Women’s IPL will change cricket landscape forever, says Jess Jonassen
Jess Jonassen has achieved everything women’s cricket has to offer, and says 2023 can be a life-changing year for herself and female participants around the world. The Australian allrounder has been watching with interest the build-up to the inaugural Women’s IPL in India, where five or six teams are expected to contest a new tournament in March after the completion of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa.
