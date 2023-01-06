Read full article on original website
Related
This Springs Restaurant Is One of Colorado's Best Brunch Spots, According to Open Table
(Colorado Springs, CO) Open Table, an online restaurant reservation company, analyzes over 400,000 new dining reviews monthly and consolidates the information into a list of favorites.
republic-online.com
PHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weather
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas. Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an...
Colorado City Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. consulted an index to determine America's most miserable cities.
Daily Record
The Springstown Shakers slated to perform at Historic Rialto Theater on Jan. 13
The Springstown Shakers. local blues band and winners of the 2022 Pike’s Peak Blues Community Challenge, will perform in Florence at the Rialto Theater on Jan. 13, at 7 p.m., as part of their Road to Memphis fundraising series. The band, led by Kevin Wright of Penrose,. will represent...
Daily Record
Neighbors: Dorothy Day shares passion for early childhood education
Early childhood education is often associated with preschool teachers, daycare administrators, and others with direct, hands-on experience. However, the welfare of children also resides in the hands that work tirelessly behind the scenes to make a child’s early years stable and formative. Dorothy Day is one of those people.
KKTV
Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. Kimberley Yanez thought that she had found a home for her and the rest of her family, which includes six children one of whom is living with epilepsy. But just weeks after she moved in she was evicted from her home in Southeast Colorado Springs.
Daily Record
Fremont County Board of Commissioners names Tony Carochi as next county manager
The Fremont County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday announced their selection to fill the vacant County Manager position. Tony Carochi, who currently is the executive director of the Fremont County Department of Human Services, has formally accepted the job. Carochi replaces Sunny Bryant, who accepted the Deputy County Administrator position...
KRDO
CPW warns residents to be aware of predators after mangy coyote spotted near Colorado Springs dog park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mangy coyote was spotted casually walking past a fenced dog park during daylight hours last week in Colorado Springs. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the coyote was spotted near a private dog park near Sinton Pond. This is near I-25 between the Fillmore and Garden of the Gods exits. The coyote had clearly lost much of its fur on its tail due to mange.
KKTV
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
KKTV
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
KKTV
WATCH: Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte
The Custer County Jail closed for a number of reasons. Colorado Springs Police created a new program targeting repeat offenders. A man is suspected of killing a "young" male in a murder-suicide case. Updated: 4 hours ago. Colorado Springs fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a...
KKTV
Where your 10 cents goes for bag fees in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Many people are getting used to changes at the grocery store by bringing in their own reusable bag or paying 10 cents per plastic bag at checkout. The new state law requires stores to pay the city or county 60% of that fee starting next year,...
Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to two fires overnight on the south side of town, according to CSFD. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of E Cheyenne Road, near I-25. CSFD said an RV caught fire on a private lot but no one was The post Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Man accused of pimping in Colorado Springs area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man accused of running a pimping and human trafficking operation in the Colorado Springs area for years has been arrested following a months-long investigation, police announced Thursday. Luture Marquese Evans, 39, was arrested on Dec. 21 of last year on accusations that...
Daily Record
Cañon City School District looks to create team for strategic planning
The Cañon City School District recently announced that administrators were embarking on the creation of a strategic plan with assistance from an outside facilitator from the International Center for Leadership in Education. According to the superintendent Adam Hartman, it is not unusual for districts throughout the nation to cultivate...
KRDO
Crews respond to multiple fires burning at commercial building in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to multiple fires burning at a commercial structure in east Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fires were burning at Platte and Circle Dr. Multiple fire apparatus responded to the scene. This is a developing story. KRDO News. BE...
One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead Sunday morning after a shooting at the Aspen Creek apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but also said there is no threat to the public. Police would The post One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
coloradomusic.org
Pueblo Band Teacher Tyler West Victim in Murder-Suicide Case, Suspect from Wyoming
Photo: Tyler West | By Tony Keith, KKTV (Pueblo, CO) | PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) – A band teacher in Pueblo was reportedly the victim in a murder-suicide case in Pueblo. Police started investigating on Dec. 22 when they were called to a business in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street for reports of shots being fired. The area is on the north side of the city. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men and believe one man shot and killed the other before taking his own life.
Police investigate overnight disturbance in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating an overnight disturbance in East Colorado Springs. Friday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call around 1 a.m. for shots fired near the intersection of N. Academy Blvd. and Constitution Ave. At the scene, police said officers couldn't locate the individuals involved. Police said The post Police investigate overnight disturbance in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 0