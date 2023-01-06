Read full article on original website
Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages
Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages. Officials say an investigation will be conducted after the mother of a 6-year-old with autism says she was unable to locate him after school Monday in an issue that appears to stem from ongoing bus driver staffing shortages that are affecting D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.
Student assaults school staffer during cafeteria fight in Fairfax County, sheriff's office says
FREDERICK, Md. — A teenager is facing charges after the sheriff's office said the student assaulted a staffer at a Fairfax County school on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a fight broke out in the Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria. The sheriff's office said several students were involved in...
More Fairfax Co. high schools apologize for not sending merit commendations
Parents at two Fairfax County, Virginia, high schools received an upsetting surprise in their inboxes over the weekend. Langley High School Principal Kim Greer sent out an email Friday night to congratulate students who were awarded commendations in the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, as first reported by the Fairfax County Times.
Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022
Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
Montgomery County offers free recreation center fitness passes to residents in 2023
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - It’s the first week of the new year which means plenty of New Year’s resolutions are in the works, so to help Montgomery County residents with fitness minded goals, the county is offering free fitness passes at recreation centers. The passes will give county...
Black Woman from Howard U Appointed As Vice President of National Association of College Auxiliary Services
This Black woman stood out as the best candidate to support the mission and vision of the National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS). LaNiece Tyree, associate vice president for Auxiliary Enterprises, has joined the board of directors for NACAS, after being appointed last month as the association’s vice president.
Area principals admit to withholding National Merit Awards from students
UPDATE: In an email to parents Jan. 8, Langley High School Principal Kimberly Greer announced that the Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid would meet with parents to answer questions regarding “a delay” in notifying National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Students. The meeting will take place Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m at Langley High School in the lecture hall. Reid held a similar meeting last week at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. That meeting was open to the press, including TV news crews.
Angela Alsobrooks' plan for the future of Prince George's County
Revitalizing the Prince George's community is on County Executive Angela Alsobrooks' agenda. The Suitland native has big plans for her second term in office, including bringing more business to undeveloped land in the county, and utilizing $400 million from the state to develop the area around FedEx Field known as the Blue Line Corridor.
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
Montgomery College Launches Rolling Raptor “EduKitchen” Food Truck
“The Rolling Raptor creates an unprecedented opportunity for students to gain real-life entrepreneurial experiences throughout their studies at Montgomery College,” said Jana Anderson, Hospitality Management Program coordinator and associate professor at Montgomery College. “The mobile food lab allows students to bring the products and business ventures they develop in the classroom to actual customers in real-life settings. It also creates an opportunity for the Hospitality Management Program to partner with local businesses such as True Respite Brewing Company in securing locations for the Rolling Raptor.”
Liberty Auto Center Becomes the Go-To Maryland State Inspection Spot for Maryland Drivers
Liberty Auto Center is among the leading American auto repair maintenance shops, offering premium auto repair, Maryland state inspection, oil changes, brake repair, engine performance tune-up, and a broad range of other auto services. People who recently relocated to Maryland or have bought a new car are obliged to have...
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
Policing Advisory Commission (PAC) to Hold Public Forum on January 9th; PAC Believes That Traffic Enforcement Practices Do Not Meet Basic Tests of Effectiveness, Efficiency, and Equal Enforcement
Per Montgomery County: The Policing Advisory Commission (PAC) of Montgomery County will hold a virtual public forum at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, to solicit community testimony and feedback on traffic enforcement by the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Other police departments—municipalities, park police, state police, etc.—are not under the PAC’s purview. Community members are invited to register to provide live testimony during the public hearing or to submit written, audio, or video testimony. Residents will be asked to limit their live testimony to no more than three minutes and to one speaker per organization (if applicable). Written, audio and visual testimony submitted prior to the public hearing may be longer, if needed. The deadline to register to speak at the public hearing is 4 p.m. on Jan. 9.
Student Sucker Punches School Staffer During Cafeteria Skirmish In Frederick, Sheriff Says
A staff member at a Frederick County high school was struck by a student during a cafeteria fight that broke out as tempers simmered from a previous altercation, police say.Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Governor Thomas Johnson High School in the afternoon of Tu…
Shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake not 'centered around race'
D.C.'s police chief breaks his silence on the investigation into the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is live outside D.C. Police headquarters with the latest.
‘You need to ticket the hell out of this county’: Debate heats up over Montgomery Co. speed cameras
Drivers and pedestrians in Montgomery County, Maryland, aired out their frustrations over traffic enforcement during a public forum Monday night. Many said protecting pedestrians was a top concern while others took aim at the county’s speed camera program. The forum was hosted by the county’s Policing Advisory Commission.
Virginia AG to investigate Fairfax Co. Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has confirmed that the state's investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for withholding merit awards will expand to include all Fairfax County Public Schools. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has all the details.
Woman Seriously Hurt After Fire in Prince George's County
Firefighters said a woman had serious injuries after a fire at a home in College Park, Md. Woman Seriously Hurt After Fire in Prince George’s …. Firefighters said a woman had serious injuries after a fire at a home in College Park, Md. FCPS to display proposed textbooks at...
18-Year-Old College Student from Germantown Wins $30,000 Playing Christmas Scratch-off
An 18-year-old Germantown woman is $30,000 richer after winning big on a scratch-off ticket she received from her parents at Christmas. The winning ticket was purchased at the Shoppers located at 18066 Mateny Road in Germantown. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: An 18-year-old Germantown woman came to Maryland Lottery headquarters with her parents in tow, eager to share her exciting experience. The Lottery novice won big the first time she played a scratch-off and was claiming a $30,000 top prize on the Peppermint Payout game.
