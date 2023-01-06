Dickies, the iconic brand founded in Fort Worth a century ago, is making a big move

Dickies, the world’s No. 1 work apparel manufacturer founded in Fort Worth, is moving its new global headquarters into The Tower complex in downtown after decades of operations on West Vickery Boulevard.

The century-old workwear retail brand will make the move in mid-2023 into the top floor of the six-story building at 500 Taylor St., which is the parking garage and retail/office building next to the The Tower condominium high-rise. City records show the company plans to spend $2.5 million to renovate the space. Dickies will lease about 75,000 square feet.

“We’re thrilled to share that Dickies will be moving into our new global headquarters in downtown Fort Worth in 2023,” said Lance Meller, Dickies’ global brand president.

“We have been part of this community since the infancy of the brand, and this move will allow us to collaborate more freely, build deeper relationships with makers in our own backyard, and access top talent as we continue to grow. We’re proud to call Fort Worth home and can’t wait for this new chapter to unfold.”

The campus at 509 Vickery Blvd., just south of Interstate 30 and the railroad tracks, has served as the site of a Dickies manufacturing facility and adjacent retail store for years. While the new headquarters will vacate the red-brick campus for The Tower, the company declined to comment whether the existing retail store on West Vickery will also leave. It is unclear if the new downtown global headquarters will feature its own retail store similar to the previous format.

David Kent/dkent@star-telegram.com

Dickies started in Fort Worth now 100 years ago. Throughout its time, it has operated out of 509 Vickery and the historic schoolhouse at 319 Lipscomb St. Williamson-Dickie, a family-owned company, was acquired in 2017 by North Carolina-based apparel manufacturer VF Corp. , which also owns the brands Vans, North Face and Timberland. VF paid $820 million in cash for the company.

“Our growth story starts with our people, and investing in creating a new cultural brand hub will drive opportunities for the Fort Worth community, as well as our global footprint,” Meller said. “As we embark on readying the new headquarters for our arrival at the mid-point of next year, we are making upgrades to the space to infuse our brand’s DNA throughout, to truly illuminate a Dickies experience that inspires our employee community, and those who spend time visiting us.”

The company declined to comment on any increased manufacturing capabilities this could bring the brand. It is also unclear if the move will bring any new jobs or additional relocations to Fort Worth. The company did not share details about any new lines of business associated with the relocation or differences in the new form of headquarters.

Meller said “many more announcements” about Dickies are expected to come in 2023, along with continued brand growth.

VF Corp. reported revenue declines in its most recent earnings statement for the quarter ending Oct. 1. Among its four biggest brands, Dickies saw the steepest year-over-year revenue declines of 19 percent in the quarter.

Steve Rendle, the chairman, president and CEO of VF Corp., pointed to disruptions in the global marketplace including COVID in China, where raw materials are sourced, and economic uncertainty for businesses.

“Our purpose built portfolio of iconic, deeply-loved brands continues to benefit from tailwinds in the outdoor, active, streetwear and workwear spaces,” Rendle said in a statement in the quarterly report.

Dickies, which is also known in North Texas for making the clothing for Big Tex at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, produced uniforms for U.S. service members during World War II. The company acquired naming rights for Dickies Arena, which opened in 2019.