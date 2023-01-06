Read full article on original website
Related
Commissioners send comments to BLM on WYDOT temporary housing
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Board of County Commissioners sent a letter to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), dated Jan. 9, commenting on the proposed use of Parcel 26 by the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) as a temporary housing site. The Board opted to add two additional conditions...
Tonight: Open house to discuss Stilson Transit Center, BUILD Grant projects
JACKSON, Wyo. — Tonight, the public is invited to attend, discuss and learn more about the Stilson Transit Center and the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements BUILD Grant at Teton Science Schools Mountain Academy from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Stilson Transit Center project and the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements...
Speech and Debate takes first in Thermopolis
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole High School (JHHS) Speech and Debate Team earned a first-place trophy this past weekend at the Bobcat Invitational, held at Hot Springs County High School, Jan. 6-7 with 13 schools in attendance. The Jackson team, under the coaching of Londe and Peggy Gagnon...
Teton Regional Land trust completes 183-acre conservation easement
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Teton Regional Land Trust (TRLT) and the Fosdick family have completed a 183-acre conservation easement that protects over a mile of frontage along Bitch Creek in Fremont County, Idaho just north of the Teton County border. This property borders a conservation easement on the south...
SJH welcomes CEO Jeff Sollis with community event at The Wort Hotel
JACKSON, Wyo. — St. John’s Health extends a warm welcome to new CEO Jeff Sollis and his family. Selected by the Board of Trustees after a thorough executive search process in 2022, Sollis’ first day was Tuesday, Jan. 3. Sollis will be welcomed at a public event being hosted by SJH on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 5 to 7 pm, at the Wort Hotel Goldpiece Room.
AlpinFilm celebrates Jackson Hole as the epicenter of American mountaineering
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Aug. 27, 1923, Eleanor Davis, the Director of Physical Education for Women at Colorado College, did something no woman before her had ever done: she stood atop the Grand Teton. One hundred years later, The Teton Climbers’ Coalition is marking Davis’ accomplishment with a year-long...
JHMR hosts USASA slopestyle and rail jam events
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — This past weekend, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) was the host of several U.S.A. Snowboard Freeski Association (USASA) competitions where skiers and snowboarders from Sun Valley, Park City, Boise and Jackson competed in both slopestyle and rail jam events. This is JHMR’s second year in...
SNAPPED: Snow castles in Teton Village
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The snow castles are back this year at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, turning the Teton Commons into a winter playground for kids and adults alike. This year, the castles have been shaped to look like a forest with craggy trees shaped from...
Annie’s Thai Kitchen to take over Chiang Mai
VICTOR, Idaho — A Teton Valley favorite, Chang Mai Thai Kitchen has sold to Annie’s Thai Kitchen. The Victor restaurant, had its pipes burst just before Christmas, and is currently operating out of a food truck in front of High Point Cider. According to Chiang Mai owner, Patrick Murphy the business hopes to be back in the original restaurant by the beginning of February and will start training the new Annie’s staff. They plan on maintaining their original menu which offers a more authentic northern Thai cuisine that features their famous Khao Soi, Twice-Cooked Duck Wings, the Nings Thai Omlet and Americanized spins like the University Noodles and a Thai Style Cesar Salad.
Chaing Mai back in business with food truck outside Highpoint Cider
VICTOR, Idaho — Fear not, Teton Valley’s authentic northern Thai favorite is back in service. After the building’s pipes burst, Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen located on Main Street, just outside of downtown Victor had to shut down operations just before Christmas. The Victor business was able to resume service by operating out of the Street Food truck outside of High Point Cider located at 7565 Lupine Lane, in Victor. Chiang Mai is selling to-go food only from a revised food truck menu featuring some new special menu items like the Half Roasted Thai Vietnamese Chicken and the Burmese Pork Belly Curry.
