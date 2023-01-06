ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

republic-online.com

PHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas. Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Neighbors: Dorothy Day shares passion for early childhood education

Early childhood education is often associated with preschool teachers, daycare administrators, and others with direct, hands-on experience. However, the welfare of children also resides in the hands that work tirelessly behind the scenes to make a child’s early years stable and formative. Dorothy Day is one of those people.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. Kimberley Yanez thought that she had found a home for her and the rest of her family, which includes six children one of whom is living with epilepsy. But just weeks after she moved in she was evicted from her home in Southeast Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Board of Commissioners names Tony Carochi as next county manager

The Fremont County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday announced their selection to fill the vacant County Manager position. Tony Carochi, who currently is the executive director of the Fremont County Department of Human Services, has formally accepted the job. Carochi replaces Sunny Bryant, who accepted the Deputy County Administrator position...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO

CPW warns residents to be aware of predators after mangy coyote spotted near Colorado Springs dog park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mangy coyote was spotted casually walking past a fenced dog park during daylight hours last week in Colorado Springs. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the coyote was spotted near a private dog park near Sinton Pond. This is near I-25 between the Fillmore and Garden of the Gods exits. The coyote had clearly lost much of its fur on its tail due to mange.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte

The Custer County Jail closed for a number of reasons. Colorado Springs Police created a new program targeting repeat offenders. A man is suspected of killing a "young" male in a murder-suicide case. Updated: 4 hours ago. Colorado Springs fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to two fires overnight on the south side of town, according to CSFD. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of E Cheyenne Road, near I-25. CSFD said an RV caught fire on a private lot but no one was The post Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Man accused of pimping in Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man accused of running a pimping and human trafficking operation in the Colorado Springs area for years has been arrested following a months-long investigation, police announced Thursday. Luture Marquese Evans, 39, was arrested on Dec. 21 of last year on accusations that...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Cañon City School District looks to create team for strategic planning

The Cañon City School District recently announced that administrators were embarking on the creation of a strategic plan with assistance from an outside facilitator from the International Center for Leadership in Education. According to the superintendent Adam Hartman, it is not unusual for districts throughout the nation to cultivate...
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead Sunday morning after a shooting at the Aspen Creek apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but also said there is no threat to the public. Police would The post One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradomusic.org

Pueblo Band Teacher Tyler West Victim in Murder-Suicide Case, Suspect from Wyoming

Photo: Tyler West | By Tony Keith, KKTV (Pueblo, CO) | PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) – A band teacher in Pueblo was reportedly the victim in a murder-suicide case in Pueblo. Police started investigating on Dec. 22 when they were called to a business in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street for reports of shots being fired. The area is on the north side of the city. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men and believe one man shot and killed the other before taking his own life.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate overnight disturbance in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating an overnight disturbance in East Colorado Springs. Friday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call around 1 a.m. for shots fired near the intersection of N. Academy Blvd. and Constitution Ave. At the scene, police said officers couldn't locate the individuals involved. Police said The post Police investigate overnight disturbance in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

