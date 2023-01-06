ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Serial Boston Car Keyer Arrested: Police

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DU45g_0k5uSfvC00

A vandal who has allegedly spent years maliciously defacing cars has been arrested, according to police.

Santos Morsoco, of East Boston, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5 on multiple warrants relating to incidents of vandalizing cars, according to the Boston Police Department. The 47-year-old was charged with 38 counts of willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

Multiple videos of a man keying cars, which are now connected with Morsoco, were posted on an East Boston Facebook group.

The East Bostonian has a long history of vandalizing cars. He was also arrested in August of 2020 for scratching multiple cars in East Boston. At the time, Morsoco was connected with over 30 incidents of malicious destruction of motor vehicles.

Morsoco will likely be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

Comments / 4

Andrew Costa
3d ago

first of all what is this immigration status second of all there will be no restitution for all the people that need new paint jobs third of all he'll probably get an increase in his food stamps

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

Ana Walshe Investigators Find Hacksaw at Garbage Facility: Report

Authorities found evidence relating to the mysterious disappearance of Ana Walshe while searching through trash at a garbage facility, according to a report. Sources told WBZ-TV that investigators found trash bags with blood, a rug, hatchet and hacksaw, and used cleaning supplies while combing through waste at a transfer station in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Monday. Mom-of-three Walshe, 39, has been missing since New Year’s Day after leaving her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts. Her art dealer husband Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested Monday after being accused of deliberately misleading police during their investigation into his wife’s disappearance—he has pleaded not guilty to the charge. A bloody knife found in the couple’s basement is currently undergoing forensic examination and prosecutors say Brian was seen buying hundreds of dollars’ worth of cleaning products the day after Ana vanished.Read it at WBZ-TV
COHASSET, MA
Daily Voice

Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police

A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident

Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 facing charges after young woman stabbed, kicked in head during road rage incident in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage stabbing in Quincy that left a young woman injured over the weekend. Mindy Alleyne, 22, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned this week in Quincy District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and disorderly conduct, according to Massachusetts State Police. A 16-year-old girl, also of Boston, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
WWLP

Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage

One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
QUINCY, MA
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
CBS Boston

Who is Brian Walshe? Husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe facing charges

COHASSET -- Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen on New Year's Day. After a week of investigating, police arrested her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, on a charge of misleading the investigation. Prosecutors said police were first notified that Ana Walshe was missing on Wednesday by her employer in Washington D.C. when she did not show up for work.Her whereabouts are still unknown at this time. Here's what we know about Brian Walshe: Misleading the investigation Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading the investigation as police search for his missing wife. At his arraignment Monday, prosecutors alleged that he lied...
COHASSET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police ask for public’s help after suspect reportedly becomes irate when coffee isn’t to his liking

Customers flipping out on restaurant and fast-food workers seems to be happening more frequently in Massachusetts and this reported incident is no exception. According to police, Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a vandalism that occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday December 29th at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
449K+
Followers
64K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy