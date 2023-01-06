ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon, ID

New Ammon City Council member

By News Team
 4 days ago
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Mayor Sean Coletti has appointed Heidi Boyle to fill the city council seat left vacant when Josh Wheeler resigned to serve in the Idaho State Legislature.

The Ammon City Council consented to Boyle’s appointment at its meeting on Thursday.

Boyle has been a resident of Ammon for more than 15 years and was one of the founding members of Ammon Arts and has been involved in many City events and activities over the years. With a background in occupational therapy, Boyle hopes to bring a new perspective to the Ammon Council along with her history of negotiation and program planning.

“Heidi has shown great dedication to making Ammon a better place, and I am excited for her to now be a part of the Ammon City Council,” Mayor Coletti said.  “I look forward to having her voice and perspective as part of the decision making process.”

Regarding her appointment, Boyle said, “I am excited to join the Ammon City Council, and am thankful for this opportunity to serve and be a representative and voice for the citizens of Ammon.  I am looking forward to working with Mayor Coletti, the Ammon city staff and my fellow council members.”

Idaho law states vacancies on the city council are to be filled by appointment made by the mayor with the consent of the city council. Boyle will fill the city council seat for a one-year term ending December 31, 2023, and the seat will be up for election in November of 2023 for a standard four-year term.

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

