmond sold on Dec. 15 for $2.4 million.
NBC12
Pedestrian killed in fatal hit and run in Prince George
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George police are investigating what happened to a pedestrian on South Crater Road. Police say a man was walking northbound on the 2100 block of South Crater Road when a car struck them from behind. The force of the impact caused the man to be launched onto the edge of the road.
Former JMU football player killed in head-on crash on Route 301
Deputies have released the name of the 30-year-old man killed in a head-on wreck along Route 301 in Hanover County Saturday morning.
royalexaminer.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NBC12
Missing Henrico 15-year-old found safe
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old last seen leaving her home in Henrico has been found safe, police say. Aaliyah Armani-Cherie Moore left the home - located in the 1600 block of Eden Avenue - of her own accord around 4:15 a.m. Monday morning. Moore is now safe with family,...
Man found dead on the roadside; police seek driver who hit him
Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed Tiff Pescatello. The 59-year-old Richmond man was hit Monday night.
Former James Madison University football player identified as driver killed in Route 301 crash
The driver of the pick up truck has now been identified as Martin “Deane” Cheatham IV, 30, of Mechanicsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Age of Newport News elementary school shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
The boy shot and wounded the teacher in a first-grade classroom on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to authorities
