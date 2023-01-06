The Rangers finished the 4-3 shootout win over the Wild on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden down two forwards, after Julien Gauthier went to the locker room with an upper-body injury in the first period and Chris Kreider followed in the third with the same. There was no immediate update on either forward, but the Rangers said they should know more by Wednesday. Kreider took his last shift of the game at 10:03 of the third period and appeared to be favoring his arm on his way to the locker room. After Kreider left, Alexis Lafreniere took his spot on the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO