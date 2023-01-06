ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Dickies, the iconic brand founded in Fort Worth a century ago, is making a big move

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AMo4_0k5uSrGg00

Dickies, the world’s No. 1 work apparel manufacturer founded in Fort Worth, is moving its new global headquarters into The Tower complex in downtown after decades of operations on West Vickery Boulevard.

The century-old workwear retail brand will make the move in mid-2023 into the top floor of the six-story building at 500 Taylor St., which is the parking garage and retail/office building next to the The Tower condominium high-rise. City records show the company plans to spend $2.5 million to renovate the space. Dickies will lease about 75,000 square feet.

“We’re thrilled to share that Dickies will be moving into our new global headquarters in downtown Fort Worth in 2023,” said Lance Meller, Dickies’ global brand president.

“We have been part of this community since the infancy of the brand, and this move will allow us to collaborate more freely, build deeper relationships with makers in our own backyard, and access top talent as we continue to grow. We’re proud to call Fort Worth home and can’t wait for this new chapter to unfold.”

The campus at 509 Vickery Blvd., just south of Interstate 30 and the railroad tracks, has served as the site of a Dickies manufacturing facility and adjacent retail store for years. While the new headquarters will vacate the red-brick campus for The Tower, the company declined to comment whether the existing retail store on West Vickery will also leave. It is unclear if the new downtown global headquarters will feature its own retail store similar to the previous format.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuorI_0k5uSrGg00
David Kent/dkent@star-telegram.com

Dickies started in Fort Worth now 100 years ago. Throughout its time, it has operated out of 509 Vickery and the historic schoolhouse at 319 Lipscomb St. Williamson-Dickie, a family-owned company, was acquired in 2017 by North Carolina-based apparel manufacturer VF Corp. , which also owns the brands Vans, North Face and Timberland. VF paid $820 million in cash for the company.

“Our growth story starts with our people, and investing in creating a new cultural brand hub will drive opportunities for the Fort Worth community, as well as our global footprint,” Meller said. “As we embark on readying the new headquarters for our arrival at the mid-point of next year, we are making upgrades to the space to infuse our brand’s DNA throughout, to truly illuminate a Dickies experience that inspires our employee community, and those who spend time visiting us.”

The company declined to comment on any increased manufacturing capabilities this could bring the brand. It is also unclear if the move will bring any new jobs or additional relocations to Fort Worth. The company did not share details about any new lines of business associated with the relocation or differences in the new form of headquarters.

Meller said “many more announcements” about Dickies are expected to come in 2023, along with continued brand growth.

VF Corp. reported revenue declines in its most recent earnings statement for the quarter ending Oct. 1. Among its four biggest brands, Dickies saw the steepest year-over-year revenue declines of 19 percent in the quarter.

Steve Rendle, the chairman, president and CEO of VF Corp., pointed to disruptions in the global marketplace including COVID in China, where raw materials are sourced, and economic uncertainty for businesses.

“Our purpose built portfolio of iconic, deeply-loved brands continues to benefit from tailwinds in the outdoor, active, streetwear and workwear spaces,” Rendle said in a statement in the quarterly report.

Dickies, which is also known in North Texas for making the clothing for Big Tex at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, produced uniforms for U.S. service members during World War II. The company acquired naming rights for Dickies Arena, which opened in 2019.

Comments / 5

Sheila DelaRosa
4d ago

that's really sad news. should of just stayed where they are. old school building way neater and I hate downtown of any city

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keranews.org

This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’

About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!

Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Dallas Observer

Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'

This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
19K+
Followers
497
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy