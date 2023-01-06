Read full article on original website
Holyoke’s Cubit Coworks opens gathering space Main Street Events
HOLYOKE — The Cubit Coworks expanded its offerings by opening Main Street Events, a space for small gatherings. The Cubit’s owners, brothers Denis and Marco Luzuriaga, hosted an opening reception Dec. 28. Main Street Events is a short stroll from The Cubit Building at 164 Race St., home...
Westfield students inspire board with choral performance, veterans tribute
WESTFIELD — An inspirational School Committee meeting on Jan. 9 began with the third and fourth grade chorus of Highland Elementary School, led by music teacher Emily Baker, singing “Red Bird” by Theresa Jenkins and “The Dream Keeper” by Rollo Dilworth, based on poetry by Langston Hughes.
Emergency work in front of Greenfield Savings Bank
The Department of Public Works is doing emergency excavation work at the Greenfield Savings Bank on Tuesday.
Medical Notes: Jan. 9, 2023
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group virtual meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by hearing stories, ideas, and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
Springfield City Council asks mayor to pause trash fees in 2023
SPRINGFIELD — City Council passed a resolution at its Monday night meeting calling for the mayor to eliminate trash fees after at least one councilor questioned whether the body had the authority to order the change. Days after he announced his candidacy for mayor, City Councilor Justin Hurst had...
wamc.org
Springfield City Councilors call for scrapping trash fee
City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts kicked around an old political football last night. In a largely symbolic vote, but one with possible political implications, the Springfield City Council passed a resolution urging the use of a tiny sum from the city’s big pile of free cash to eliminate the annual $90 fee charged to residents for curbside trash collection.
Chicopee middle schools, alternative school work toward better environment to boost learning
CHICOPEE —Faced with multiple students who continue to have social, emotional and behavioral problems caused by more than 18 months of pandemic isolation, principals said they are spending time and money to improve school culture. Principals from Edward J. Bellamy and 1st Sgt. Kevin Dupont middle schools and Chicopee...
Over 50 and looking for a job or a next chapter? Springfield City Library is offering help
SPRINGFIELD — Smile, , you are going to need to get a professional photo taken to go with that up-to-date LinkedIn profile. It’s one of the lessons and tasks that leadership development coach Deborah Buckley Hope has for job seekers over the age of 50. She reminds them that 85% of jobs are found, and won, via networking.
Sale closed in Holyoke: $540,000 for a five-bedroom home
Andrew Freed and Theresa Vibberts acquired the property at 49 Liberty Street, Holyoke, from P Stoddard Ft Michael on Dec. 23, 2022. The $540,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $178. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 7,875 square-foot lot.
Summit View Banquet Hall in Holyoke reopens after fire
After a small fire over the holidays, Summit View Banquet Hall in Holyoke is back open.
Sale closed in Easthampton: $385,000 for a three-bedroom home
Olaleye Aina acquired the property at 30 Pomeroy Street, Easthampton, from David Marek on Dec. 19, 2022, for $385,000 which works out to $211 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:. In...
Proposed ballot question looks to lower Holyoke Community Preservation Act surcharge
HOLYOKE — Voters may decide to lower the Community Preservation Act surcharge tacked onto property tax bills after Ward 5 Councilor Linda Vacon filed an order to drop the surcharge from 1.5% to 0.5%. The Charter and Rules Committee took up Vacon’s proposed ballot question during a Monday session....
Lynn Griesemer reelected Amherst Town Council president
AMHERST — For the fifth consecutive year, the 13-person town council elected Lynn Griesemer as president of the body by a vote of 12 in favor and one abstaining. No other councilors sought the role at Monday’s meeting. During brief remarks prior to paper ballot vote, Griesemer said...
2-car accident on Worcester Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Worcester Street for a two-car accident on Monday.
Free food at restaurant opening for Osteria in downtown Springfield on Tuesday
Have you ever wished you could try a new restaurant’s menu before committing to a reservation?. Chris McKiernan, owner of new downtown Springfield Italian restaurant Osteria, certainly thinks it’s a good idea. He’s giving the public the opportunity to try a few dishes for free on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at 301 Bridge St. during Osteria’s grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony.
Community Foundation names Megan Burke president and CEO
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield philanthropic organization Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has elected Megan Burke as its next president and CEO. Burke, who lives in West Springfield, is director for community impact and grantmaking for the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. Her first day will be Jan. 18. Before...
Select Board member wants Southwick to band together to negotiate energy costs
SOUTHWICK — Select Board member Jason Perron suggested to his fellow board members Monday evening that Southwick should explore options for negotiating “locked in” energy rates amidst fluctuating energy costs. Perron said he would like to see Southwick take part in a municipal aggregation program, which communities...
Four-bedroom home in South Hadley sells for $380,000
Patricia Hourihan acquired the property at 33 Mary Lyon Drive, South Hadley, from Jane M Joslyn and Donna Ridgway skibel on Dec. 21, 2022. The $380,000 purchase price works out to $202 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Massachusetts Town Uses The Force to Inform New Residents
Palmer, a town in Western Massachusetts, is keeping new residents informed with some subtle Star Wars humor. About 100 miles west of SouthCoast -- not in a galaxy far, far away -- the 12,000-resident town clearly has a Star Wars fan at the helm. On its official website, next to...
Sale closed in Granby: $500,000 for a three-bedroom home
Craig Helbok bought the property at 134 Aldrich Street, Granby, from David R Jodoin and Deborah A Jodoin on Dec. 19, 2022. The $500,000 purchase price works out to $279 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 44,356 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
