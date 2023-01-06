Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday
Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Suffers shoulder injury
Pinnock departed Sunday's game in Philadelphia due to a shoulder injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Before he picked up the health concern in the third quarter, Pinnock tallied four tackles. The safety/special teamer will yield reps to some combination of Dane Belton, Landon Collins and Tony Jefferson alongside Xavier McKinney.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Totals 536 yards in 2022
Davis caught one of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins. He finished the season with 32 catches on 64 targets for 536 yards and two touchdowns. Davis needed just nine games to rack up 34 catches for 492 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He played four more games in the 2022 campaign but had two fewer catches and two fewer touchdowns while totaling only 44 more yards. Rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson emerged as the go-to option in the Jets' passing game, and the team's poor quarterback play didn't leave room for another receiver to produce consistently. Davis -- who turns 28 on Jan. 11 -- has one more year left on his contract but no guaranteed money.
CBS Sports
Blues' Nick Leddy: Out again Sunday
Leddy (upper body) won't play Sunday against Minnesota, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Leddy also wasn't available for Saturday's contest against Montreal. He has accounted for 11 assists, 43 shots on goal, 48 blocks and 30 hits in 39 games this season. With defensemen Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) out, the Blues will have recent call-ups Steve Santini and Tyler Tucker in the lineup Sunday versus the Wild.
CBS Sports
Devils' Miles Wood: Hurt during practice
Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.
Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas angered the Detroit Lions with a bizarre move during Sunday night’s game, but he insists there was a method to what some interpreted as total madness. The Lions were trailing 9-3 just before the half when they lined up for what would have been a 48-yard field goal. Green... The post Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Lions roast Aaron Rodgers, Packers in TikTok video following win at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers simply just had to win their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions and they'd be in the postseason. But their NFC North rival had other ideas. The Lions, whose own playoff hopes came to an end when the Seahawks won earlier on Sunday, came away with a 20-16 win on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The loss ended Aaron Rodgers' and Green Bay's chances of going on a postseason run.
CBS Sports
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
CBS Sports
Jets QB situation: If team signs veteran this offseason, Zach Wilson vows to 'make that dude's life hell'
Zach Wilson, if nothing else, has a level of confidence in himself that was not lost during a season that could accurately be described as a disaster. Wilson's play was so poor that the Jets benched him 10 games into the season despite being firmly in the playoff mix. Quarterback play largely contributed to the Jets missing the playoffs after stumbling to a 7-10 record.
Rangers lines get scrambled after Julien Gauthier, Chris Kreider injuries
The Rangers finished the 4-3 shootout win over the Wild on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden down two forwards, after Julien Gauthier went to the locker room with an upper-body injury in the first period and Chris Kreider followed in the third with the same. There was no immediate update on either forward, but the Rangers said they should know more by Wednesday. Kreider took his last shift of the game at 10:03 of the third period and appeared to be favoring his arm on his way to the locker room. After Kreider left, Alexis Lafreniere took his spot on the...
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ryder Jones: Gets MiLB deal from Atlanta
Jones signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday. Jones spent last season at Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox organization, managing just a .586 OPS with seven homers over 67 games while splitting most of his time between the two corner-infield spots. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2018, and with his offensive production having trended downward in the minors in recent seasons, Jones announced Dec. 31 via his personal Instagram account that he intends to transition to full-time pitching in 2023. He tossed one scoreless inning of mop-up duty at Triple-A last season.
Rangers’ aren’t doing themselves any favors by limiting Filip Chytil
There has been a suitable amount of angst expended on the ice time that has been awarded to the Rangers’ pingpong-ball twins, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko, both lodged in support roles without significant power-play work through their young careers. But obscured to a large degree is that Filip Chytil, the erstwhile Kid Line component who has taken the greatest strides and has produced the most this season, has been straitjacketed into a third-line slot in which his ice time has been unjustly limited. I get the concept of competing interests, that this team’s and this coach’s mission is to make the...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Has sixth touchdown catch
Thielen logged two receptions (on three targets) for eight yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-13 win versus the Bears. Thielen had a touchdown catch in the first quarter and then sat in the second half as Minnesota rested most starters ahead of the playoffs. Thielen finished the season with six touchdowns, down significantly from the 14 and 10 touchdown seasons he posted the prior two years, even though his other receiving stats were mostly similar to his previous two seasons.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Paces pass catchers in loss
Godwin brought in six of seven targets for 55 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Godwin paced the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second in targets on a day when the starters played for only a portion of the first half. That allotment of playing time was enough for Godwin to post another solid performance, with Mike Evans' early exit due to an illness also helping his case for more targets. Godwin will head into next weekend's wild-card home playoff matchup having posted at least six grabs in all but two of 14 regular-season contests.
CBS Sports
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Camp: Earns new deal
Camp (oblique) signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Camp closed the season on the team's practice squad injured list. The 2021 sixth-round selection of the Jaguars played two games for Houston this season, catching his only target for seven yards. He'll work to earn a larger role with the team next year.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: Non-factor after trade to NY
Robinson finished the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. He added 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Robinson got off to a strong start in Jacksonville with four scrimmage touchdowns through...
Comments / 0