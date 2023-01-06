Per Montgomery County: The Policing Advisory Commission (PAC) of Montgomery County will hold a virtual public forum at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, to solicit community testimony and feedback on traffic enforcement by the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Other police departments—municipalities, park police, state police, etc.—are not under the PAC’s purview. Community members are invited to register to provide live testimony during the public hearing or to submit written, audio, or video testimony. Residents will be asked to limit their live testimony to no more than three minutes and to one speaker per organization (if applicable). Written, audio and visual testimony submitted prior to the public hearing may be longer, if needed. The deadline to register to speak at the public hearing is 4 p.m. on Jan. 9.

