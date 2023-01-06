VICTOR, Idaho — A Teton Valley favorite, Chang Mai Thai Kitchen has sold to Annie’s Thai Kitchen. The Victor restaurant, had its pipes burst just before Christmas, and is currently operating out of a food truck in front of High Point Cider. According to Chiang Mai owner, Patrick Murphy the business hopes to be back in the original restaurant by the beginning of February and will start training the new Annie’s staff. They plan on maintaining their original menu which offers a more authentic northern Thai cuisine that features their famous Khao Soi, Twice-Cooked Duck Wings, the Nings Thai Omlet and Americanized spins like the University Noodles and a Thai Style Cesar Salad.

VICTOR, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO