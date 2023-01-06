ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women’s IPL will change cricket landscape forever, says Jess Jonassen

Jess Jonassen has achieved everything women’s cricket has to offer, and says 2023 can be a life-changing year for herself and female participants around the world. The Australian allrounder has been watching with interest the build-up to the inaugural Women’s IPL in India, where five or six teams are expected to contest a new tournament in March after the completion of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa.

