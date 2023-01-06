ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

Here's why I-575 north was shut down in Woodstock Friday morning

By Woodstock Fire and Rescue, Shannon Ballew
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391l0W_0k5uSs9P00
Firefighters responded to a semi-truck hauling trash that caught fire Friday morning in Woodstock. Woodstock Fire and Rescue

Interstate 575 northbound near Exit 8 in Woodstock was shut down Friday morning due to a fire in a trash truck, the city reported.

According to the city of Woodstock, at 8:58 a.m. Woodstock Fire and Rescue responded to a 911 call about a semi-truck hauling a load of trash that caught fire near the Towne Lake Parkway exit.

The city reported that after firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, the interstate was reopened in under 25 minutes.

Firefighters initially separated the truck from its trailers and began extinguishing the flames with hose lines, according to the city. At about 9:20 a.m. the truck and trailer were reconnected and the city moved the vehicle to Woodstock Parkway to finish extinguishing smoldering fire.

Interstate 575 was reopened by 9:24 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Woodstock Fire and Rescue received assistance on the scene from Woodstock Police Department and Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Heartburn in Hoschton: residents complain about new development

Reunion Country Club residents tell Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln they are frustrated about increased water runoff from a neighboring subdivision development. “We had over 700 residents to sign the petition that they did not want this to happen, and they did not care,” said Rhonda McKinney. Residents showed...
HOSCHTON, GA
accesswdun.com

No injuries reported after Hall County mobile home fire

No one was injured after a mobile home fire Monday morning in Hall County. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at about 4:20 a.m. to the fire on the 3700 block of Pratt Reece Road. Crews found a fully involved residence with flames...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Two people shot inside of Perimeter Mall

A shooting inside of Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Jan. 6 led to two people being injured. According to Dunwoody police, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in response to a call about shots fired. Some witnesses described a chaotic...
DUNWOODY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair

Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
MILTON, GA
Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County shoppers are mystified that the Lidl grocery store is still not open

The new Lidl Food Market appears to be complete and ready for customers, but there has still been no announcement about an opening date.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) For the new Lidl at the shopping center located at the intersection of Kelly Mill and Bethelview, the lights are on, but nobody’s home. Residents can observe for themselves that the construction has appeared to be complete for several months. Rumors were flying last year that the opening had been delayed, for unknown reasons, until 2023. Now 2023 is here, yet Lidl has still not announced a grand opening date for this store.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M

The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County Animal Control to host a free Pet Community Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 14

Free vaccinations, microchips and spay/neuter assistance. Walton County Animal Control is hosting a Pet Community Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Walton County Agriculture Center at 1208 Criswell Road, Monroe, GA 30655. Walton County pet owners, with proof of residency, will have access to spay/neuter assistance, vaccinations, and microchips.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
MCDONOUGH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
1K+
Followers
733
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy