Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas angered the Detroit Lions with a bizarre move during Sunday night’s game, but he insists there was a method to what some interpreted as total madness. The Lions were trailing 9-3 just before the half when they lined up for what would have been a 48-yard field goal. Green... The post Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
2023 NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the AFC, showcasing how young the field is
The youth movement has officially arrived in the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow leading the way. Mahomes already has an MVP and a Super Bowl, Burrow has a Super Bowl appearance, and Allen has been to conference title game. Those three -- plus Lamar Jackson --...
WATCH: Lions roast Aaron Rodgers, Packers in TikTok video following win at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers simply just had to win their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions and they'd be in the postseason. But their NFC North rival had other ideas. The Lions, whose own playoff hopes came to an end when the Seahawks won earlier on Sunday, came away with a 20-16 win on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The loss ended Aaron Rodgers' and Green Bay's chances of going on a postseason run.
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Suffers shoulder injury
Pinnock departed Sunday's game in Philadelphia due to a shoulder injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Before he picked up the health concern in the third quarter, Pinnock tallied four tackles. The safety/special teamer will yield reps to some combination of Dane Belton, Landon Collins and Tony Jefferson alongside Xavier McKinney.
Texans' Jalen Camp: Earns new deal
Camp (oblique) signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Camp closed the season on the team's practice squad injured list. The 2021 sixth-round selection of the Jaguars played two games for Houston this season, catching his only target for seven yards. He'll work to earn a larger role with the team next year.
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Forced out versus Atlanta
Rudolph has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a knee injury. Rudolph logged his first receiving touchdown of the season with an eight-yard score in the first half. However, his day will come to an early end after he was ruled out midway through the third quarter, leaving Ko Kieft, Cameron Brate and Cade Otton as the Buccaneers' three available tight ends for the remainder of this contest. With Tampa Bay scheduled to play during the first round of the playoffs starting next week, it will be worth monitoring Rudolph's practice activity for more clarity on this knee issue.
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Gets first NFL start
Brown will start at quarterback Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati with Tyler Huntley (shoulder) declared inactive, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Ravens are prioritizing preparation for the playoffs, holding out some other starters that weren't even listed on the injury report. Brown, an undrafted rookie, won't have TE Mark Andrews or RB J.K. Dobbins at his disposal for his first NFL start, and other key players could also be rested or pulled early. Brown completed three of five passes in a Week 14 win over the Steelers after Huntley entered concussion protocol, mostly handing the ball off to his running backs.
Bills' Josh Allen: Finishes with 42 total TDs
Allen completed 19 of 31 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots. He added nine rushing attempts for 16 yards. Allen's four-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox put the Bills up 14-7 early in the second quarter, but he was intercepted at New England's three-yard line in the final minute of the first half to prevent Buffalo from taking a lead into the locker room. The star quarterback bounced back with a 42-yard touchdown pass to John Brown in the third quarter and a 49-yarder to Stefon Diggs in the fourth, improving his TD:INT to 35:14. Allen added seven rushing touchdowns in 16 games, finishing two short of his career high in both passing and rushing scores. Allen's productive campaign helped the Bills secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a home playoff game against the Dolphins in the wild-card round.
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Paces pass catchers in loss
Godwin brought in six of seven targets for 55 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Godwin paced the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second in targets on a day when the starters played for only a portion of the first half. That allotment of playing time was enough for Godwin to post another solid performance, with Mike Evans' early exit due to an illness also helping his case for more targets. Godwin will head into next weekend's wild-card home playoff matchup having posted at least six grabs in all but two of 14 regular-season contests.
Seahawks' Laquon Treadwell: Role evaporates in Week 18
Wasn't targeted and played just five offensive snaps in the 19-16 overtime win versus the Rams on Sunday. Treadwell combined for 101 offensive snaps and nine targets through the previous two weeks, but he spent most of his time on the bench in the must-win divisional matchup while Cade Johnson and rookie Dareke Young split the No. 3 duties. It's unclear how the snaps will be split in the wild-card game versus the 49ers on Saturday. Treadwell could be back in the mix, but it looks like head coach Pete Carroll favors Johnson and Young for now.
