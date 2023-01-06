ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Jan. 9, 2023

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group virtual meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by hearing stories, ideas, and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
wamc.org

Springfield City Councilors call for scrapping trash fee

City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts kicked around an old political football last night. In a largely symbolic vote, but one with possible political implications, the Springfield City Council passed a resolution urging the use of a tiny sum from the city’s big pile of free cash to eliminate the annual $90 fee charged to residents for curbside trash collection.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Holyoke: $540,000 for a five-bedroom home

Andrew Freed and Theresa Vibberts acquired the property at 49 Liberty Street, Holyoke, from P Stoddard Ft Michael on Dec. 23, 2022. The $540,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $178. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 7,875 square-foot lot.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Lynn Griesemer reelected Amherst Town Council president

AMHERST — For the fifth consecutive year, the 13-person town council elected Lynn Griesemer as president of the body by a vote of 12 in favor and one abstaining. No other councilors sought the role at Monday’s meeting. During brief remarks prior to paper ballot vote, Griesemer said...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Free food at restaurant opening for Osteria in downtown Springfield on Tuesday

Have you ever wished you could try a new restaurant’s menu before committing to a reservation?. Chris McKiernan, owner of new downtown Springfield Italian restaurant Osteria, certainly thinks it’s a good idea. He’s giving the public the opportunity to try a few dishes for free on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at 301 Bridge St. during Osteria’s grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Community Foundation names Megan Burke president and CEO

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield philanthropic organization Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has elected Megan Burke as its next president and CEO. Burke, who lives in West Springfield, is director for community impact and grantmaking for the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. Her first day will be Jan. 18. Before...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in South Hadley sells for $380,000

Patricia Hourihan acquired the property at 33 Mary Lyon Drive, South Hadley, from Jane M Joslyn and Donna Ridgway skibel on Dec. 21, 2022. The $380,000 purchase price works out to $202 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Town Uses The Force to Inform New Residents

Palmer, a town in Western Massachusetts, is keeping new residents informed with some subtle Star Wars humor. About 100 miles west of SouthCoast -- not in a galaxy far, far away -- the 12,000-resident town clearly has a Star Wars fan at the helm. On its official website, next to...
PALMER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Granby: $500,000 for a three-bedroom home

Craig Helbok bought the property at 134 Aldrich Street, Granby, from David R Jodoin and Deborah A Jodoin on Dec. 19, 2022. The $500,000 purchase price works out to $279 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 44,356 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
GRANBY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy