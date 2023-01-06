Here's why I-575 north was shut down in Woodstock Friday morning

Firefighters responded to a semi-truck hauling trash that caught fire Friday morning in Woodstock. Woodstock Fire and Rescue

Interstate 575 northbound near Exit 8 in Woodstock was shut down Friday morning due to a fire in a trash truck, the city reported.

According to the city of Woodstock, at 8:58 a.m. Woodstock Fire and Rescue responded to a 911 call about a semi-truck hauling a load of trash that caught fire near the Towne Lake Parkway exit.

The city reported that after firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, the interstate was reopened in under 25 minutes.

Firefighters initially separated the truck from its trailers and began extinguishing the flames with hose lines, according to the city. At about 9:20 a.m. the truck and trailer were reconnected and the city moved the vehicle to Woodstock Parkway to finish extinguishing smoldering fire.

Interstate 575 was reopened by 9:24 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Woodstock Fire and Rescue received assistance on the scene from Woodstock Police Department and Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services.